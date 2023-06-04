WINSTON-SALEM – One more flexing of the muscles was required of the No. 1 seed and Wake Forest wasted little time in obliging.

Not that it mattered much to the Deacons how much they won by Sunday night — or in any game this weekend.

“We talk about playing the game all the time … so this weekend’s no different than that,” fourth-year outfielder Pierce Bennett said.

The Deacons blew out George Mason 15-1 at David F. Couch Ballpark behind three early home runs, the first by Bennett and then two of them by Danny Corona, and the two-pronged lock-down pitching effort of left-handers Josh Hartle and Sean Sullivan.

That duo shut down a Patriots team that scored 11 runs in an elimination game win against Maryland earlier in the day. Hartle (10-2) pitched 4 2/3 innings and Sullivan pitched three, and they combined to strike out 16 of the 30 batters they faced.

Wake Forest (50-10) backed up its status as the top-billed team in impressive fashion to win the Winston-Salem regional in the minimum three games. The Deacons outscored their opponents — George Mason twice and Maryland in Saturday night/Sunday morning’s marathon — by 48-7 in three games of the regional.

“It was obviously very impressive, the way we played,” Hartle said of the weekend. “We’re just trying to go out and play our game and we’re not going to let the foot off the gas and I think that’s what we did the whole weekend.”

The Deacons were unbeaten in home non-conference games in the regular season and furthered that stretch, too. They’ll have a final opportunity to continue that next weekend in the super regionals, when either Alabama or Boston College comes to Winston-Salem.

It’s Wake’s first trip to a super regional since 2017, when the Deacons went to Florida and lost to the eventual national champions in three games. The obvious difference here is the Deacons will be home next weekend in a three-game series that’ll start Friday or Saturday (that will be announced Tuesday morning).

“It’s a special group of guys, as you guys have witnessed all year, really from Day One,” coach Tom Walter said. “You know, the bond on this team is nothing like I’ve ever seen. It was really good last year and this year, it’s even better.”