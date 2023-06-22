OMAHA, Neb. – Even in the instant classics, somebody has to lose.

That’s the case for Wake Forest’s baseball team, on the wrong end of a 2-0, 11th-inning loss to LSU after a walk-off home run by Tommy White on Thursday night at Charles Schwab Field Omaha.

“We put in 10 months, we’re together every single day, and it’s just kind of surreal that it comes to an end so fast,” Wake Forest centerfielder Tommy Hawke said.

It was a stunning end to a remarkable season for the Deacons (54-12), who lost back-to-back games for the first time. The abruptness of it all was best reflected in Hawke’s words; the heartbreak was in Wake Forest players and coaches spending 25 minutes on the field together, sharing hugs and embraces for a final time.

“It was a tough one out there,” junior third baseman Brock Wilken said. “We kind of just embraced each other and reiterated how much we love one another.”

Added junior pitcher Rhett Lowder: “We’ve come from so far. A lot of guys were here a couple years ago. It’s a lot of hard work that went into (reaching Omaha). We were just kind of embracing each other and taking in the moment.”

LSU (52-16) moves on to a best-of-3 Men's College World Series championship against Florida, which swept through Bracket 1 and will have had two days off before Saturday night’s opener.

The Tigers are headed there on the swing of a former ACC nemesis.

White, the N.C. State transfer, jumped on a first-pitch slider from Wake Forest closer Camden Minacci. Walter went to Minacci in that situation after Dylan Crews led off the bottom of the 11th with a single against Michael Massey.

After only a minute or so of the celebration, with most of Wake’s position players rooted to their spots on the field, White found Minacci for an embrace. The two go back, along with Wake Forest catcher Bennett Lee, a long way.