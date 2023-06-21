Deacons fall to LSU, setting up winner-take-all game
Wake Forest falls for first time in NCAA tournament because of one bad inning and a village stranded on basepaths
OMAHA, Neb. – Wake Forest must do what it’s done 10 other times this season and it’ll be playing for a national championship.
There’s no time to spend in the land of regret with missed opportunities.
LSU beat Wake Forest 5-2 on Wednesday night at Charles Schwab Field Omaha, dealing the Deacons their first loss of the NCAA baseball championship here at the Men’s College World Series.
Wake Forest (54-11) and LSU (51-16) will play the deciding game of pool play in Bracket 2 on Thursday night at 6 p.m. (7 eastern). LSU will be the home team by way of playing two games as the road team already in pool play, compared to Wake’s lone game as the designated road team (which was Wednesday night).
“You’ve gotta flush it right now,” third baseman Brock Wilken said outside of Wake’s locker room. “Stuff happens, you’ve just gotta move on. Move on to the next play, to the next game. So we’ve just gotta move on to tomorrow and come out with some more energy.”
The Deacons haven’t lost consecutive games this season. As much of a calling card as it can be for a team that spent most of the season ranked No. 1 or 2, and entered the NCAA tournament as the top overall seed, it’s been a team that’s always rebounded quickly.
Now it’s a team that needs to do it one more time, which would set up a best-of-3 series against Florida for the national championship.
“What we’ve done all year is respond,” catcher Bennett Lee said. “And we’ll just do that again tomorrow. We haven’t lost a series all year, we’re still confident, still believing, give it all tomorrow.”
There’s a tomorrow for Wake Forest instead of a two-day break before that series against Florida because of one swing of an LSU bat, combined with a 2-for-19 clip for the Deacons with runners on base (resulting in 13 runners left on).
Starting pitcher Seth Keener worked through trouble in the second inning but only gave up one run, stranding a couple of runners.
He wasn’t as fortunate in the third.
That’s when Keener lost the strike zone and issued two four-pitch walks, which helped load the bases in front of designated hitter Cade Beloso. Keener bounced the second pitch to Beloso for a wild pitch that tied the game.
The next pitch was more costly and wound up in the right field stands.
“I had a chance to walk Beloso there with a 2-0 count. I wanted it. I was in between,” coach Tom Walter said. “I should have pulled the trigger on an intentional walk there and loaded the bases for Thompson.”
Walter said Sean Sullivan was not ready to enter the game for that at-bat.
Beloso’s three-run homer proved to be the difference in the final score, though Wake Forest threatened in just about every inning to edge closer.
The clutch hits just never came.
Tommy Hawke led off the fifth with a single, part of his three-hit night. Lucas Costello and Nick Kurtz had hard-hit balls tracked down in centerfield and after Wilken walked, Justin Johnson struck out—part of his 0-for-5, three-strikeout night.
Pierce Bennett led off the sixth with a single and was stranded there; Wake Forest put the first two runners on in the seventh and Kurtz grounded into a fielder’s choice, and then Wilken and Johnson struck out after LSU went to its fourth pitcher of the game, Gavin Guidry.
Two more runners were stranded in the eighth, and Costello’s leadoff walk in the ninth didn’t lead to any advancement.
“Credit to their pitchers, they kind of quieted the storm,” Bennett said. “But we had a lot of situational at-bats to kind of get some runs in, gain some momentum. … Couldn’t get them in a couple of times throughout the game, which I felt like was the difference.”
Sullivan relieved Keener in the fifth and pitched the last 3 2/3 innings, keeping LSU from padding the lead. He threw 56 pitches and Keener threw 77, likely making them unavailable for Thursday night’s winner-take-all game.
“When we were down three we’re in between whether to go to Sully or piece it together with some other guys and save Sully for tomorrow,” Walter said. “We felt like we’d score.
“We had opportunities to score. We had runners on base but just couldn’t get the big hit.”
Wake Forest took a lead before the eighth inning for the first time in its Omaha stay; Hawke’s two-run single up the middle drove in Bennett and Lee in the second.
LSU got one of those runs back in the bottom half of the inning when Brayden Jobert doubled down the right-field line, past a diving Kurtz. Wake’s lead remained at 2-1 because of Johnson’s diving stop of an infield single, and Keener was able to escape that jam with a lead.
Extra bases: Teams to score first in Omaha this year are 7-5; teams to score first in last year’s event were 13-2. … Wake Forest was the last team in the NCAA tournament that hadn’t lost a game. … The Deacons have turned four double plays in Omaha and all of them have come in the seventh inning or later. … Bennett has a 12-game hitting streak. … Danny Corona leads all players in the NCAA tournament with 19 RBI, but hasn’t had an RBI in either of Wake’s last two games. … Wake Forest hasn’t had a home run in either of its last two games, which marks the first time this season going without homers in consecutive games since a four-game drought from April 1-9.