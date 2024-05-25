CHARLOTTE – Well, this Wake Forest team will always have the Friday night thriller against North Carolina.

Twelve-plus hours after a thrilling extra-innings victory, the Deacons fell 9-6 to Florida State in an ACC tournament semifinal game at Truist Field.

“Tough ballgame. Our guys battled, we just kind of didn’t get it done offensively,” coach Tom Walter said.

Asked about the time lapse between Wake’s 9-5 win in 12 innings over UNC to Saturday afternoon, Walter eschewed that excuse.

“We had chances. We had traffic. I know we left 12 on base but it seemed like we left 20 on base,” Walter said. “We had the right guys up, we just couldn’t deliver. But our guys had good energy today, we fought hard.

“That turnaround didn’t affect us.”

The Seminoles (42-14), the fifth seed and highest one to advance to the weekend, will face the winner of Saturday’s later game between sixth-seeded Duke and 11th-seeded Miami.

They’re in that position after a grinding game that went 3 hours, 40 minutes.

FSU broke a 3-3 tie in the third with a peculiar two-run single.

With the bases loaded and one out, Drew Faurot rolled over on a slow grounder to the left side. Seaver King missed it charging from third base, and it squibbed past shortstop Marek Houston, barely reaching the outfield grass. That took long enough for both of Marco Dinges and Jaime Ferrer to score.

Houston had an error in FSU’s three-run second inning, too.

“I think part of that is we need to be a little more aggressive defensively on the infield,” Walter said. “I feel good about where our defense is.”

Tate Ballestero breathed life into a Wake Forest (38-20) comeback with a pinch-hit solo homer to lead off the sixth. That was only his second homer of the season; the other came at Virginia in mid-March.