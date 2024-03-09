WINSTON-SALEM – Wake Forest did what it needed to do Saturday night after a three-game pause on such accomplishments.

The Demon Deacons picked apart Clemson’s defense on the way to an 81-76 victory that involved the share of anxious moments that Wake Forest fans have come to expect.

But they got it right this time, winning for the 16th time in 17 games this season at Joel Coliseum.

“Those guys deserve it,” coach Steve Forbes said. “They just responded in a way you’d like your team to respond in a high-level game.”

That pushed the Deacons (19-12, 11-9 ACC) to the No. 5 seed for next week’s ACC Tournament in Washington.

Seems like this might have revived Wake’s NCAA tournament chances, though more work is likely needed.

The message from Forbes was that tournament play began Saturday, even if he’s uncertain exactly which tournament that is. He did offer this:

“The best way to get into the (NCAA) tournament is to win the (ACC) tournament. We do have a team that is capable of going on a run like that.”

The Deacons also had enough to repel Clemson (21-10, 11-9), shedding the season-worst three-game losing streak.

“Was getting back to just having fun and loving the game, trusting each other,” forward Andrew Carr said of what it took. “We wanted to get back to understanding how good we really are.”

To that, the Deacons looked pretty good for stretches – and they needed to.

“I thought it was a high-level basketball game,” Clemson coach Brad Brownell said. “Defensively, we just weren’t good (enough). Some of that was Wake had some big-time shot making.”

Wake Forest’s Hunter Sallis racked up 22 points and Carr finished with 17. Efton Reid III’s 12 points, Cameron Hildreth’s 11 points and Kevin Miller’s nine points contributed to an offense that checked in with 58-percent shooting from the field.

This came against a Clemson team that likes to tout its defense and that, by all accounts, has NCAA Tournament credentials. The Tigers, who’ll hold the No. 6 seed in Washington, were led by PJ Hall’s 18 points.

Forbes didn’t seem inclined to make a case for NCAA Tournament inclusion.

“I think there’s a lot left to talk about,” he said. “… We’ve had some great wins. Now, we’ve had some hard losses.”