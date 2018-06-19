WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. – Wake Forest has added a pair of veteran kickers to its football roster.

Joining Wake Forest as graduate transfers are Darren Ford from Hope College and Eric Osteen from Army West Point.

Ford, a native of Howell, Mich., was a three-year starter at Division III Hope College in Holland, Mich. The Flying Dutchmen were 8-2 in 2017 and finished second in the Michigan Intercollegiate Athletic Association standings.

In his three seasons at Hope, Ford converted 25 of 38 field goals and 99 PATs. He was the starting punter at Hope in each of the last two years, averaging 40 yards per punt. Ford also handled kickoffs for each of his three seasons.

Osteen, a native of Augusta, Ga. (Richmond Academy) is a 2013 graduate of the U.S. Military Academy and has completed a five-year tour of duty in the U.S. Army. He will be pursuing an Executive MBA degree at Wake Forest.

A kick-off specialist for the Black Knights, he played two seasons on the varsity. In 2011, Osteen played in all 12 games and kicked off 57 times with 11 touchbacks. As a senior in 2012, Osteen had 53 kickoffs with 29 touchbacks. Against Wake Forest in 2012, five of Osteen’s six kickoffs were touchbacks. Osteen converted three of his four field goal attempts in 2012.

Since graduation, Osteen has served as a platoon leader, company executive officer and company logistics officer. In his most recent posting, he led U.S. Army operations in the wake of Hurricanes Matthew, Harvey and Irma by mobilizing over 90 personnel and $22 million in signal equipment to support local residents following the natural disasters.

Wake Forest will open camp on August 1, 2018. The Demon Deacons will play their first game on August. 30 at Tulane.