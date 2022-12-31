Deacons hold off Hokies, win second straight
Wake Forest grabs hold of late-game situation to pick up another home ACC win
WINSTON-SALEM – While most of the 2022 passing game headlines for Wake Forest athletics involved the connection between Sam Hartman and A.T. Perry, the Deacons closed out the year with a special sense of gratitude for an unlikely duo: Matthew Marsh and Andrew Carr.
Marsh tipped out missed shots on two separate occasions in the final minute, and Carr collected the ensuing offensive rebounds. The latter forced Virginia Tech to foul Damari Monsanto, whose two free throws preserved Wake Forest’s precarious lead – and, ultimately, its 77-75 win over the Hokies on Saturday at Joel Coliseum.
They were the final two of the Demon Deacons’ 14 offensive rebounds, a critical number in a game that was closely contested throughout.
“Get the stop, it plays out exactly the way you hoped it would play out. A long miss, and we don’t have, you know, nose enough for it to go get it,” Hokies coach Mike Young said of the critical final possessions.
“I thought they were just relentless,” Virginia Tech forward Justyn Mutts said of Wake Forest’s success on the glass. “They just kept going.”
Midway through the second half, it didn’t appear Wake Forest (10-4, 2-1 ACC) would need such late heroics. A hot start allowed the hosts to build an edge of as many as 11 points at 55-44, and the lead was still seven when Mutts and his fellow Hokie star Sean Pedulla each picked up their fourth personal fouls, with the Deacons already in the double bonus.
However, both managed to avoid fouling out, and Mutts’ offense proved especially difficult for Wake Forest to deal with in the closing minutes. His layup, the last two of his 18 points to go with a game-high 11 rebounds, made it 72-70 with 2:16 to play. The edge was still only two when his teammate Grant Basile made a 3-pointer with 1:00 to play.
But the Hokies did not get the ball back again until there were only 6 seconds remaining and the score was 77-73, after Carr’s pair of offensive boards and Monsanto’s game-sealing free throws.
“That’s something we talk about all the time, just having the proper offensive rebounding path … especially in those last couple minutes of games, that’s where it’s won and lost,” Carr said. “I think getting those extra couple possessions, Matt obviously did a great job, had a tip-out. We kind of got the 50/50 balls at the end of the game. That possession won us the game. Those are the plays that win you games.”
Wake Forest came out of the gates strong, as Marsh stepped to the line for a pair of free throws with a chance to give his team a 7-0 lead in the opening stages. But both attempts were off the mark, and Virginia Tech (11-3, 1-2) answered with a flurry of its own, holding the hosts without a field goal for 7:07 to build a 20-12 advantage.
A pair of Daivien Williamson 3-pointers, sandwiched around a Marsh putback, got the Deacons off the mat offensively and knotted the game again at 20-20. The duration of the opening half was a close affair, with neither team building a lead of more than five points, and the teams went to the locker room for the intermission at 38-38 after trading the lead seven times in the opening half.
Tyree Appleby had eight points and four assists by the break without committing a turnover; Wake Forest committed only one turnover as a team in the opening half. Appleby finished with a game-high 24 points and seven assists; he made 10 of 13 free throw attempts. Carr added 14 points and seven boards; 11 of his points and six of the rebounds came after halftime.
For Virginia Tech, Pedulla finished with 18 points to match Mutts’ team-leading output. However, the guard made only 6 of 18 shots from the field, including a 1 of 9 mark from 3-point range.
Mutual respect
Young and Wake Forest coach Steve Forbes had a lengthy exchange in the handshake line at the game’s conclusion; Forbes later shared that the pair had spent about 20 minutes talking during warmups as well. The mutual admiration between the two coaches, which dates back to Young’s time at Wofford and Forbes’ tenure at East Tennessee State, was apparent after the game.
“I think the world of Steve,” Young said. “I’ve always admired how his teams play. There’s no gimmicks, just the right action. We’ve had a number of bloodbaths. Today happened to be another in a long series of those types of games.
“Just two old boys that have played each other a lot, several times, in different leagues. I’m thrilled he’s in the Atlantic Coast Conference, I’m thrilled he’s at Wake Forest. And I do, I do want to see him succeed and succeed a lot here. I have great respect for this place, and I think the world of him.”
“I respect him,” Forbes said of Young. “It’s not just because he’s a really good coach. He’s a good person. I respect his opinion, good and bad. He has told me some things before in the past about my teams that hurt my feelings, but they were true. I’ll keep that between him and me, but I like that. He knows that. I’ll do the same to him. I said some things to him last year when they were going through a tough time that I thought might help them.
“To me, that’s how basketball should be. I was raised in a time when you played a game, and after the game, you went out and had beers and some pizza with the other coach. That’s how I started out in Iowa. I’d like to do that with him … I like the camaraderie of coaching.”
Double technical
The first half featured a rare double technical foul between a player and a coach, as officials doled out one apiece to Pedulla and Forbes after a brief exchange following a difficult fadeaway jumper made by Pedulla along the baseline.
“Just competitiveness,” Forbes said of the exchange. “Sean made a tough shot. I didn’t say anything to him. My crack staff thought he traveled, and they were barking about traveling, and he turned and I don’t even know what he said, but he said something to the bench. I said something back to him, and that was the end of it.
“I have the utmost respect for him. I mean, he’s a great player, and competitive like I am. So you get slapped on the wrist, and move on, go stand in the corner for a bit.”
Pedulla ultimately appeared to apologize to Forbes after the technical fouls were announced.
“I didn’t tell him to apologize,” Young said of Pedulla. “Steve is a tough guy; he has heard worse. A mistake was made, and Sean recognized it. We laughed about it after.”
'Tough-guy games'
Wake Forest moved to 10-4 overall and 2-1 in ACC play with the win. Those are the records most keep track of during seasons. Forbes, for his part, is charting another series of wins and losses, and shared that with his team before Saturday’s game.
“I challenged them all week that we were 1-2 [before Saturday] in ‘tough guy games,’” Forbes said. “We beat Wisconsin on the road, we lost to Clemson, and we lost at Rutgers. I think Virginia Tech is obviously one of the toughest teams in the league, really well coached. I thought we did a good job handling the physicality of the game.
“Against Clemson, we took bad shots, that were really like turnovers. Against Rutgers, we just turned it over. Today, we only have, what, seven turnovers? And we took one or two bad shots, that’s it. Plus we got a lot of the 50/50 balls late, got a bunch of offensive rebounds and kept more possessions.”
For his part, Appleby said that manifested itself in the disparity in free throw attempts. Wake Forest shot 26 free throws against a Virginia Tech team that had been notoriously stingy in giving up foul shots.
“Physicality,” said Appleby of the reason the Deacons were able to get to the free throw line early and often. “Coach told us we were 1-2 against our tough opponents, physical teams. We weren’t trying to make it 1-3. You know, we had to play physical, and I think we did that the whole game.”