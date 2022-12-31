WINSTON-SALEM – While most of the 2022 passing game headlines for Wake Forest athletics involved the connection between Sam Hartman and A.T. Perry, the Deacons closed out the year with a special sense of gratitude for an unlikely duo: Matthew Marsh and Andrew Carr.

Marsh tipped out missed shots on two separate occasions in the final minute, and Carr collected the ensuing offensive rebounds. The latter forced Virginia Tech to foul Damari Monsanto, whose two free throws preserved Wake Forest’s precarious lead – and, ultimately, its 77-75 win over the Hokies on Saturday at Joel Coliseum.

They were the final two of the Demon Deacons’ 14 offensive rebounds, a critical number in a game that was closely contested throughout.

“Get the stop, it plays out exactly the way you hoped it would play out. A long miss, and we don’t have, you know, nose enough for it to go get it,” Hokies coach Mike Young said of the critical final possessions.

“I thought they were just relentless,” Virginia Tech forward Justyn Mutts said of Wake Forest’s success on the glass. “They just kept going.”

Midway through the second half, it didn’t appear Wake Forest (10-4, 2-1 ACC) would need such late heroics. A hot start allowed the hosts to build an edge of as many as 11 points at 55-44, and the lead was still seven when Mutts and his fellow Hokie star Sean Pedulla each picked up their fourth personal fouls, with the Deacons already in the double bonus.

However, both managed to avoid fouling out, and Mutts’ offense proved especially difficult for Wake Forest to deal with in the closing minutes. His layup, the last two of his 18 points to go with a game-high 11 rebounds, made it 72-70 with 2:16 to play. The edge was still only two when his teammate Grant Basile made a 3-pointer with 1:00 to play.

But the Hokies did not get the ball back again until there were only 6 seconds remaining and the score was 77-73, after Carr’s pair of offensive boards and Monsanto’s game-sealing free throws.

“That’s something we talk about all the time, just having the proper offensive rebounding path … especially in those last couple minutes of games, that’s where it’s won and lost,” Carr said. “I think getting those extra couple possessions, Matt obviously did a great job, had a tip-out. We kind of got the 50/50 balls at the end of the game. That possession won us the game. Those are the plays that win you games.”

Wake Forest came out of the gates strong, as Marsh stepped to the line for a pair of free throws with a chance to give his team a 7-0 lead in the opening stages. But both attempts were off the mark, and Virginia Tech (11-3, 1-2) answered with a flurry of its own, holding the hosts without a field goal for 7:07 to build a 20-12 advantage.

A pair of Daivien Williamson 3-pointers, sandwiched around a Marsh putback, got the Deacons off the mat offensively and knotted the game again at 20-20. The duration of the opening half was a close affair, with neither team building a lead of more than five points, and the teams went to the locker room for the intermission at 38-38 after trading the lead seven times in the opening half.

Tyree Appleby had eight points and four assists by the break without committing a turnover; Wake Forest committed only one turnover as a team in the opening half. Appleby finished with a game-high 24 points and seven assists; he made 10 of 13 free throw attempts. Carr added 14 points and seven boards; 11 of his points and six of the rebounds came after halftime.

For Virginia Tech, Pedulla finished with 18 points to match Mutts’ team-leading output. However, the guard made only 6 of 18 shots from the field, including a 1 of 9 mark from 3-point range.