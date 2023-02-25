WINSTON-SALEM — Wake Forest’s whirlwind week ended with a bit of something to build on.

After losses on the road at Miami and N.C. State, the latter of which saw the team’s second-leading scorer Damari Monsanto suffer a season-ending injury, the Deacons were searching for something positive.

“I said three things to the team when we came out to start the game. Play hard for 40 minutes, have a next-play mentality — good or bad — and have fun,” Wake Forest coach Steve Forbes said. “It’s been a little tough since the loss at N.C. State because Damari is really important, not just to our team, but he’s their teammate, he’s their friend. It was hard for them to see him have another season ending injury.”

Sensing the stress the week had put on the team as a whole, Forbes said he knew he had to alter his own approach ahead of Saturday night’s eventual 66-58 victory at Joel Coliseum.

“I don’t always believe that I got to be all emotional and stuff for them to play well. Sometimes I think that’s really overrated,” Forbes said. “But I felt like tonight they needed to feel the energy from me the whole time. And I tried. I felt like tonight they needed to feel it and I needed to be about as positive as I can be, and that’s hard for me sometimes.”

Tyree Appleby poured in a game-high 21 points and freshman wing Bobi Klintman, making his first career start, recorded a double-double with 10 points and 12 rebounds as the Deacons (18-11, 10-8 ACC) picked themselves off the mat after taking several punches to the team’s NCAA tournament chances in the two losses prior.

Monsanto, who teammates said was in good spirits, couldn’t stay away from Saturday night’s game even though he wasn’t on the bench. Klintman said teammate Robert McCray received texts from Monsanto during halftime.

“He was texting Rob during halftime, trying to coach me a little bit.” Klintman said.

Forbes said Monsanto underwent successful surgery earlier that day, having his torn left patella tendon repaired and his meniscus "cleaned up." He's expected to be out 6-8 months. Monsanto previously suffered a torn Achilles in June of 2021.

Wake Forest plays host to Boston College on Tuesday in a game Forbes says the team still has plenty to play for.

“I think what we try to do right now is play for seeding (in the ACC Tournament),” Forbes said. “It’s a really important game on Tuesday against Boston College. I’m not good at the Bracketology of the ACC Tournament, but I know it’s important for us to win so that we don’t have to play on Tuesday, and that’s what I’ve been telling them.

"You kind of gotta take it in steps. What we’re trying to do is get the best seed we can get in the ACC Tournament and then we gotta win it.”