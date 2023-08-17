Deacons miss QB for second scrimmage of fall camp but offense still clicks
Mitch Griffis is dealing with a stomach bug, so Michael Kern filled in and kept Wake’s offense efficient in important scrimmage
WINSTON-SALEM – The two-weeks-away dress rehearsal for Wake Forest’s football team didn’t include its starting quarterback.
Mitch Griffis missed Thursday night’s scrimmage at the team’s football stadium with an illness, coach Dave Clawson said.
“Mitch has a little bit of a stomach bug,” Clawson said. “So (Michael) Kern got the 1s and I thought he looked really good.”
In Griffis’ absence, Kern completed 15 of 20 passes for 172 yards (unofficial stats). He threw one touchdown — a 4-yarder to Jahmal Banks, who fought through DaShawn Jones’ coverage — and didn’t commit a turnover.
As tough as it is to evaluate the offense without its quarterback, Thursday night provided a reminder of a luxury that shouldn’t go unnoticed.
Kern is a fifth-year QB who’s conducted himself well behind the spotlight. After spending the past four years behind Sam Hartman, he’s behind Griffis — with Thursday night’s performance serving as a reminder that if Griffis misses time this season, Wake’s offense is still in capable hands.
In today’s college football climate, if a team has a fifth-year QB as a backup, it’s because he’s transferred once or twice and is just looking for one more shot at winning a starting job.
“You saw it tonight, we functioned. We moved the ball,” Clawson said of the luxury Kern and his experience provides. “He did not have a good first scrimmage. … It’s just like, ‘Play ball, man. You’re ready, you’re prepared.’
“He’s been here five years and this is the first time he’s getting one- and two-reps, ever, and it’s just human nature that you get out there and you want to perform. To me, he just looked very settled.”
Kern’s touchdown to Banks was the last of a 12-play, 77-yard drive that opened the scrimmage. It featured two third-down conversions, both on passes to Banks; for 11 and 14 yards on a couple of third-and-8s.
As go things in fall camp, what’s good for the offense is bad for the defense of the same team.
“It was a little bit like last year, that’s why we were so upset with ourselves,” safety Chelen Garnes said of himself and Malik Mustapha. “We would start slow. Like, teams would start fast on us and get up on us, and then we’d get comfortable as the game went on.
“That happened today. That was one thing in the offseason we were trying to work on.”
After the touchdown that started the scrimmage, the second-team defense notched a couple of three-and-outs against the Santino Marucci-led second-team offense. BJ Williams stood out with a pass batted down in the first series and a sack on the second series.
Wake’s first-team defense returned to the field and notched a three-and-out, with Jasheen Davis and Bryce Ganious combining for a third-and-4 sack.
And then came the second touchdown drive surrendered by Wake’s first-team defense — though the term “drive” is a stretch.
The offense took 10 plays to go 53 yards, with 36 of those coming on a catch-and-run by Horatio Fields (all due respect, worse coverage and tackling than great play by Fields). There were two fourth-down conversions, including a 1-yard touchdown run Demond Claiborne — the first of his two touchdowns in the scrimmage.
Later in the scrimmage, Marucci threw a 13-yard touchdown to Walker Merrill in a late-game situation. Claiborne’s second touchdown came at the end of a simulated overtime possession.