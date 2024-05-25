Deacons fall short in ACC tournament semifinal
Wake Forest can't come up with big hit when it matters against Florida State
CHARLOTTE – Well, this Wake Forest team will always have the Friday night thriller against North Carolina.
Twelve-plus hours after a thrilling extra-innings victory, the Deacons fell 9-6 to Florida State in an ACC tournament semifinal game at Truist Field.
“Tough ballgame. Our guys battled, we just kind of didn’t get it done offensively,” coach Tom Walter said.
Asked about the time lapse between Wake’s 9-5 win in 12 innings over UNC to Saturday afternoon, Walter eschewed that excuse.
“We had chances. We had traffic. I know we left 12 on base but it seemed like we left 20 on base,” Walter said. “We had the right guys up, we just couldn’t deliver. But our guys had good energy today, we fought hard.
“That turnaround didn’t affect us.”
The Seminoles (42-14), the fifth seed and highest one to advance to the weekend, will face the winner of Saturday’s later game between sixth-seeded Duke and 11th-seeded Miami.
They’re in that position after a grinding game that went 3 hours, 40 minutes.
FSU broke a 3-3 tie in the third with a peculiar two-run single.
With the bases loaded and one out, Drew Faurot rolled over on a slow grounder to the left side. Seaver King missed it charging from third base, and it squibbed past shortstop Marek Houston, barely reaching the outfield grass. That took long enough for both of Marco Dinges and Jaime Ferrer to score.
Houston had an error in FSU’s three-run second inning, too.
“I think part of that is we need to be a little more aggressive defensively on the infield,” Walter said. “I feel good about where our defense is.”
Tate Ballestero breathed life into a Wake Forest (38-20) comeback with a pinch-hit solo homer to lead off the sixth. That was only his second homer of the season; the other came at Virginia in mid-March.
The momentum didn’t make it through the end of the inning.
Josh Hartle struck out the leadoff batter of the bottom of the sixth, the eighth straight he retired (for nine outs, as the one that started the streak grounded into a double play). But after a walk, his day was finished.
Blake Morningstar notched a strikeout but gave up a two-run homer to Max Williams. That was a first-pitch blast with two outs.
“That’s just the one pitch you can’t make in that situation,” Walter said. “It’s really the only pitch you can’t make. Breaking ball down is fine, fastball on either side of the plate is fine there.
“You just can’t leave that breaking ball up. That’s a pitch we wish we had back.”
FSU tacked on two more runs in the seventh. Wake Forest clawed back into it with two runs in the eighth, scoring on two-out hits by Jack Winnay — his only hit in 15 at-bats this week — and Jake Reinisch.
A two-out single in the ninth was the only threat Wake Forest had after King flew out to end the eighth.
The Deacons came to Charlotte having gone from a nine-game winning streak to a three-game sweep at the hands of N.C. State last weekend. Leaving town without a trophy won’t feel great, but there’s a semblance of momentum to carry into a regional somewhere next weekend.
“I thought it was a really successful week for us. … I thought we played really good baseball,” Reinisch said. “I thought we fought our tails off the whole day. Our whole team, I thought we played hard. I think the results will come.
“(Friday) night was great, but we’ve gotta move on from that.”
Both teams had three-run second innings and it was an exhibition of some different ways to score — none of which, surprisingly, involved a home run.
Wake’s three runs came on three hits, which were a bunt single by Adam Tellier, a blooped single by Antonio Morales, and an infield single by Houston. Javar Williams had a sacrifice fly to drive in the first run, Houston’s single scored another, and the third came in on a wild pitch.
FSU had three hits in the second, all of them well struck. The Seminoles got additional help from one error by Houston, which put on the runner who eventually scored the third run, and another ball that ate up Houston and forced to get an out at first instead of flipping to Tellier at second base to cut down the lead runner.
EXTRA BASES: Ballestero’s homer was the 55th of the tournament, setting a record for the most in an ACC tournament. … It’s the second straight season Wake Forest went 2-0 in pool play of the ACC tournament and lost to a team from Florida in the semifinal round. Miami beat the Deacons in a rain-soaked game in Chapel Hill last year. … It was also the second straight year that Wake Forest played in the Friday night game of this event.