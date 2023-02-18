Deacons turned over in loss at Miami
Wake Forest can’t overcome giveaways, can’t get enough stops to pull off road upset of Hurricanes
On a day when Wake Forest did a lot of things well, the things it didn’t do well proved too costly.
The Deacons had 19 turnovers and allowed No. 15 Miami to shoot nearly 60% in the Hurricanes’ 96-87 win on Saturday afternoon at Watsco Center in Coral Gables, Fla.
“Our motto and identity is hard-smart-together,” sophomore guard Cameron Hildreth said. “I think we did the hard part, like Coach (Steve Forbes) was saying, and the together part.
“But sometimes we weren’t always playing smart.”
Wake Forest’s 19 turnovers — its most since committing 22 in the Dec. 17 loss at Rutgers — led to 34 points for the Hurricanes.
In the 14 games between that Rutgers loss and Saturday’s loss, the Deacons had single-digit turnovers in eight games.
“Turnovers at the end of the day, that really hurt us, man,” Forbes said. “We had 19, that’s not typical for our team.”
Point guard Tyree Appleby was charged with 12 of the turnovers, as Miami’s ball-trapping defense on ball-screens played a large role — as did some careless cross-court passes.
“He got a little sped up,” Forbes said of his point guard, who also had 15 points and nine assists. “He plays at his own pace a lot … he tried to throw the lane-line skip a little too much, and when the play was really behind him.
“And he’s really good at reading ball-screens. That was a little uncharacteristic of him.”
Miami (22-5, 13-4 ACC) extended a three-point halftime lead to 14 before Wake Forest (17-10, 9-7) scored in the second half. A key moment there was Damari Monsanto picking up his third foul, then being called for a technical foul because he appeared to throw his headband. He went to the bench until there were about five minutes left.
The Deacons never faded, though. Andrew Carr brought Wake Forest (17-10, 9-7) to within five, at 69-64, with 10 minutes left. The deficit was three a couple of times shortly after that on Matthew Marsh buckets.
The second of those Marsh scores was answered by a 7-0 run for Miami, and it was never a single-possession score again. Wake Forest made four of its 15 3-pointers in the last five minutes to keep things dramatic — but the last minute became a matter of reality sinking in and the Deacons ready to move on to what’s next.
“It’s a tough one to lose, obviously on the road. It’s a big if we’d got the win,” Hildreth said. “But we have another opportunity on Wednesday, so we can’t be too down on ourselves.”
Wake Forest is at N.C. State on Wednesday night in what currently stands as the last remaining Quad-1 game for the Deacons.
Isaiah Wong led Miami with 27 points, the most he’s had in a game this season other than the only game in which the Hurricanes scored more than the 96 they scored against the Deacons (a 107-105 win over Cornell, in which Wong had 36). Wong had a stretch in the first half in which he scored 13 straight points to take Miami from down three to up 10.
“Isaiah Wong is one of the premier players in our league,” Forbes said. “He’s a hard guy to guard off the bounce and when he makes 3s, he’s almost impossible to defend.”
Nijel Pack added 24 points, including two daggers of 3-pointers late in the game as the Deacons were staying within striking distance. Rounding out Miami’s big four were 17 points by Norchad Omier and 14 by Jordan Miller.
Wake Forest went into halftime trailing by three and depending on which snapshot of the first half you looked at, the Deacons were both fortunate to only be trailing by three and were in a position to be leading.
Omier scored the first seven points of the game, including his fourth 3-pointer of the season, in a blitzing of Wake Forest to start the game.
That prompted an early timeout by Forbes — his first of two in the first half.
The Deacons stabilized things from there, with a couple of Monsanto 3s helping. Of Wake’s six first-half turnovers, three of them came in the first two minutes, so taking care of the ball helped, too.
Wake Forest got up to a four-point lead later in the first half, and it was 32-29 after a 3-pointer by Daivien Williamson.
That’s when Wong went supernova.
The fourth-year wing went on a personal 13-0 run, draining a couple of 3s from the top of the key. A foul was called on Monsanto on the first one, causing an outburst from Forbes. Wong threw down a two-handed dunk on a fast break, prompting the second timeout by Forbes.
“When teams go on a run, everything goes for them,” Hildreth said. “We called a timeout, we come together, we look at things. … We can do it, we’re capable of it.”
Wake Forest responded after that timeout too, getting 3s by Bobi Klintman and Williamson, along with six points by Hildreth, in the closing minutes of the first half.