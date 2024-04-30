A team in need of a spark might have found one in Shelby, N.C.

Wake Forest’s baseball team rallied from a five-run deficit to win 10-9 over Appalachian State on Tuesday night at Keeter Stadium.

The game was played as a tribute to Jim Horn, who played football and baseball at Wake Forest and was a member of the 1955 national championship baseball team.

The Deacons (28-16) trailed 7-2 in the middle of the fifth inning. App State (26-15-1) got a two-run homer by Drew Holderbach and a solo shot by CJ Boyd in the first, added two more runs in the second, and got a two-run homer from Ben Miller in the fifth.

Marek Houston scored on a wild pitch to start the scoring in the bottom of the fifth. After Jake Reinisch lined out for the second out, Jack Winnay walked to load the bases, and freshman outfielder Antonio Morales hit a grand slam that tied the game at 7-7.

Morales just hit his first career homer on Sunday against Notre Dame.

Then it was time for another freshman to come through, as Liam Willson — playing for the first time as a Deacon — hit a homer to give Wake Forest its first lead of the game.

Reinisch tacked on a two-out, two-run double in the eighth. Those insurance runs came in handy when Cole Roland gave up a two-run homer to Miller in the ninth before securing his third save of the season.

“That was a gritty team win, we grinded it out. It wasn’t pretty but we’ll take it,” Wake Forest coach Tom Walter said through a news release.

Seaver King and Reinisch had two hits each; the Deacons only had seven hits total. Nick Kurtz walked three times and scored three runs; Winnay and Houston each walked twice.

Haiden Leffew started and allowed five runs on four hits and a walk in 1 1/3 innings. Ben Shenosky stabilized things with three innings, allowing App State’s two fifth-inning runs before his exit.

Crawford Wade (1-0) earned the decision by pitching 1 1/3 innings. Zach Johnston pitched 2 1/3 of scoreless ball to bridge the game to Roland.

Wake Forest is coming off a week in which it was 1-3, and the one required an eighth-inning rally in the series opener at Notre Dame on Friday. The Deacons have a break from ACC play this week, playing at High Point on Wednesday night and facing Western Carolina for three games over the weekend (one Saturday, two on Sunday).

The Deacons are 12-12 in the ACC, which puts them fourth in the Atlantic Division. They have remaining series against two of the three teams ahead of them — home against Clemson next weekend and at N.C. State from May 16-18.

Wake’s RPI going into Tuesday’s action was No. 16 in the country and, given three home games against Clemson (No. 4 RPI) and three at N.C. State (No. 21), there are games left for the Deacons to solidify their résumé as a regional host. Only four teams in the ACC — Clemson, Florida State, North Carolina and Virginia — entered the week with a better RPI than Wake Forest.