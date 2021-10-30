Deacons dominate Duke

WINSTON-SALEM – Wake Forest is charging into November with an unbeaten record and its most-complete performance of the season.

The 13th-ranked Deacons beat Duke 45-7 on Saturday at Truist Field.

Wake Forest is 8-0 for the first time in program history and, as it’s been for a while now, the last remaining unbeaten team in the ACC.

Even if it wasn’t specially the goal, it was a proclamation of dominance that started less than an hour after the ACC’s other division frontrunner was knocked off (Pittsburgh) – and it came three days before the first College Football Playoff rankings will be released (Tuesday night).

Quarterback Sam Hartman starred for the Deacons (8-0, 5-0 ACC) again, completing 24 of 37 passes for 402 yards and three touchdowns, and adding 61 yards and two touchdowns rushing.

It took all of 91 seconds for Wake Forest to get a lead, with Hartman hitting Jaquarii Roberson for a 38-yard touchdown pass on the fifth play of the game.

After a three-and-out on its second possession, Wake Forest scored on a nine-play, 96-yard drive to take a 14-0 lead in the first quarter.

Wake’s defense, ripped to shreds in a 70-56 win at Army a week ago, met its challenge against a Duke team that’s now been outscored 131-14 in its three ACC road games. The Deacons recorded two fourth-down stops in the first half, and Traveon Redd came up with his sixth turnover of the season when he recovered a fumble that Gavin Holmes forced.

That led to Hartman’s 3-yard touchdown pass to Ke’Shawn Williams, which gave us the 28-0 halftime margin.

The only real negative of the first half – maybe of the game – for Wake Forest was a missed 26-yard field goal by Nick Sciba, snapping his streak at 24 straight makes. In the second half, he made one from the same distance.

Wake Forest extended the lead early in the second half by forcing a three-and-out, and then scoring in four plays on its first possession. That was a 16-yard touchdown run by Christian Beal-Smith, coming a play after a 36-yard pass to A.T. Perry converted third-and-7.

Wake Forest lost its chance at its first shutout since 2015 when Duke’s Riley Leonard scored on a QB keeper with 7:17 remaining.