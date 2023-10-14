Wake Forest made a quarterback change and its offense stayed in neutral.

That is, when it wasn’t going backward or giving the ball away.

Virginia Tech beat visiting Wake Forest 30-13 on Saturday at Lane Stadium, dealing the Deacons their third straight loss and keeping them winless in the ACC.

Mitch Griffis threw an interception on Wake’s third possession, which was late in the first quarter. He stared down Walker Merrill on the sideline and was picked off by Derrick Canteen.

Michael Kern replaced Griffis on the next drive and was sacked on the fifth play, losing a fumble. That was one of his two strip-sack turnovers in the game; the other came in the fourth quarter when the Deacons were trying to mount a comeback from a 23-13 deficit.

Kern completed 14 of 22 passes for 166 yards. Griffis was 8-for-17 for 77 yards, reentering the game when Kern exited with an injury after the outcome was decided.

Wake Forest (3-3, 0-3 ACC) has turned the ball over 14 times in six games; it only had 19 turnovers in 13 games last season (and eight of those were in the same game).

Wake’s only touchdown came on a 96-yard kickoff return by Demond Claiborne. That came in the first half after Virginia Tech (3-4, 2-1) led 10-0, and when the Hokies got the ball back they reasserted the two-score lead with a 75-yard touchdown pass from Kyron Drones to Jaylin Lane.

Drones completed 20 of 29 passes for 321 yards and two scores.

Virginia Tech entered the game allowing 195 rushing yards per game; Wake Forest had 19 rushing yards. Granted, the Hokies had seven sacks and that takes away from the total — but even with the sack-adjusted yardage, Wake Forest had 67 rushing yards and averaged 2.8 yards per carry.

And the Hokies had allowed 11 touchdowns on 14 red-zone trips by its opponent; the Deacons got into VT’s red zone twice and settled for 28- and 34-yard field goals by Matthew Dennis.