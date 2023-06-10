WINSTON-SALEM – The second game of Wake Forest’s baseball season and the 61st followed the same pitching plan.

Larger stakes for the latter, of course, which has the Deacons one win away from Omaha.

Rhett Lowder to start the game and Sean Sullivan to finish paved the way for Wake Forest’s 5-4 win over Alabama in the opening game of a best-of-3 super regional on Saturday at David F. Couch Ballpark.

What made that duo so effective, combining for 13 strikeouts and one walk, was summed up by Lowder as effortlessly as his starts seem to go.

“I mean, I think Sullivan’s just pretty good,” Lowder said. “He can come after anyone and do a good job. But you know, I’m pretty confident when I can hand the ball to him with a chance to finish the game.”

It has the Deacons (51-10) one win away from reaching the College World Series for the first time since 1955, when they won the national championship.

Lowder (15-0) pitched 6 1/3 innings and when coach Tom Walter went to the mound in the seventh, that signaled the junior’s last time walking off of the mound at The Couch was coming.

“What that guy’s done for our program, he’s 15-0,” Walter said. “For him to get the win here in Game 1 of the super regionals, it’s what it’s supposed to be. I’m so proud of him and the man that he is and the leader that he is.”

Sullivan allowed a leadoff homer in the eighth that cut Wake’s lead to the one-run margin reflected in the final score. After giving up a one-out single, he struck out the final five batters he faced.

Before Sullivan became Wake’s Saturday starter and a first-team All-ACC pitcher, he was working out of Wake’s bullpen. In the second game of the season, an 8-1 win over Illinois, Lowder went five innings and Sullivan took the last four, combining for 20 strikeouts.

His role shifted and Sullivan didn’t pitch for three weeks, returning to the Deacons as a reliever for this postseason run.