Deacons snap four-game skid
A slow start only lasted for the first 10 minutes and Wake Forest’s men’s basketball team overcame quickly enough to hold a slim halftime lead.
A hot start to the second half carried the Deacons to an 81-64 win at Notre Dame on Saturday, snapping a four-game losing streak in eventually impressive fashion.
“It didn’t look very good at the start of the game,” coach Steve Forbes said via Zoom. “Ty Appleby stayed positive in the huddles, he kept saying, ‘We’re fine Coach, we’re fine.’ I’m like, ‘No we’re not.’
“I thought our defense, though, kept us close. And then we finally made some shots.”
The Deacons (15-9, 7-6 ACC) indeed made some shots — 10 of 15 to end the first half, and then their first five of the second half.
More specifically, though, Damari Monsanto made some shots in his latest exhibition as the purest shooter in the ACC.
“I wake up and feel like I’m going to shoot it,” Monsanto told Stan Cotten on the post-game radio show. “That’s just how I feel, I wake up and feel like every time I shoot it, it’s going in.”
Eight of Monsanto’s 3s went in, leading to a career-high 28 points for the fourth-year wing.
Monsanto got things going in the first half and caught fire coming out of halftime, hitting three 3s in the first two minutes of the second half. It’s the fourth time in Wake’s last 13 games (since he was benched against Appalachian State) that Monsanto has made at least six 3s in a game.
Appleby scored 14 of his 16 points in the second half and threatened to record Wake’s second triple-double of the season, with nine rebounds and seven assists.
Freshman Bobi Klintman was the third player in double-figure scoring, his 10-point game serving as a building block from his strong performance at Duke earlier in the week.
“I’m ecstatic, we talked about this after the Duke game when he played so well,” Forbes said, “it just takes freshmen some time. Bobi’s playing slowed-down, he’s playing off two feet.”
Wake Forest never trailed in the second half. The one-point halftime lead bloomed into a 41-30 lead 2½ minutes into the second half, and the closest Notre Dame (10-13, 2-10) came the rest of the way was seven.
Wake’s lead remained in double digits for the final eight minutes, providing some comfort for a team that had lost three straight games by two.
The start of the game didn’t provide much optimism for the Wake Forest side of things.
The Deacons went 8-plus minutes in the first half without scoring, landing on the wrong end of a 13-0 run.
Missed shots were only part of the issue.
Turnovers hadn’t been much of an issue for Wake Forest this season, and the Deacons have excelled in holding onto the ball in recent games.
Wake Forest had nine turnovers in the first 11 minutes against Notre Dame. By halftime, that number was 11 — more than the Deacons had in any of the last six games.
Notre Dame doesn’t do many things well defensively, and still one of the Irish’s worst attributes is forcing turnovers. Notre Dame entered the game having forced turnovers on 13.7% of opponents’ possessions, which was the fifth-worst clip in the country (per KenPom).
“I just tried to stay positive, man,” Forbes said of the start. “Confidence is a funny thing. Basketball players need confidence, I think sometimes we tend to take too much confidence from them.”
All of that ugliness … and Wake Forest led by one at halftime.
The Deacons got going to close the first half, sparked by a few players. Klintman provided a spark off the bench. Monsanto, despite two early fouls, remained engaged and drilled three 3s in the last 10 minutes of the half.
Wake Forest started the same smaller lineup that it did at Duke on Tuesday, moving Daivien Williamson into it and putting Andrew Carr at the 5-position.
Williamson made a couple of 3s from the corner in front of Wake's bench early in the second half to complement Monsanto's spark.