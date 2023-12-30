Deacons dominate in ACC opener
Wake Forest opens up 20-point lead in first half against Virginia Tech, cruises thanks to pressure defense and effective offense
WINSTON-SALEM – Reconvening on the day after Christmas, Wake Forest didn’t have much rust and had the best post-layoff practice of any team in Steve Forbes’ 35 years of coaching.
It was sustained in the following couple of days all the way through Saturday’s ACC opener, and an 86-63 throttling of Virginia Tech is going to carry the Deacons into the new year.
“This game was won on December 26th at 7 p.m.,” Forbes said.
“We had great energy and stuff, and we prepared really well the next couple of days,” added Cameron Hildreth of how the Deacons handled their post-Christmas workload. “And I just think, you know, conference play is starting so everyone is really locked in and focused on what we need to do.”
Wake Forest (9-3, 1-0 ACC) never trailed in its first ACC opener at Joel Coliseum since 2014. The Deacons have won seven straight games, the longest streak since a seven-game winning streak in the 2009-10 season.
All five of Wake’s starters scored in double figures, led by Hunter Sallis’ 20 points and nine rebounds.
It was another case of the usual suspects leading the way; behind Sallis was a 15-point, eight-rebound game from Andrew Carr, with Kevin Miller and Hildreth scoring 14 apiece. Efton Reid III started for the second straight game and had 13 points, nine of them coming in the first 11 minutes, which included the first 3-pointer he’s made since his freshman season at LSU.
This game was all but decided by the first half. That’s when VT (9-4, 1-1) committed 12 of its 19 turnovers, several of which occurred in the Hokies’ backcourt as Forbes applied more full-court pressure than he’s shown to this point.
“It’s something we’ve been working on,” Forbes said of the full-court pressure. “They’re a rhythm team on offense, they’re really good at running their stuff. So why would you let them walk it up and run it every time?
“Here’s the thing about pressure … you don’t have to steal it. You just put pressure on them and they’ll give it to you.”
Wake Forest only committed seven turnovers, which is the other part of the equation you need to understand the Deacons’ 23-7 advantage in points off turnovers. Wake Forest also held an 18-0 advantage in second-chance points.
In the advanced analytics category of the first half, Wake Forest had 1.29 points per possession and held VT to 0.69 points per possession.
All in all, it was quite the opening salvo to ACC play for a team that entered this seven-game homestand having lost three of its last four games.
“(There was) definitely an excitement and eagerness” to start ACC play, Carr said. “You know, we definitely are a super-confident group of guys, chemistry is rolling pretty high right now.
“We have all the confidence in the world going into the games and we’re super excited to have that first chance to go up against an ACC opponent.”
Briefly in the second half, when VT had scored on eight of 10 possessions between the 10- and 15-minute marks, it looked like Forbes was readying to call a timeout to remind his team it needed to close out the game.
He never wound up needing to take the timeout — Sallis hit a step-back 3-pointer off an offensive rebound, and two possessions later Hildreth drained a 3-pointer to make it a 74-47 game with about eight minutes left.
“Obviously we’re in ACC play now, so there’s great players on every team,” Hildreth said. “We’re going to make them take tough shots and they could end up making some. But I think we had like nine kills, three stops in a row, and six in the first half.”
Wake’s lead was 20, 44-24, by halftime. That was with the Deacons scoring the last eight points of the half, having held a double-digit lead for the last 11 minutes.
To underscore how impressive of a first half this was for a team that has, more often than not, struggled to get going: The combined halftime lead of Wake’s last three games — against NJIT, Delaware State and Presbyterian — was 19 points.
“We knew we were going to be in for a physical fight against a good team,” Carr said. “So, I was really proud of the way we started, especially with the way we haven’t started great before.”
Of the many exclamation points of the first half, the loudest was freshman Marqus Marion’s only bucket. He cleaned up a missed layup with a two-handed follow dunk that made it 25-11 about 10 minutes into the game, which prompted a timeout by Hokies coach Mike Young.
If there’s consternation on Wake’s side, salvation on VT’s side, that the Hokies were only three points worse than the Deacons in the second half … well, the coach of the losing team wasn’t having it.
“Don’t be misled,” Young said. “When you get your ass beat by 20 in the first half … (there are) no consolation prizes for going toe-to-toe with anybody in the second half.”
TIP-INS: Carr scored the 1,000th point of his career (two seasons at Delaware, in his second at Wake Forest) on a free throw in the second half. He had a large cheering section that was aware of the milestone near Wake’s bench. … Reid scored in double figures in back-to-back games for the first time in his career, given he had 14 points against Presbyterian on Dec. 21. He had seven double-digit scoring games at LSU as a freshman and one last season at Gonzaga. … The last time Wake Forest had a winning streak longer than seven was the 16-0 start to the 2008-09 season, in which the Deacons climbed to No. 1 in the country.