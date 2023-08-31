WINSTON-SALEM – Wake Forest did what you’ve come to expect it to do against FCS teams in its season opener.

Well, in the first half. And kind of only in the first half.

The Deacons beat visiting Elon 37-17 on Thursday night, jumping out to a three-touchdown lead in the first half and nursing the season-opening win into safety after a murky third quarter.

Mitch Griffis had 329 yards and three touchdowns as he takes over the reins to Wake’s offense. In the first half, he was 11 of 14 for 230 yards and each of those scores; he threw a pick-6 in the second half and had 99 yards.

The Phoenix came within two scores in the second half and stayed there until Demond Claiborne’s 10-yard touchdown run with 4:09 left.

With all of the necessary caveats of an FCS game, Wake’s defense was the most-impressive part of this game.

The Deacons forced five straight three-and-outs to begin the game; to that point, Elon had minus-4 yards. Jacob Roberts and Nick Andersen had sacks on the first few possessions.

The only time in the first half that Elon put a drive together, cornerback Demarcus Rankin helped the Phoenix out by committing pass interference to provide a third-down conversion.

He made up for it with an interception in the end zone, the key defensive play of what was a 24-0 halftime lead. DaShawn Jones had an interception to set up Claiborne’s late touchdown.

Wake Forest (1-0) scored on its first possession of the season and, well … Griffis might not have an easier touchdown pass this season.

Griffis threw an 18-yard touchdown to a wide-open Wesley Grimes, who was left by himself because of a blitzing cornerback and/or a safety who failed to rotate.

Wake Forest added a 34-yard field goal by Matthew Dennis in the first quarter, and Griffis threw a 33-yard touchdown to Jahmal Banks — featuring the fourth-year receiver winning a physical battle and cradling the ball as he fell — on the third play of the second quarter.

Griffis’ third touchdown was his best throw, hitting tight end Cameron Hite on a seam route for a 69-yard catch-and-run touchdown.

Hite is a fourth-year player but first year starter. In his career entering the night, Hite had three catches for 29 yards; in the first half against Elon, he had three catches for 85 yards.