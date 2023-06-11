Deacons dominate to reach Omaha
Wake Forest blows out Alabama to sweep super regional and punch program’s first College World Series trip since 1955
WINSTON-SALEM – The party started early and it’ll carry Wake Forest to college baseball’s promised land.
Wake Forest mashed nine home runs in a 22-5 dismantling of Alabama on Saturday at David F. Couch Ballpark to sweep the best-of-3 super regional series.
If you can’t tell, the outcome was decided long before Justin Johnson fielded a grounder and underhanded a toss to Nick Kurtz for the final out. After the last few of Wake’s nine home runs, there was an invisible clock counting down to this moment:
Deacons streaming out of their dugout. The dogpile to the first-base side of the mound. After a few minutes, Brock Wilken holding an “Omaha” sign and Rhett Lowder holding the oversized ticket.
Wake Forest (52-10) is headed to Omaha for the first time since 1955. A program that two years ago swept Pittsburgh to end its season with a 20th win has climbed all the way to the top, and will end its season on the sport’s final stage.
“That dogpile was surreal,” said Wilken, who hit three home runs to become the ACC’s all-time home run leader. “Not a lot of people get to do that and being able to do that with my best friends, I mean, that meant the world to me.”
You could’ve walked the concourse of The Couch after that game against Pitt two seasons ago and thought this type of lightning-quick turnaround was impossible.
As easy as it is to say this now, it’s feasible Tom Walter, Wake’s coach of 14 seasons, knew where this program could be then.
And here are the Deacons.
“We knew we had the talent,” Walter said. “We look back at that freshman class with Wilken and (Camden) Minacci, so much talent. And then you add to it with Josh Hartle’s class. Thankfully in the transfer portal we were able to add to it with some big pieces.
“It’s the culmination of a lot of hard work but it’s talent, too. You don’t get here without talent.”
In the same way the Deacons didn’t need to validate their No. 1 overall seed last weekend with dominant performances, it wasn’t needed this weekend either.
It just happened.
Wake Forest hasn’t trailed in any of five NCAA tournament games and has outscored opponents 75-16.
The drama of Saturday’s 5-4 game looked like it was going to be repeated … until Wake Forest just kept scoring.
Playing as the designated visitors, Wake Forest started the game with Tommy Hawke doubling down the line. He came home on the first of those nine homers, a monstruous blast off the bat of Kurtz.
The first of Wilken’s three homers — what an emphatic way to become the ACC’s career home run leader — followed, and Wake’s lead was three before Alabama had an at-bat.
Hawke hit a two-run homer in the second and Wilken’s second homer came in the third. Later in the third, Danny Corona opened up a 9-3 lead with a three-run homer — his first of two, with a three-run blast in the ninth accounting for the game’s final runs — and Bennett Lee’s homer in back-to-back fashion with Corona made it 10-3.
That’s where things leveled off for a couple of innings, as neither team scored in the fourth or fifth.
Pierce Bennett added a two-run, two-out single in the sixth—he’s back to notching two-out RBI—and things got out of hand in the eighth when Marek Houston hit a grand slam.
As was the case when Wilken hit his 59th homer to become Wake’s all-time leader, the junior wasn’t thinking about milestones until he reached the dugout.
“I come in and Walt is the first one to congratulate me,” Wilken said. “That’s when it kind of really hit, you know. … One of those things where you remember everything about certain days of the year and in your lifetime and this is one of those moments.”
The other side of this lopsided coin was Hartle settling in after a bumpy first couple of innings. The lifelong Wake Forest fan gave up a double and homer in his first three batters, with Alabama cutting the Deacons’ lead to 3-2 in the first inning.
Colby Shelton led off the second with a homer to make it 5-3 and after a four-pitch walk to the following batter, Hartle had allowed three runs and four hits, allowing five of the first seven batters to reach base.
“I think Josh was a little nervous, let’s call it what it is,” Walter said. “You’re out there for the first time in a super regional and everything’s on your shoulders and the ball is flying out of the yard. It looked like it was going to be one of those back-and-forths.
“Josh came in after the third inning and was like, ‘We’re good boys, I found my cutter.’”
Three of the last 18 batters Hartle faced reached base, and he struck out 10 of those 18 batters. The only further damage Alabama did against him on the scoreboard came on Shelton’s second homer of the game.