Deacs gear up for a Big JR Day
Wake Forest coaches will get a jumpstart on in-state targets on Monday. The Deacs are hosting a JR Day and many of the top players in North Carolina, South Carolina and Tennessee will be in attendance with school out for the MLK Holiday. Check out some of the headliners expected on campus.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news