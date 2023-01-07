Wake Forest didn’t capitalize on its chance to finish off an opponent, but the Deacons notched a road ACC win and got back above .500 in league play.

What looked like a blowout became a matter of there’s-no-room-for-comments-in-the-standings game.

The Deacons held on for an 80-72 win over host Louisville on Saturday afternoon at the KFC Yum! Center, winning a game at Louisville for the first time in program history.

The glass-half-full view is just that: It’s a win. The glass-half-empty view was that a 22-point lead early in the second half, and an 18-point lead with about 7½ minutes left, was cut all the way down to three in the last few minutes.

“I was nervous, you know. And we have the potential to not finish,” Deacons coach Steve Forbes said via Zoom. “We’ve had some games like this, and I was imploring our guys.

“To take the next step as an NCAA tournament team, you have to put the pedal down when you have them down. And I didn’t think we did that.”

Wake Forest (11-5, 3-2 ACC) wasted little time against the worst team in the ACC, getting out to an 8-0 lead in the first two minutes that morphed into a 20-point lead near the halfway point of the first half.

Six players scored for the Deacons in opening up that 27-7 lead, a balanced attack that saw six points apiece from Cameron Hildreth and Damari Monsanto, and five apiece from Tyree Appleby and Daivien Williamson.

It was a 17-point lead at halftime that grew to 22 in the first few minutes of the second half. Hildreth hit a shot at the 7:22 mark that gave Wake Forest a 62-44 lead.

That’s when things got dicey.

Louisville (2-14, 0-5) kept a high level of effort and it eventually led to some high-level shot-making. The Cardinals made nine straight shots — four of them 3-pointers — to pare the lead all the way down to 70-67 with 2:40 left.

“To their credit, they put on the gas,” Forbes said. “They did a great job of putting pressure on the rim, they got a bunch of offensive rebounds. We fouled too much. That’s the two worst things when you have a big lead, they can score when the clock’s not moving and the offensive rebounds.”