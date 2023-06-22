Deacons lose heartbreaker
LSU ends Wake Forest’s season with 11th inning that caps instant classic in College World Series
OMAHA, Neb. – Even in the instant classics, somebody has to lose.
That’s the case for Wake Forest’s baseball team, on the wrong end of a 2-0, 11th-inning loss to LSU after a walk-off home run by Tommy White on Thursday night at Charles Schwab Field Omaha.
“We put in 10 months, we’re together every single day, and it’s just kind of surreal that it comes to an end so fast,” Wake Forest centerfielder Tommy Hawke said.
It was a stunning end to a remarkable season for the Deacons (54-12), who lost back-to-back games for the first time. The abruptness of it all was best reflected in Hawke’s words; the heartbreak was in Wake Forest players and coaches spending 25 minutes on the field together, sharing hugs and embraces for a final time.
“It was a tough one out there,” junior third baseman Brock Wilken said. “We kind of just embraced each other and reiterated how much we love one another.”
Added junior pitcher Rhett Lowder: “We’ve come from so far. A lot of guys were here a couple years ago. It’s a lot of hard work that went into (reaching Omaha). We were just kind of embracing each other and taking in the moment.”
LSU (52-16) moves on to a best-of-3 Men's College World Series championship against Florida, which swept through Bracket 1 and will have had two days off before Saturday night’s opener.
The Tigers are headed there on the swing of a former ACC nemesis.
White, the N.C. State transfer, jumped on a first-pitch slider from Wake Forest closer Camden Minacci. Walter went to Minacci in that situation after Dylan Crews led off the bottom of the 11th with a single against Michael Massey.
After only a minute or so of the celebration, with most of Wake’s position players rooted to their spots on the field, White found Minacci for an embrace. The two go back, along with Wake Forest catcher Bennett Lee, a long way.
“Their season is over, it’s a very hard time. They had had high expectations coming into this and they played great,” White said. “I’ve known Camden and Bennett Lee for quite some time. We’re all from Tampa. I played with him, against him growing up my whole life.
“And he’s one of my closest friends. So I didn’t want to feel anything, I just wanted to make sure he was all right.”
Minacci was not made available for comment by Wake Forest athletics communications staff.
That pitch might as well have been the only mistake pitch in an 11-inning game that came up just shy of three hours, and was played in front of 23,993 people.
Both teams turned to their aces on four days of rest — shorter than either Lowder or LSU’s Paul Skenes has had all season. Lowder threw 100 pitches against Stanford on Saturday; Skenes threw 123 against Tennessee.
The two best pitchers in college baseball on as big of a stage as the bracket allowed — and they delivered.
Skenes went eight innings and gave up two hits and a walk, striking out nine. Lowder went seven innings and gave up three hits and two walks, striking out six.
“This is probably the best game I’ve ever played in,” Lowder said. “Paul Skenes is a really good pitcher. He’s very impressive to watch. … Every game at this park in front of these fans, it’s just unreal.”
There was a curveball before a pitch was thrown.
Seconds before the National Anthem, it was announced that Nick Kurtz had been replaced in Wake’s lineup by freshman Jack Winnay.
The reason given on the TV broadcast — and reiterated by Walter afterward — was Kurtz’s rib injury suffered, which dates back to the June 11 win over Alabama in the super regional series. Kurtz hadn’t missed a game in Omaha but was a combined 0-for-9 with four walks and a run scored in three games.
The game was scoreless until the final swing, as everything about this pitching matchup — despite shortened rest for each ace — met the hype.
Skenes didn’t allow a hit until the third, when Winnay — of course — lifted a liner into left field for a single.
LSU had an infield single to lead off the bottom of the first and Crews made it to second base later in the inning but was stranded there. The Tigers didn’t have a runner reach second again until the sixth.
Lowder had a nine-pitch second inning and six-pitch third, as he mixed speeds and pitches as well as he has at any point in his decorated career.
Wake's best chance at scoring a run came in the eighth, when Marek Houston bunted toward first base in a safety squeeze. LSU's Tre' Morgan fielded and made a good throw, with a good tag applied by Alex Milazzo on a head-first-diving Justin Johnson at the plate.
Extra bases: Wake Forest didn’t score for its last 18 innings in Omaha, going scoreless for the last seven innings in Wednesday night’s 5-2 loss to LSU. … This was only the second time this season Wake Forest was shut out, the other being a 3-0 loss to Pittsburgh. It was only the second extra-innings game, too; the other was an 11-9 loss to Boston College. … Between Wednesday night and Thursday night against LSU, Wake’s 2-through-5 hitters were a combined 0-for-32 with 11 runners left on base, 11 strikeouts and four walks.