Deacons hold on at Louisville
Wake Forest sees big lead narrowed down in second half, but surges at end to win ACC road game
Wake Forest didn’t capitalize on its chance to finish off an opponent, but the Deacons notched a road ACC win and got back above .500 in league play.
What looked like a blowout became a matter of there’s-no-room-for-comments-in-the-standings game.
The Deacons held on for an 80-72 win over host Louisville on Saturday afternoon at the KFC Yum! Center, winning a game at Louisville for the first time in program history.
The glass-half-full view is just that: It’s a win. The glass-half-empty view was that a 22-point lead early in the second half, and an 18-point lead with about 7½ minutes left, was cut all the way down to three in the last few minutes.
“I was nervous, you know. And we have the potential to not finish,” Deacons coach Steve Forbes said via Zoom. “We’ve had some games like this, and I was imploring our guys.
“To take the next step as an NCAA tournament team, you have to put the pedal down when you have them down. And I didn’t think we did that.”
Wake Forest (11-5, 3-2 ACC) wasted little time against the worst team in the ACC, getting out to an 8-0 lead in the first two minutes that morphed into a 20-point lead near the halfway point of the first half.
Six players scored for the Deacons in opening up that 27-7 lead, a balanced attack that saw six points apiece from Cameron Hildreth and Damari Monsanto, and five apiece from Tyree Appleby and Daivien Williamson.
It was a 17-point lead at halftime that grew to 22 in the first few minutes of the second half. Hildreth hit a shot at the 7:22 mark that gave Wake Forest a 62-44 lead.
That’s when things got dicey.
Louisville (2-14, 0-5) kept a high level of effort and it eventually led to some high-level shot-making. The Cardinals made nine straight shots — four of them 3-pointers — to pare the lead all the way down to 70-67 with 2:40 left.
“To their credit, they put on the gas,” Forbes said. “They did a great job of putting pressure on the rim, they got a bunch of offensive rebounds. We fouled too much. That’s the two worst things when you have a big lead, they can score when the clock’s not moving and the offensive rebounds.”
After the ninth of those — a 3 by Mike James, who had a game-high 24 points — Monsanto drilled the first of two late-game 3s that helped the Deacons close things out.
Appleby and Williamson both made a pair of free throws in the final minutes, too.
Hildreth scored 19 points on 8-of-10 shooting, and also had eight rebounds.
Since sitting out the Appalachian State game on Dec. 14 for failing to meet Forbes’ expectations, Monsanto is averaging 16.4 points and 4.0 rebounds per game (five games). It was his second 20-point game in this stretch, and he’s shooting 39.1% from 3-point range (18-for-46).
“Cameron Hildreth made some big shots, Damari made some big 3s,” Forbes said. “I thought our guards played great, I thought our bigs did not play well, not one of them. And so, that’s gotta change moving forward.”
Wake Forest won for the first time on the road in the ACC this season, having lost at Clemson to open the league slate and at UNC on Wednesday night. The Deacons return home for a game against Florida State on Wednesday night before hitting the road again, with a trip to Boston College next weekend.
Wake Forest got the lead back to 20 in the final minute of the first half with a Williamson 3-pointer, but Louisville stole some momentum back with James’ 3-pointer in the final seconds.
The Deacons made nine 3s in the first half, which is more than they made in nine of their first 15 games. But with another four 3s in the second half, it marked four times in the last five games that Wake Forest has made double-digit 3s.