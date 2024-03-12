After a weekend of poor pitching and defense, things didn’t get better in Wake Forest’s mid-week baseball game.

The Deacons lost 17-9 at Coastal Carolina on Tuesday night, losing for the third time in the last four games after Duke won this past weekend’s three-game series.

Wake Forest (12-4) used nine pitchers, and they combined for nine walks and 10 hit batters. The only pitchers who didn’t walk or hit a batter were freshmen Cameron Nelson and Blake Morningstar, and they only faced three batters each. Wake Forest also committed two errors

The score was 12-0 after four innings. Coastal Carolina (15-2) got a three-run homer by Blake Barthol to cap that 12-run onslaught that started the game; otherwise, a smattering of walks and a hit batter, a few hits, and a few other productive outs accounted for the damage.

Ben Shenosky started the game for Wake Forest and was charged with the first four runs, while recording one out. He hit three batters. Joe Ariola was tagged for three runs, and later Andrew Koshy and Will Gervase both gave up four runs.

Wake’s offense came to life with four runs in the fifth inning and five in the seventh. Nick Kurtz had a three-run homer in the fifth, after Adam Tellier had an RBI single. The seventh-inning scoring came on a Seaver King single, sacrifice flies by Kurtz and Jack Winnay, and then a two-run homer by Jake Reinisch.

That seventh inning made it a 13-9 game; the Chanticleers scored the last four runs of the game in the bottom of the inning to remove whatever drama was left.