Deacons falter in ACC tournament opener

CHARLOTTE – Wake Forest’s mastery of N.C. State – particularly of the Wolfpack’s bats – only lasted so long.

The Deacons, having swept the Wolfpack last week, lost 11-8 to N.C. State in the first game of pool play in the ACC tournament on Tuesday at Truist Field.

After holding N.C. State to four runs in three games last week, the Wolfpack scored six – all with two outs – in a breakout fifth inning. N.C. State scored five more runs in the seventh, and Wake’s three-run seventh was the last of the Deacons’ scoring.

“I was really proud of our kids. Two big innings there that we just couldn’t get our finger on the pulse to get us out of it,” associate head coach Bill Cilento said. “Our kids battled back … super proud of our kids. That’s who they’ve been.”

Cilento filled in as Wake’s coach because coach Tom Walter tested positive for COVID earlier this week and missed Tuesday’s game. He’ll also miss Friday’s second game in pool play against Miami.

The loss eliminates Wake Forest, the No. 6 seed, from advancing to Saturday’s semifinal round – only the top four seeds can afford to go 1-1 in pool play and advance.

It’s not like Saturday afternoon’s game against third-seeded Miami, which plays 10th-seeded N.C. State on Wednesday night, is a meaningless game for the Deacons, though.

“We’re going to throw our best and we’re going to try to win the game,” Cilento said. “It’s the postseason and postseason wins are hard to come by, and we’re going to try to do it.”

The Deacons seemingly played their way off the bubble with last week’s sweep against the Wolfpack, so there might be too much to fret about with Friday’s game – but reaching the 40-win mark would be a nice checkmark for a program that was a combined 86-93 in four seasons (albeit, one of those was COVID-shortened) before this one.

Wake Forest (39-17-1) not only swept N.C. State last week, the Deacons never trailed in any of the three games. After a first-inning run on Tuesday and three-run fourth, including Danny Corona’s two-out, two-run double, Wake Forest led 4-0 entering the fifth.

It was in that inning, the 32nd straight between these teams, that N.C. State (34-20) took its first lead against Wake Forest.

Seth Keener started on the mound for Wake Forest and retired the first eight batters. He appeared to pitch his way out of a jam in the fifth, but a 0-2 pitch was called a ball.

That batter, Jacob Cozart, hit a 3-2 pitch down the right-field line for a two-run double, the first of N.C. State’s six runs in that inning.

“I’m not an umpire and what the umpire says is fact, so it doesn’t really matter,” Cilento said of the 1-2 pitch. “We pride ourselves on being the quickest team to respond and you’ve gotta move on. …

“I felt like Seth did everything we could have asked of him to give us a chance to win a ballgame.”

The Deacons never regained the lead – though it looked like they might on a couple of occasions.

An RBI single by Jake Reinisch in the sixth cut N.C. State’s lead in half, driving in Brock Wilken after he led off the inning with a triple.

The Wolfpack’s five-run seventh – four of those came on three home runs – lengthened the lead to 11-5.

Wake Forest came back with three runs in the seventh, again slicing N.C. State’s lead in half – but that was the end of the scoring. Nick Kurtz doubled in a run and Wilken hit a two-run homer – his 20th blast of the season – to account for Wake’s seventh-inning scoring.

“We came back, (got) within three, that’s just who we are this year,” Wilken said. “We’re dogs and we come out ready to play no matter who it is, no matter what the score is, we’re always going to come out and play.

“We’re just a competitive group of guys and that’s just how the cookie crumbled today.”

Because of how the cookie crumbled last week, the Deacons’ season didn’t crumble with a single loss in Charlotte.