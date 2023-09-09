WINSTON-SALEM – There is how Wake Forest wants its offense to operate.

To be specific: There is how Wake Forest wants its rushing game to operate.

“Offensively, that’s as well as we’ve run the football here in a long, long time,” coach Dave Clawson said after the Deacons’ 36-20 win over Vanderbilt on Saturday.

The numbers tell part of the story.

Wake’s 288 rushing yards are the most since it had 299 against Campbell in the 2020 season. It’s a minor concern but still worth noting: Wake Forest had 291 yards before taking a couple of kneel-downs to end the game, and Vanderbilt had two sacks that took away 11 rushing yards.

(this is your reminder that football society can advance if we simply stop counting sacks against rushing yardage.)

It’s also the first time since that game that Wake Forest has had two 100-yard rushers, with the sophomore duo of Demond Claiborne (165 on 26 carries) and Tate Carney (117 on 13) making themselves known as a formidable duo.

That was the first 100-yard game for either of them in their Wake Forest careers. Claiborne had more yards against the Commodores than he had in spot duty last season and in this year’s opener combined; Carney became the latest member of his family to make an early impression, as this was his first significant time at running back.

And here’s where we go beyond the numbers.

Wake Forest was without starting running back Justice Ellison because of a concussion, per ESPN’s Pete Thamel. Clawson said it happened during Wednesday’s practice. Left tackle Spencer Clapp sprained an ankle against Elon and was suited up but only available in an emergency. That pushed DeVonte Gordon to left tackle and moved Matt Gulbin, who played tackle in high school but has been an interior lineman at Wake Forest, to right tackle.

The guard alternating with Gulbin, Nick Sharpe, was carted off of the field with an injury after the first play of the second half. Erik Russell wasn’t one of the three tackles who played against Elon; he looked effective in spots against Vanderbilt.

“It was awesome to see the run game do as good as it did,” center Luke Petitbon said. “It’s something that we worked really hard on this offseason.”

Back to the numbers, which last season were the least-efficient rushing numbers the Deacons have had since 2015 (the last time Wake Forest wasn’t in a bowl game). Wake Forest struggled to run the ball in the season opener against Elon. But things weren’t as bad as they appeared, with the Phoenix loading up the box and the Deacons running anyway.

Vanderbilt, with a defense that’s given up explosive plays through the air this season, was more concerned about Mitch Griffis unleashing some deep balls.

In the take-what-you’re-given offense of Warren Ruggiero, that’s always going to lead to more rushes.

Against the Commodores and shorthanded, Wake’s ground game answered the call.

"It was amazing," Claiborne said. "We worked so hard in the offseason for this opportunity."