With about a 15 to 20 minute drive, Daniel Nixon can get to Rye Beach, New York. There, he’s been putting himself through workouts, working on his quickness and lateral movements among other goals.

For moth of the past few months, until recently, it’s been part of Nixon’s routine. Lately, he’s been able to get in the gym and work with his Team Durant teammates, though that’s still somewhat limited. That work, along with a few events he’s been able to participate in, have pushed Nixon’s recruiting profile a bit. He now claims 14 offers, though that number continues to grow.

There’s a few schools that have created some separation for Nixon. But at this point, while he has an end date in mind, he’s still pushing through the summer, hoping to continue gathering intel for his decision.