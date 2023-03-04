Wake Forest will go into the ACC tournament on two-game losing streak, but at least the Deacons get a chance to make amends in their first game of the ACC tournament.

Syracuse beat Wake Forest 72-63 on Saturday at the JMA Wireless Dome, which serves as a precursor to a Wednesday matchup in the ACC tournament.

Before this game started, it was rendered an appetizer for a rematch in the second round of the ACC tournament. Boston College’s loss earlier in the day to Georgia Tech locked Wake Forest and Syracuse into the Nos. 8 and 9 seeds, which play each other in the first game of the day on Wednesday in Greensboro.

Wake Forest (18-13, 10-10 ACC) will be the No. 9 seed, with Syracuse (17-14, 10-10) snagging the No. 8 seed and snapping a four-game losing streak.

The Deacons led 13-9 early before things took a turn for the worse. Syracuse went on a 16-1 run, getting four points apiece by Joe Girard, Judah Mintz, Jesse Edwards and Maliq Brown.

Edwards had 27 points and 20 rebounds, along with five steals and two blocks. Mintz had 17 points and Girard had 16, combined for an 11-for-32 shooting performance.

Wake Forest trailed by 10 at halftime and, given the Deacons committed 14 turnovers in the first half, that could’ve been much worse.

The Deacons narrowed the deficit to three points both late in the first half and early in the second, but never got closer.

Tyree Appleby led Wake Forest with 21 points and eight assists, solidifying his ACC lead in each category. The Deacons shot 10-for-39 on 3-pointers, and were 14 of 21 on 2-pointers.