Deacons dominate en route to super regional
Wake Forest pours it on early, rides pitching to blowout of George Mason and sweep of Winston-Salem regional
WINSTON-SALEM – One more flexing of the muscles was required of the No. 1 seed and Wake Forest wasted little time in obliging.
Not that it mattered much to the Deacons how much they won by Sunday night — or in any game this weekend.
“We talk about playing the game all the time … so this weekend’s no different than that,” fourth-year outfielder Pierce Bennett said.
The Deacons blew out George Mason 15-1 at David F. Couch Ballpark behind three early home runs, the first by Bennett and then two of them by Danny Corona, and the two-pronged lock-down pitching effort of left-handers Josh Hartle and Sean Sullivan.
That duo shut down a Patriots team that scored 11 runs in an elimination game win against Maryland earlier in the day. Hartle (10-2) pitched 4 2/3 innings and Sullivan pitched three, and they combined to strike out 16 of the 30 batters they faced.
Wake Forest (50-10) backed up its status as the top-billed team in impressive fashion to win the Winston-Salem regional in the minimum three games. The Deacons outscored their opponents — George Mason twice and Maryland in Saturday night/Sunday morning’s marathon — by 48-7 in three games of the regional.
“It was obviously very impressive, the way we played,” Hartle said of the weekend. “We’re just trying to go out and play our game and we’re not going to let the foot off the gas and I think that’s what we did the whole weekend.”
The Deacons were unbeaten in home non-conference games in the regular season and furthered that stretch, too. They’ll have a final opportunity to continue that next weekend in the super regionals, when either Alabama or Boston College comes to Winston-Salem.
It’s Wake’s first trip to a super regional since 2017, when the Deacons went to Florida and lost to the eventual national champions in three games. The obvious difference here is the Deacons will be home next weekend in a three-game series that’ll start Friday or Saturday (that will be announced Tuesday morning).
“It’s a special group of guys, as you guys have witnessed all year, really from Day One,” coach Tom Walter said. “You know, the bond on this team is nothing like I’ve ever seen. It was really good last year and this year, it’s even better.”
The only real drama in closing out the regional came in the first inning, when George Mason (36-27) first baseman Reece Woody leaned over the Patriots’ dugout railing to catch a pop-out and Nick Kurtz lined out into the teeth of a shift.
George Mason put its first two batters on with singles. That threat was negated with the first of Hartle’s nine strikeouts, followed by a flyout to center that featured Hartle’s former Reagan High School teammate Tommy Hawke throwing out South Trimble as he tried to tag to third base.
“They’re an incredible team, that’s the best college baseball team I’ve seen this year,” George Mason coach Shawn Camp said. “They don’t give you any wiggle room.”
Bennett’s homer to left field started the scoring in the second inning, and Corona teed off on a pitch to make it back-to-back homers.
The runs kept coming in waves of three, with Justin Johnson’s bases-clearing double down the left-field line in the third followed by Corona’s three-run homer later in that inning.
It was 9-0 and with one of the best pitchers in the country on the mound, to be followed by one of the best pitchers in the country, it was time to set your plans for next weekend.
Perhaps to Walter’s chagrin, the celebration — the Deacons storming the field after the last out, spraying water bottles, the generously listed 5-foot-8 Hawke single-handedly dumping a water jug on Walter — was being planned in the last few innings.
“We had guys that planned their cellies during the game,” Hartle said. “So we were kind of planning it throughout the game, what we were going to do.
“We’re trying to keep it professional but we’re trying to have fun at the same time.”
That’s a good note to end on here.
Wake Forest has accomplished a lot and there’s only so much left to do, with only the loftiest of goals remaining. This late in the season, reaching a height that no program reasonably expects to hit every season, brings a balance between celebrating and staying within oneself.
And there comes a reminder that the more difficult postseason moments are coming.
“We know no matter who we play next weekend … that it’s not going to be like that,” Walter said. “We’re going to be in tight games next weekend, we’re going to need to make big plays and get big hits and probably going to have to play from behind next weekend.
“And that’s OK, we’re ready for that. We’re kind of built for that.”
George Mason 11, Maryland 10
Earlier Sunday, George Mason got out of a bases-loaded situation in the top of the ninth and walked it off in the bottom half of the inning on Brett Stallings’ sacrifice fly to right field, which scored Jordan Smith.
This was a wild game, with George Mason scoring three runs in the first inning, Maryland countering with five in the third and three in the fourth, and then George Mason scoring seven in the fourth to take a 10-8 lead.
Maryland’s Matt Woods hit a two-run homer that tied the game at 10-10 in the sixth, which is where things remained until the ninth.