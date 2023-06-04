Deacons throttle Maryland after delay
Rhett Lowder pitches into seventh, Deacons hammer out early runs in taking control of regional
WINSTON-SALEM – Worth the wait only begins to describe a Saturday night that turned into Sunday morning.
By the end of a marathon night at David F. Couch Ballpark, Wake Forest is one win away from reaching the super regional round of the NCAA baseball championship.
The Deacons waited nearly five hours before the start of a 21-6 win over Maryland to take control of its regional at David F. Couch Ballpark, with a game originally scheduled for a 6 p.m. start ending at 2:06 a.m.
No. 1 overall seed Wake Forest (49-10) has won its first two games of the regional by a combined 33-6 and only needs to win tomorrow night’s rematch against either George Mason or Maryland to advance to a super regional, which it would host next weekend.
Fourth-seeded George Mason and second-seeded Maryland will play an elimination game at 2 p.m. Sunday, and the following game is scheduled to start at 6 p.m.
“Obviously love the spot we’re in,” coach Tom Walter said. “Rhett (Lowder) came out and was so good, so early. Those first six innings were about as good as I’ve seen anybody throw the baseball at this level.”
Wake’s ace faced one batter over the minimum in those first six innings, striking out 11 without issuing a walk. He only needed 80 pitches to get through those innings, 58 of which were strikes.
Everything about this was loopy — a delay with sunny skies, postponing before and waiting out a storm — and then the game started and it was another Lowder experience, just later than normal.
“I definitely was a little more fired up today,” Lowder said. “It was a long day and in this environment, like a regional here at The Couch, there’s just a bunch that goes into it.
“But the crowd definitely got me going.”
The game was postponed a half hour before its scheduled 6 p.m. start when the skies were clear and the weather was fine.
It didn’t stay that way for long.
Storms rolled into the area around 7 and didn’t leave for a couple of hours. Lightning could be seen past the right-field wall in 10-15-minute intervals and a steady rain fell for a couple of hours.
At 9:39, it was announced the game would start at 10:45.
The crowd that left the stadium after a lightning warning was not the same one that came pouring back into the stadium an hour before the first pitch. They had, as Maryland coach Rob Vaughn noted, a few extra hours of tailgating to do.
They’d also been fired up by a social cameo by Steve Forbes.
The electricity of the crowd was part of the story, both in the role it played to fire up the Deacons for the start of the game and specifically in firing up Lowder.
“When we did get that 10:45 first pitch (announcement), I instantly got a wave of adrenaline going right from there,” Lowder said.
Watching Lowder make his warmup throws in the first inning was the first indication he was more amped up than usual. The typically stoic junior attacked Maryland immediately and had two strikeouts and fielded a meek comebacker in the first inning.
“You could tell in the first inning, he had more juice than he did in the fourth and fifth,” Maryland third baseman Nick Lorusso said.
The Deacons’ offense wasted little time in making that the last time Lowder walked to the mound without a lead.
Lucas Costello was hit by a pitch and Nick Kurtz drew a nine-pitch walk in the first. The next three Deacons had RBI hits: Brock Wilken singled up the middle, Justin Johnson doubled, and Pierce Bennett drove in two runs with an inside-out single to right field.
“We talk about momentum all the time, keeping the momentum in our dugout is huge,” Walter said. “Rhett coming out there, throwing the ball like he did in the first inning was a huge momentum boost, and then we scored four and the momentum kind of stayed that way.”
Johnson had a four-hit night and was a home run shy of hitting for the cycle. Bennett was 4-for-4 with five RBI and catcher Bennett Lee accounted for five of Wake's 16 walks.
Lowder (14-0) mowed through the first six innings. The Deacons have won all 16 of his starts this season as he’s gone from consistent to consistently dominant in notching back-to-back ACC pitcher of the year nods.
Wake Forest added crooked numbers with a two-run third and a three-run fifth, staking Lowder to a 9-1 lead after his only mistake of the first six innings, a fourth-inning solo home run by Lorusso.
That was only the sixth homer Lowder has allowed this season; he allowed 23 in his first two seasons.
Lowder ran out of steam in the seventh. The first batter of that inning reached on an error and after Lorusso’s second homer of the night made it 9-3, Lowder walked his first batter and gave up a single.
“Probably shouldn’t have started him out there in the seventh,” Walter said. “If I’d have known … we didn’t realize he hadn’t eaten anything in five hours. I think he just kind of ran out of gas.”
Michael Massey entered and struck out the side, working through a two-out walk, to maintain the six-run lead.
That was, essentially, the last bit of game pressure—and it was Massey pitching through a situation with a six-run lead.
The end of this game dragged to the point that called strikes against Wake Forest in the eighth were being cheered by the home crowd.
The Deacons scored six runs on one hit — it was past 1 a.m. and Maryland emptied its bullpen — in the bottom of the seventh to take a 15-3 lead. For one stretch of that inning, six straight Deacons were either hit by pitches or walked.
Six more runs came in the eighth for Wake Forest, most of them on Danny Corona’s grand slam. Maryland gave Wake Forest 14 free passes — three hit batters and 11 walks — in the seventh and eighth combined.
It was Lowder’s seventh career game with at least 10 strikeouts, and in six of those, he’s either walked one or zero batters.
George Mason 11, Northeastern 3
Earlier Saturday, George Mason’s 7-8-9 hitters combined to go 6-for-10 with 10 RBI as the Patriots eliminated Northeastern.
Alex Knapp was 1-for-3 with two walks and scored four times; Evan Blancard was 2-for-3 with four RBI; and Carsen Pracht was 3-for-4 with five RBI.
That proved to be more than enough run support for Chad Gartland, who threw a complete game and allowed seven hits and two walks. Of his 128 pitches, 90 of them were strikes.
All three of Northeastern’s runs were scored on solo homers. Huskies’ freshman starter Aiven Cabral entered the game having given up four runs in his last 26 innings; he gave up four runs in four innings against George Mason.