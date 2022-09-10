If there wasn’t any doubt Sam Hartman would need a lot of time to find his rhythm, it was extinguished early in Wake Forest’s 45-25 win over Vanderbilt on Saturday at FirstBank Stadium.

Hartman threw four touchdown passes and threw a key block on a late touchdown run in his first game of the season. Saturday’s game was one month after it was announced that Hartman would miss an indefinite amount of time because of a blood clot – it was announced Tuesday that Hartman was medically cleared.

Things were bumpy at times, but Wake Forest (2-0) used a couple of dominant spurts to take control and put away Vanderbilt.

The Deacons fizzled at the end of the first half after scoring 21 points in 4 minutes, 14 seconds between the first and second quarters.

That didn’t extend to the second half, with Wake Forest going on a seven-play, 75-yard march coming out of halftime and adding a short-field touchdown with 4:28 left in the third quarter. The first of those touchdowns was a 9-yard pass to Taylor Morin; the second was a 17-yard screen pass to Cameron Hite, who scored the first touchdown of his Deacons career.

Quinton Cooley added a 24-yard touchdown run, helped by Hartman’s block, to essentially put the game on ice at 42-18 in the fourth quarter.

Wake Forest had a bit of a sleepy start and trailed 3-0 before a couple of quick-strike scores put the Deacons in command.

Coby Davis snagged an interception off of a deflection and returned it 31 yards for a touchdown – the first score of the sixth-year nickel’s career.

Five minutes later, Hartman connected with A.T. Perry on a deep post for a 68-yard touchdown pass, Perry outrunning the only defender he had to beat to the end zone.

That came in the last minute of the first quarter, and the Deacons got the ball back on a second turnover when Ja’Corey Johns popped the ball loose from quarterback Mike Wright and Chelen Garnes recovered, setting the Deacons up with good field position.

Hartman flipped a 2-yard touchdown pass to Christian Turner on the first play of the second quarter to put Wake Forest up 21-3.

It felt like Wake Forest missed a chance in the second quarter to further assert itself and increase the lead.

Vanderbilt’s lone touchdown of the first half came on a muffed punt by Morin, giving the Commodores the ball at the Deacons’ 24-yard line. Five straight carries by Ray Davis, the last of which was a 2-yard gain on a direct snap, gave Vanderbilt a touchdown and a 21-10 deficit.