WINSTON-SALEM – Reconvening on the day after Christmas, Wake Forest didn’t have much rust and had the best post-layoff practice of any team in Steve Forbes’ 35 years of coaching.

It was sustained in the following couple of days all the way through Saturday’s ACC opener, and an 86-63 throttling of Virginia Tech is going to carry the Deacons into the new year.

“This game was won on December 26th at 7 p.m.,” Forbes said.

“We had great energy and stuff, and we prepared really well the next couple of days,” added Cameron Hildreth of how the Deacons handled their post-Christmas workload. “And I just think, you know, conference play is starting so everyone is really locked in and focused on what we need to do.”

Wake Forest (9-3, 1-0 ACC) never trailed in its first ACC opener at Joel Coliseum since 2014. The Deacons have won seven straight games, the longest streak since a seven-game winning streak in the 2009-10 season.

All five of Wake’s starters scored in double figures, led by Hunter Sallis’ 20 points and nine rebounds.

It was another case of the usual suspects leading the way; behind Sallis was a 15-point, eight-rebound game from Andrew Carr, with Kevin Miller and Hildreth scoring 14 apiece. Efton Reid III started for the second straight game and had 13 points, nine of them coming in the first 11 minutes, which included the first 3-pointer he’s made since his freshman season at LSU.

This game was all but decided by the first half. That’s when VT (9-4, 1-1) committed 12 of its 19 turnovers, several of which occurred in the Hokies’ backcourt as Forbes applied more full-court pressure than he’s shown to this point.

“It’s something we’ve been working on,” Forbes said of the full-court pressure. “They’re a rhythm team on offense, they’re really good at running their stuff. So why would you let them walk it up and run it every time?

“Here’s the thing about pressure … you don’t have to steal it. You just put pressure on them and they’ll give it to you.”

Wake Forest only committed seven turnovers, which is the other part of the equation you need to understand the Deacons’ 23-7 advantage in points off turnovers. Wake Forest also held an 18-0 advantage in second-chance points.