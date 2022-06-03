Deacons rally, lose in 9th inning

Wake Forest’s path forward in the College Park Regional will be the hard way, if the Deacons are going to advance.

Connecticut beat Wake Forest 8-7 in the opening game of the NCAA tournament on Friday afternoon at Bob “Turtle” Smith Stadium on Maryland’s campus.

The Deacons (40-18-1) overcame a five-run deficit in the late innings to tie the game in the eighth, only to surrender an unearned run in the ninth to lose.

“I thought our defense let us down there,” Wake Forest coach Tom Walter said. “There were a couple of big walks, a couple of big errors I feel like we shouldn’t make.”

Wake Forest will face the loser of Friday night’s Long Island University-Maryland game in an elimination game on Saturday. UConn (47-13) faces the winner of that game on Saturday night. A win for the Deacons on Saturday would mean facing the loser of Saturday night’s game in another elimination game on Sunday.

Before we get ahead of things, Wake Forest will have to digest a loss in which it had a chance to win when its ace had his worst performance of the season, and then the final run was an unearned run against Wake’s closer.

Rhett Lowder hadn’t given up more than three earned runs in any of his 15 starts before Friday, but all seven of UConn’s first runs were earned.

An error by Pierce Bennett at second base – he started in centerfield – to start the ninth eventually scored against closer Camden Minacci. A walk to the next batter and a bloop double into centerfield pushed across the game-winning run.

“It’s not like they went out there and really earned that game-winning run,” Walter said. “We kind of handed it to them with an error and a walk.”

The Deacons’ comeback started with Lucas Costello’s pinch-hit solo homer in the seventh, making it a 7-3 deficit. The rest of Wake’s rally came in the eighth.

Michael Turconi and Brendan Tinsman started the inning with a single and double, respectively. Nick Kurtz brought in a run with a groundout, and then Brock Wilken singled in Tinsman from second.

That set the stage for Adam Cecere’s game-tying two-run homer, a no-doubt-off-the-bat blast to right-center field that tied the game at 7-7.

After Cecere’s towering shot, Jake Reinisch worked a four-pitch walk with one out. Given the hindsight of how the ninth played out, it was crucial for the Deacons to keep up the pressure and push across the go-ahead run – but Costello struck out and Tommy Hawke grounded out to end the inning.

“We were the home team, so I still felt good about our chances of winning,” Walter said. “I didn’t think Cam threw the ball as well as he’s capable of in the ninth.”

The same could be said for Lowder.

The fifth inning was already a bad one for Lowder, having given up a single and two-run homer in the first two batters (T.C. Simmons and Bryan Padilla, respectively).

It got worse when Lowder gave up a two-out walk to Erik Stock and a double to Casey Dana. Stock scored on wild pitch and Dana scored on a two-out single by Ben Huber, making it a 5-2 Huskies lead.

UConn tacked on two more runs – and chased Lowder from the game – with a two-run homer by Dana in the seventh. That came after a triple off of the batter’s eye and Bennett’s head.

The seven runs allowed by Lowder matched a season-high.

“We’ve had our backs against the wall … after we lost the first two at Carolina,” Walter said, noting the May 13-15 series, since which the Deacons are 6-2. “So, these guys have responded every time.”

Lowder mowed through the first eight batters he faced, but UConn struck quickly in the third with a two-out double by Zach Bushling and an RBI single by David Smith.

That tied the game at 1-1, with Wake’s run coming on a two-out Kurtz single in the first.

Wake Forest seemed to have UConn ace Austin Peterson in trouble early with runs in the first and fourth, but stranded two runners in each of those innings.

Peterson settled in, pitching six innings and only allowing Wake’s first two runs on three hits and four walks. He recorded 11 strikeouts – the first seven outs he recorded all came via strikeouts.

“If I had a good answer to that question, we probably would’ve been able to figure it out,” Cecere said when asked what Peterson was doing well. “He wasn’t quick-pitching, but whenever pitchers get into a tempo, their stuff is normally a little bit better.”