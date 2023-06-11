Wake Forest blows out Alabama to sweep super regional and punch program’s first College World Series trip since 1955

Wake Forest is moving onto the College World Series after beating Alabama in the super regional series. (Courtesy of Wake Forest)

WINSTON-SALEM – The party started early and it’ll carry Wake Forest to college baseball’s promised land. Wake Forest mashed nine home runs in a 22-5 dismantling of Alabama on Saturday at David F. Couch Ballpark to sweep the best-of-3 super regional series. If you can’t tell, the outcome was decided long before Justin Johnson fielded a grounder and underhanded a toss to Nick Kurtz for the final out. After the last few of Wake’s nine home runs, there was an invisible clock counting down to this moment: Deacons streaming out of their dugout. The dogpile to the first-base side of the mound. After a few minutes, Brock Wilken holding an “Omaha” sign and Rhett Lowder holding the oversized ticket.

Wake Forest (52-10) is headed to Omaha for the first time since 1955. A program that two years ago swept Pittsburgh to end its season with a 20th win has climbed all the way to the top, and will end its season on the sport’s final stage. “That dogpile was surreal,” said Wilken, who hit three home runs to become the ACC’s all-time home run leader. “Not a lot of people get to do that and being able to do that with my best friends, I mean, that meant the world to me.” You could’ve walked the concourse of The Couch after that game against Pitt two seasons ago and thought this type of lightning-quick turnaround was impossible. As easy as it is to say this now, it’s feasible Tom Walter, Wake’s coach of 14 seasons, knew where this program could be then. And here are the Deacons. “We knew we had the talent,” Walter said. “We look back at that freshman class with Wilken and (Camden) Minacci, so much talent. And then you add to it with Josh Hartle’s class. Thankfully in the transfer portal we were able to add to it with some big pieces. “It’s the culmination of a lot of hard work but it’s talent, too. You don’t get here without talent.” In the same way the Deacons didn’t need to validate their No. 1 overall seed last weekend with dominant performances, it wasn’t needed this weekend either. It just happened. Wake Forest hasn’t trailed in any of five NCAA tournament games and has outscored opponents 75-16. The drama of Saturday’s 5-4 game looked like it was going to be repeated … until Wake Forest just kept scoring.

