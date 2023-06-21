Wake Forest falls for first time in NCAA tournament because of one bad inning and a village stranded on basepaths

Wake Forest players leave the field after losing to LSU on Wednesday night. (Dylan Widger/USA Today Sports Images)

OMAHA, Neb. – Wake Forest must do what it’s done 10 other times this season and it’ll be playing for a national championship. There’s no time to spend in the land of regret with missed opportunities. LSU beat Wake Forest 5-2 on Wednesday night at Charles Schwab Field Omaha, dealing the Deacons their first loss of the NCAA baseball championship here at the Men’s College World Series. Wake Forest (54-11) and LSU (51-16) will play the deciding game of pool play in Bracket 2 on Thursday night at 6 p.m. (7 eastern). LSU will be the home team by way of playing two games as the road team already in pool play, compared to Wake’s lone game as the designated road team (which was Wednesday night). “You’ve gotta flush it right now,” third baseman Brock Wilken said outside of Wake’s locker room. “Stuff happens, you’ve just gotta move on. Move on to the next play, to the next game. So we’ve just gotta move on to tomorrow and come out with some more energy.” The Deacons haven’t lost consecutive games this season. As much of a calling card as it can be for a team that spent most of the season ranked No. 1 or 2, and entered the NCAA tournament as the top overall seed, it’s been a team that’s always rebounded quickly. Now it’s a team that needs to do it one more time, which would set up a best-of-3 series against Florida for the national championship. “What we’ve done all year is respond,” catcher Bennett Lee said. “And we’ll just do that again tomorrow. We haven’t lost a series all year, we’re still confident, still believing, give it all tomorrow.”

Wake Forest catcher Bennett Lee celebrates after scoring against LSU. (Dylan Widger/USA Today Sports Images)

There’s a tomorrow for Wake Forest instead of a two-day break before that series against Florida because of one swing of an LSU bat, combined with a 2-for-19 clip for the Deacons with runners on base (resulting in 13 runners left on). Starting pitcher Seth Keener worked through trouble in the second inning but only gave up one run, stranding a couple of runners. He wasn’t as fortunate in the third. That’s when Keener lost the strike zone and issued two four-pitch walks, which helped load the bases in front of designated hitter Cade Beloso. Keener bounced the second pitch to Beloso for a wild pitch that tied the game. The next pitch was more costly and wound up in the right field stands. “I had a chance to walk Beloso there with a 2-0 count. I wanted it. I was in between,” coach Tom Walter said. “I should have pulled the trigger on an intentional walk there and loaded the bases for Thompson.” Walter said Sean Sullivan was not ready to enter the game for that at-bat. Beloso’s three-run homer proved to be the difference in the final score, though Wake Forest threatened in just about every inning to edge closer.

LSU's Cade Beloso, right, celebrates after his three-run blast against Wake Forest. (Steven Branscombe/USA Today Sports Images)