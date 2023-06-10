Deacons edge Alabama in Game 1
Wake Forest gets strong pitching from Rhett Lowder and Sean Sullivan, timely hitting to move one win away from reaching Omaha
WINSTON-SALEM – The second game of Wake Forest’s baseball season and the 61st followed the same pitching plan.
Larger stakes for the latter, of course, which has the Deacons one win away from Omaha.
Rhett Lowder to start the game and Sean Sullivan to finish paved the way for Wake Forest’s 5-4 win over Alabama in the opening game of a best-of-3 super regional on Saturday at David F. Couch Ballpark.
What made that duo so effective, combining for 13 strikeouts and one walk, was summed up by Lowder as effortlessly as his starts seem to go.
“I mean, I think Sullivan’s just pretty good,” Lowder said. “He can come after anyone and do a good job. But you know, I’m pretty confident when I can hand the ball to him with a chance to finish the game.”
It has the Deacons (51-10) one win away from reaching the College World Series for the first time since 1955, when they won the national championship.
Lowder (15-0) pitched 6 1/3 innings and when coach Tom Walter went to the mound in the seventh, that signaled the junior’s last time walking off of the mound at The Couch was coming.
“What that guy’s done for our program, he’s 15-0,” Walter said. “For him to get the win here in Game 1 of the super regionals, it’s what it’s supposed to be. I’m so proud of him and the man that he is and the leader that he is.”
Sullivan allowed a leadoff homer in the eighth that cut Wake’s lead to the one-run margin reflected in the final score. After giving up a one-out single, he struck out the final five batters he faced.
Before Sullivan became Wake’s Saturday starter and a first-team All-ACC pitcher, he was working out of Wake’s bullpen. In the second game of the season, an 8-1 win over Illinois, Lowder went five innings and Sullivan took the last four, combining for 20 strikeouts.
His role shifted and Sullivan didn’t pitch for three weeks, returning to the Deacons as a reliever for this postseason run.
The transfer from Northwestern doesn’t make things sound too complicated in explaining his process from starting the season briefly as a reliever, to Saturday starter, to back to a relief role.
“I don’t think I’ve changed too much, I kind of try to stick to what I’ve been doing,” Sullivan said. “I think it’s honestly a little bit nicer sometimes, only facing the order once or twice.
“But yeah, it’s the same. You’re still throwing baseballs out there, it’s nothing too crazy, I don’t think.”
Sullivan struck out seven of the 10 batters he faced, so the Alabama hitters flummoxed by what George Mason coach Shawn Camp called an “insivi-fastball” last weekend might disagree with how simple Sullivan made things sound.
The game was delayed a little more than two hours because of a medical situation involving an ESPN employee. When some media was permitted to enter the stadium at about 10:30 a.m., the field was had equipment for batting practice and drills but there were no players to be seen.
It created an eerie scene that didn’t have resolution until more than an hour later, when it was announced the game would begin at 2:15 p.m.
Wake Forest declined to elaborate on the situation; ESPN told Deacons Illustrated that “We are still gathering details related to the medical situation at the Alabama-Wake Forest game.”
On a day that seven of the nine runs were scored via homers, the two that weren’t stood out.
In the second inning, with Wake Forest already up 2-0 on home runs by Tommy Hawke and Justin Johnson, Pierce Bennett singled and tagged up to second base on a flyout to centerfield. Bennett Lee check-swung a groundout to the right side, moving Bennett to third, and he scored on a wild pitch.
Wake’s three-run lead was erased with a solo homer by Caden Rose and a two-run blast by Colby Shelton in the third and fourth, respectively.
Alabama (43-20) also got a strong two-man pitching effort, as Luke Holman struck out eight batters and Aidan Moza locked down Wake’s lineup in the last 2 1/3 innings. Neither of them allowed a walk; Wake Forest entered the weekend second in the country in walks this season.
What turned out to be the game’s deciding run also scored thanks to heady baserunning.
Brock Wilken led off the sixth with his second pop-up into short left field; except this one dropped and when the play ended, Wilken was at second base. He tagged up to third on a flyout to right field and coasted home on Adam Cecere’s two-out single up the middle.
“Our baserunning was not great in the conference tournament and we were disappointed in that,” Walter said. “It’s been a point of emphasis for us since then and certainly been a point of emphasis for us all year, because when you’re in tight games, it comes down to those free-90s.”
Make no mistake about it, this was one of those tight games — one the Deacons didn’t have while waltzing through their regional.
Wake’s last three runs all came with two outs; those two on the strength of baserunning and Danny Corona’s tiebreaking solo home run in the fifth.
That came after Corona was ruled to have checked his swing with two strikes — it appeared close and Corona said on TV he thought he didn’t hold up — and stayed alive in his at-bat.
“When it happened live, I thought he probably went,” Walter said. “But nobody has a better view of it than the third base umpire. These guys are in this game for a reason and they’re the best at what they do.”
Alabama’s Jim Jarvis almost hit the first pitch of the game out of the ballpark but it went foul down the left-field line.
Hawke *did* homer on the first pitch he saw to give the Deacons a 1-0 lead in the bottom of the first. That ball hit off of the scoreboard and was a good precursor to how most of the runs were scored.
Wind was blowing out throughout the entire game; that’s a recipe for homers in what’s already a hitter friendly ballpark.