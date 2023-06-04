WINSTON-SALEM – Worth the wait only begins to describe a Saturday night that turned into Sunday morning.

By the end of a marathon night at David F. Couch Ballpark, Wake Forest is one win away from reaching the super regional round of the NCAA baseball championship.

The Deacons waited nearly five hours before the start of a 21-6 win over Maryland to take control of its regional at David F. Couch Ballpark, with a game originally scheduled for a 6 p.m. start ending at 2:06 a.m.

No. 1 overall seed Wake Forest (49-10) has won its first two games of the regional by a combined 33-6 and only needs to win tomorrow night’s rematch against either George Mason or Maryland to advance to a super regional, which it would host next weekend.

Fourth-seeded George Mason and second-seeded Maryland will play an elimination game at 2 p.m. Sunday, and the following game is scheduled to start at 6 p.m.

“Obviously love the spot we’re in,” coach Tom Walter said. “Rhett (Lowder) came out and was so good, so early. Those first six innings were about as good as I’ve seen anybody throw the baseball at this level.”

Wake’s ace faced one batter over the minimum in those first six innings, striking out 11 without issuing a walk. He only needed 80 pitches to get through those innings, 58 of which were strikes.

Everything about this was loopy — a delay with sunny skies, postponing before and waiting out a storm — and then the game started and it was another Lowder experience, just later than normal.

“I definitely was a little more fired up today,” Lowder said. “It was a long day and in this environment, like a regional here at The Couch, there’s just a bunch that goes into it.

“But the crowd definitely got me going.”

The game was postponed a half hour before its scheduled 6 p.m. start when the skies were clear and the weather was fine.

It didn’t stay that way for long.

Storms rolled into the area around 7 and didn’t leave for a couple of hours. Lightning could be seen past the right-field wall in 10-15-minute intervals and a steady rain fell for a couple of hours.

At 9:39, it was announced the game would start at 10:45.

The crowd that left the stadium after a lightning warning was not the same one that came pouring back into the stadium an hour before the first pitch. They had, as Maryland coach Rob Vaughn noted, a few extra hours of tailgating to do.

They’d also been fired up by a social cameo by Steve Forbes.