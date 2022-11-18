A sleepy start gave way to a blazing stretch of offense, followed by Wake Forest pulling away in a 75-63 win over La Salle in the Jersey Mike’s Jamaica Classic on Friday at the Montego Bay Convention Centre.

“We got off to a very slow start offensively, but it was a great example, again, of what happens when you play really good defense,” coach Steve Forbes said via Zoom. “It keeps you in the game.”

Wake Forest (4-0) will play Loyola Marymount on Sunday afternoon after the Lions beat Georgetown 84-66 on Friday — outscoring the Hoyas 52-24 in the second half.

The Deacons were down 10-2 and 15-8 in the first few minutes, with only two field goals in the first eight minutes.

It was reversed quickly, with the Deacons going on an 11-0 run in a span of about 2½ minutes. Zach Keller and Damari Monsanto hit early 3s to fire Wake Forest into gear, and Monsanto added another during the 11-0 stretch.

The difference was going inside instead of settling for long-range shots — Wake Forest was 4 of 14 on 3s and 11 of 17 on 2s in the first half.

“We settled too much for 3s early in the game,” Forbes said. “We finally started getting to the basket, drew some fouls and that loosened them up, then we started making some perimeter shots.”

Tyree Appleby led the Deacons with 23 points, his third straight 20-point game. But it was Wake’s bench that stood out in the scoring category.

Monsanto scored 14 points, a season-high that included a 4-of-7 clip on 3s. His performance went beyond the offensive end, in Forbes’ estimation.

“Damari played outstanding, not just offensively but I thought he played great defensively,” Forbes said.

Keller came off of the bench to score 11 points, with his impressive afternoon becoming better on a two-handed, posterizing dunk through contact toward the end of the game. He hadn’t scored in the last two games and only scored four in the opener against Fairfield.

“Zach Keller gave us a great lift off the bench,” Forbes said.

Cameron Hildreth also came off the bench and served as the initial sparkplug, and had nine points, four assists and three rebounds.

Josh Nickelberry, a Fayetteville native who signed with Louisville and was recruited by Wake Forest, held the Explorers in the game in the first half. He had 18 points, all of them coming on a 6-for-8 shooting clip on 3s. He was limited in the second half, partially by foul trouble, and finished with 24 points — all six of his second-half points coming at the free-throw line.