Parker Friedrichsen catches fire, Wake Forest heads into nine-day break with momentum

Parker Friedrichsen launches a 3-pointer against NJIT on Saturday night. (Courtesy of Wake Forest Athletics)

WINSTON-SALEM – Parker Friedrichsen shoots the ball so well that a night like Saturday night was bound to happen. Well, maybe 19 points on 6-for-7 shooting is a little better than could have been anticipated. Consider it a karmic reward, though, for a freshman who’s done a lot of little things well over the last few weeks. “I feel like I prepared really well for this game,” Friedrichsen said after Wake Forest’s 83-59 win over NJIT at Joel Coliseum. “Came out, teammates found me and I was just letting it go.” The 6-3, 195-pounder from Bixby, Okla., had eight points in Wake’s season opener and had 18 points combined in seven games since then. He had his season high (at nine points) when he completed a three-point play with 9:18 left in the first half, and drained another three 3s in the last seven minutes when the Deacons (6-3) were putting the game away. “He’s a shooter. He shoots like that every day in practice, so I knew I had to get him the ball,” said Kevin Miller, who had 15 points and six assists, three of which were on Friedrichsen 3s. It’s worth pointing out that shooting isn’t the only thing Friedrichsen has done well. That’s why he’s continued to get minutes over the last few weeks. “When you get labeled a shooter, you get the label that you can’t play defense,” Friedrichsen said. “I thought Parker played really well, not just shooting it,” coach Steve Forbes said. “He defended, he moved it, he rebounds, he’s just — he’s a good player. He’s not a one-dimensional player, at all.”

Wake’s fourth straight win sends the Deacons into its longest break since the season started. Wake Forest doesn’t play again until Dec. 18 against Delaware State. This game didn’t have the appearance of a blowout until the last few minutes, though it looked like we were headed there early. Wake Forest never trailed but what was a 15-point lead in the first half shrunk to three a few times, and was four with as few as 9½ minutes left. The Deacons struggled to put away the Highlanders until the last several minutes. If you were thinking there was some human nature working against the Deacons in this one, having just beaten Florida and Rutgers and staring at a lengthy break on the other side of this — well, Forbes isn’t subscribing to that one. “These games are hard because they play a little unconventional,” Forbes said, having earlier noted NJIT’s ball-screen tendencies. “We’ve got a big team and we’ve got our bigs out there guarding guys coming off ball screens. “I just have always focused on these games hard because I know you can lose them. I haven’t lost any, knock on wood. But I’ve got a whole litany of them written down over the last 10 years before I got here.” When the Deacons needed one more push to control the game, Zach Keller provided the spark. The sophomore forward drilled a 3-pointer to put the Deacons up 58-51. He got an offensive rebound that kept that possession alive, and had another offensive rebound on Wake’s next possession. Wake’s sixth defensive “kill” — three straight stops — helped get it to a 14-point lead with 5:23 left, and the seventh one effectively ended the game a couple of minutes later.

Wake Forest's Kevin Miller, left, takes the ball up against NJIT's Tariq Francis on Saturday night. (Courtesy of Wake Forest Athletics)