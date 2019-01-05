Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-01-05 16:23:15 -0600') }} basketball Edit

Deacs fall short in comeback bid against Tech in ACC opener

Px7rfz8kvkhoto2wk7ke
Evan Cole blocks Chaundee Brown's shot attempt late in the game in Atlanta
Jason Getz/USAToday
Kelly Quinlan • DeaconsIllustrated.com
Managing Editor

ATLANTA- Georgia Tech and Wake Forest were not expected to finish in the top half of the ACC in 2018-19, but the Jackets got an early edge picking up a 92-79 win over the Demon Deacons. The Jackets...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanCast
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}