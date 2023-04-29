WINSTON-SALEM – A weekend game with Rhett Lowder facing a team 20 games over .500 from a one-bid league in front of over 1,800 people at David F. Couch Ballpark.

Wake Forest's game against Wofford on Saturday was missing the stakes but had plenty of other characteristics of an NCAA tournament regional opener.

And if this was a precursor of what’s ahead for the Deacons in May and June, it was a heck of a harbinger.

Wake Forest scored double-digit runs for the fourth straight game in a 18-5 win over the visiting Terriers. In a game that the Deacons trailed briefly, they blasted five homers, capped by Bennett Lee’s seventh-inning grand slam.

“You could see somebody exactly like this in a regional opener, for sure,” coach Tom Walter said. “It was a big game for Wofford, they’re right there in that RPI range where, if the season ended today, they’d get an NCAA tournament bid.”

That isn’t where Wake Forest is.

The Deacons (36-6) have the most wins in the country and were No. 1 in RPI, according to warrennolan.com, at the end of Saturday’s win.

Wofford was 44th in RPI as of Saturday night and the Terriers play an aggressive brand of baseball. That required some extensive prep work for the Deacons akin to an approach for a team heading into the NCAA tournament.

“We had to prep a lot more them than we have on other teams just because of the way they play,” Lee said. “They do a lot of action, a lot of bunting, a lot of stealing and even back-picking on defense, on their side.”

Wake Forest, at No. 2 or 3 in just about every national poll, is in line for a top-eight seed, meaning the Deacons would host a regional and then, if they advance, the super regional round. Aside from a three-game series at Florida State from May 12-14, the Deacons are going to be in the state for a while.

Five weeks from now, Wake Forest is almost certain to be back in this same spot. Whether Wofford is the opponent or not is secondary; this schedule provides a glimpse into Wake’s near future.

Of course, the Deacons aren’t looking ahead.

“It’s a veteran club, so I don’t worry too much,” Walter said. “Our energy is so good, they care about each other. So it’s just a matter of we’re focused on the here and the now, we’re not looking too far down the line.”