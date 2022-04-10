Deacons wrap up sweep against Duke

WINSTON-SALEM – For the first time in three chances, Wake Forest’s baseball team finished off an ACC sweep.

This one wasn’t without some late-inning drama, though.

The Deacons’ nine-run lead through six innings was whittled to two in the eighth, but Wake Forest pushed across more runs in a 16-11 win against visiting Duke on Sunday at David F. Couch Ballpark.

“Great to get a win, and great to get a sweep, which we obviously needed,” coach Tom Walter said.

The Deacons (25-7, 9-6 ACC) won the first two games of previous series at Georgia Tech and Boston College before losing finales. At the halfway point of the league slate, Wake Forest hasn’t been swept and has won two road series, putting the Deacons in a strong position so far to make the NCAA tournament.

“Fifteen is certainly the magic number, where if you get 15 wins in the league, I don’t think we’ve ever had anybody go .500 in the league and not make the NCAA tournament,” Walter said. “Obviously goal No. 1 is to make the ACC tournament, goal No. 2 is to make the NCAA tournament, and we need six more wins in five weekends to get us to that magic number.”

This game went from the Deacons leading 11-2 after six innings to being a two-run game after RJ Schreck’s grand slam in the eighth.

“It got really hairy,” Walter said. “It got to 12-10 and I thought we were going to have to go to (closer Camden) Minacci there.”

Calling on Minacci, who’d already pitched four innings this week, wasn’t necessary.

Adam Cecere hit a solo homer in the bottom of the eighth, coming an inning after he robbed a home run with a leaping catch in left field. Tommy Hawke added a two-out, two-run single, and Brock Wilken supplied the Deacons’ final RBI with a single.

Wake Forest scored two runs in the first inning on a sac fly and a groundball that was mishandled, and then ripped the game open with a six-run third inning.

Pierce Bennett, Danny Corona and Nick Kurtz all drove in runs in the third, and then Wilken capped the inning with a three-run, opposite-field home run that cleared the right field fence. It was the 10th homer of the season for the sophomore third baseman who had 17 last season.

Three innings later, Brendan Tinsman hit a similar shot to give the Deacons some insurance – or at least, that’s how it felt before Duke’s huge eighth inning. That was a three-run homer that snuck over the right-field fence and made it an 11-2 lead.

The result gives Walter 350 wins at Wake Forest, and this is his 13th season at the helm of the Deacons.

After winning the first two games of the series 5-2 and 6-3, and winning at Elon 6-4 on Wednesday, it was important for Walter to see the Deacons’ bats erupt and prove – once again – that this is a team capable of winning in different ways.

“You’ve got to find different ways to win, and in the last four games we’ve done that,” Walter said.