Deacons move back on track, clip Clemson
WINSTON-SALEM – Wake Forest did what it needed to do Saturday night after a three-game pause on such accomplishments.
The Demon Deacons picked apart Clemson’s defense on the way to an 81-76 victory that involved the share of anxious moments that Wake Forest fans have come to expect.
But they got it right this time, winning for the 16th time in 17 games this season at Joel Coliseum.
“Those guys deserve it,” coach Steve Forbes said. “They just responded in a way you’d like your team to respond in a high-level game.”
That pushed the Deacons (19-12, 11-9 ACC) to the No. 5 seed for next week’s ACC Tournament in Washington.
Seems like this might have revived Wake’s NCAA tournament chances, though more work is likely needed.
The message from Forbes was that tournament play began Saturday, even if he’s uncertain exactly which tournament that is. He did offer this:
“The best way to get into the (NCAA) tournament is to win the (ACC) tournament. We do have a team that is capable of going on a run like that.”
The Deacons also had enough to repel Clemson (21-10, 11-9), shedding the season-worst three-game losing streak.
“Was getting back to just having fun and loving the game, trusting each other,” forward Andrew Carr said of what it took. “We wanted to get back to understanding how good we really are.”
To that, the Deacons looked pretty good for stretches – and they needed to.
“I thought it was a high-level basketball game,” Clemson coach Brad Brownell said. “Defensively, we just weren’t good (enough). Some of that was Wake had some big-time shot making.”
Wake Forest’s Hunter Sallis racked up 22 points and Carr finished with 17. Efton Reid III’s 12 points, Cameron Hildreth’s 11 points and Kevin Miller’s nine points contributed to an offense that checked in with 58-percent shooting from the field.
This came against a Clemson team that likes to tout its defense and that, by all accounts, has NCAA Tournament credentials. The Tigers, who’ll hold the No. 6 seed in Washington, were led by PJ Hall’s 18 points.
Forbes didn’t seem inclined to make a case for NCAA Tournament inclusion.
“I think there’s a lot left to talk about,” he said. “… We’ve had some great wins. Now, we’ve had some hard losses.”
Breaking it down
This Clemson-Wake Forest game had ebbs and flows.
Wake Forest scored the last seven points of the half for a 34-28 lead. Sallis had 15 at the break, while Clemson shot 3-for-16 on first-half 3-pointers – many of those shots desired by the Tigers.
Reid picked up his third foul less than 90 seconds into the second half before Clemson built a 47-42 edge.
“We just couldn’t sustain it,” Brownell said.
The beauty for the Deacons came in several forms.
For instance, Reid nearly travelled on a move along the baseline and his momentum took him off the court in the corner opposite the Wake Forest bench. The Tigers lost track of him. So after he stepped back on to the court, teammate Parker Friedrichsen found him for a 3-pointer and a 56-52 lead.
Carr had five straight points for a 65-59 lead that resulted in another Clemson timeout.
“They just popped you in the month, go pop them back,” Forbes said of his take on the second-half stretch.
The Deacons made 12 consecutive shots from the field during the second half.
With Wake Forest up 76-71, a turnover appeared to lead to a Clemson basket in transition when goaltending was called on Reid’s rejection. But the ruling was reversed on video review. Still, after Reid missed at the other end for the Deacons, Jack Clark had an open look at a 3 for the Tigers, but the shot was off the mark.
Yet Chase Hunter’s 3-pointer trimmed the gap to 77-74 with 12.7 seconds remaining. Sallis and Miller each sank two free throws to seal the outcome.
“Simply put, we just couldn’t get enough stops to win the game,” Brownell said.
Clemson missed numerous open shots, so at times it seemed that Tigers such as Joe Girard III and his friends might be shooting Wake Forest toward an NCAA tournament bid. Girard, Hunter and Hall were a combined 5-for-20 on 3-point launches.
Monsanto mystery
The mystery of Damari Monsanto, a redshirt senior who has had an injury-riddled career after transferring from East Tennessee State, grew. Monsanto didn’t participate in Senior Night activities, and reportedly departed the arena before the start of the game.
“He made the decision not to go through Senior Day,” Forbes said. “It was his choice.”
This season, Monsanto has averaged 5.5 points in 11 games off the bench.
Forbes said the forward hadn’t practiced in more than a week – since the team returned from a loss at Notre Dame.
“It’s going to be hard for him to play if he can’t practice,” the coach said.
A peak ahead
Wake Forest will meet either No. 12 seed Notre Dame or No. 13 seed Georgia Tech in Wednesday afternoon’s second round of the ACC Tournament. Those two teams defeated the Deacons during the past two weeks.
Saturday marked the only meeting between Clemson and Wake Forest this season. They could only clash again in the ACC Tournament title game.
Wake Forest is on spring break, so the team leaves for Washington on Monday and will “pack for Saturday,” Forbes said.
Free throws: Wake Forest officials announced that total attendance for home games this season reached 153,426 after announcing 12,288 for Saturday night. That’s the highest season attendance at the coliseum in the last nine years. … Wake Forest players saluted the crowd soccer style after going through the handshake line.