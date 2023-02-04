A slow start only lasted for the first 10 minutes and Wake Forest’s men’s basketball team overcame quickly enough to hold a slim halftime lead.

A hot start to the second half carried the Deacons to an 81-64 win at Notre Dame on Saturday, snapping a four-game losing streak in eventually impressive fashion.

“It didn’t look very good at the start of the game,” coach Steve Forbes said via Zoom. “Ty Appleby stayed positive in the huddles, he kept saying, ‘We’re fine Coach, we’re fine.’ I’m like, ‘No we’re not.’

“I thought our defense, though, kept us close. And then we finally made some shots.”

The Deacons (15-9, 7-6 ACC) indeed made some shots — 10 of 15 to end the first half, and then their first five of the second half.

More specifically, though, Damari Monsanto made some shots in his latest exhibition as the purest shooter in the ACC.

“I wake up and feel like I’m going to shoot it,” Monsanto told Stan Cotten on the post-game radio show. “That’s just how I feel, I wake up and feel like every time I shoot it, it’s going in.”

Eight of Monsanto’s 3s went in, leading to a career-high 28 points for the fourth-year wing.

Monsanto got things going in the first half and caught fire coming out of halftime, hitting three 3s in the first two minutes of the second half. It’s the fourth time in Wake’s last 13 games (since he was benched against Appalachian State) that Monsanto has made at least six 3s in a game.

Appleby scored 14 of his 16 points in the second half and threatened to record Wake’s second triple-double of the season, with nine rebounds and seven assists.

Freshman Bobi Klintman was the third player in double-figure scoring, his 10-point game serving as a building block from his strong performance at Duke earlier in the week.

“I’m ecstatic, we talked about this after the Duke game when he played so well,” Forbes said, “it just takes freshmen some time. Bobi’s playing slowed-down, he’s playing off two feet.”