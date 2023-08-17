WINSTON-SALEM – The two-weeks-away dress rehearsal for Wake Forest’s football team didn’t include its starting quarterback.

Mitch Griffis missed Thursday night’s scrimmage at the team’s football stadium with an illness, coach Dave Clawson said.

“Mitch has a little bit of a stomach bug,” Clawson said. “So (Michael) Kern got the 1s and I thought he looked really good.”

In Griffis’ absence, Kern completed 15 of 20 passes for 172 yards (unofficial stats). He threw one touchdown — a 4-yarder to Jahmal Banks, who fought through DaShawn Jones’ coverage — and didn’t commit a turnover.

As tough as it is to evaluate the offense without its quarterback, Thursday night provided a reminder of a luxury that shouldn’t go unnoticed.

Kern is a fifth-year QB who’s conducted himself well behind the spotlight. After spending the past four years behind Sam Hartman, he’s behind Griffis — with Thursday night’s performance serving as a reminder that if Griffis misses time this season, Wake’s offense is still in capable hands.

In today’s college football climate, if a team has a fifth-year QB as a backup, it’s because he’s transferred once or twice and is just looking for one more shot at winning a starting job.

“You saw it tonight, we functioned. We moved the ball,” Clawson said of the luxury Kern and his experience provides. “He did not have a good first scrimmage. … It’s just like, ‘Play ball, man. You’re ready, you’re prepared.’

“He’s been here five years and this is the first time he’s getting one- and two-reps, ever, and it’s just human nature that you get out there and you want to perform. To me, he just looked very settled.”