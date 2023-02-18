On a day when Wake Forest did a lot of things well, the things it didn’t do well proved too costly.

The Deacons had 19 turnovers and allowed No. 15 Miami to shoot nearly 60% in the Hurricanes’ 96-87 win on Saturday afternoon at Watsco Center in Coral Gables, Fla.

“Our motto and identity is hard-smart-together,” sophomore guard Cameron Hildreth said. “I think we did the hard part, like Coach (Steve Forbes) was saying, and the together part.

“But sometimes we weren’t always playing smart.”

Wake Forest’s 19 turnovers — its most since committing 22 in the Dec. 17 loss at Rutgers — led to 34 points for the Hurricanes.

In the 14 games between that Rutgers loss and Saturday’s loss, the Deacons had single-digit turnovers in eight games.

“Turnovers at the end of the day, that really hurt us, man,” Forbes said. “We had 19, that’s not typical for our team.”

Point guard Tyree Appleby was charged with 12 of the turnovers, as Miami’s ball-trapping defense on ball-screens played a large role — as did some careless cross-court passes.

“He got a little sped up,” Forbes said of his point guard, who also had 15 points and nine assists. “He plays at his own pace a lot … he tried to throw the lane-line skip a little too much, and when the play was really behind him.

“And he’s really good at reading ball-screens. That was a little uncharacteristic of him.”

Miami (22-5, 13-4 ACC) extended a three-point halftime lead to 14 before Wake Forest (17-10, 9-7) scored in the second half. A key moment there was Damari Monsanto picking up his third foul, then being called for a technical foul because he appeared to throw his headband. He went to the bench until there were about five minutes left.

The Deacons never faded, though. Andrew Carr brought Wake Forest (17-10, 9-7) to within five, at 69-64, with 10 minutes left. The deficit was three a couple of times shortly after that on Matthew Marsh buckets.

The second of those Marsh scores was answered by a 7-0 run for Miami, and it was never a single-possession score again. Wake Forest made four of its 15 3-pointers in the last five minutes to keep things dramatic — but the last minute became a matter of reality sinking in and the Deacons ready to move on to what’s next.

“It’s a tough one to lose, obviously on the road. It’s a big if we’d got the win,” Hildreth said. “But we have another opportunity on Wednesday, so we can’t be too down on ourselves.”