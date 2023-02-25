Deacons discover something to build on by stifling Notre Dame
WINSTON-SALEM — Wake Forest’s whirlwind week ended with a bit of something to build on.
After losses on the road at Miami and N.C. State, the latter of which saw the team’s second-leading scorer Damari Monsanto suffer a season-ending injury, the Deacons were searching for something positive.
“I said three things to the team when we came out to start the game. Play hard for 40 minutes, have a next-play mentality — good or bad — and have fun,” Wake Forest coach Steve Forbes said. “It’s been a little tough since the loss at N.C. State because Damari is really important, not just to our team, but he’s their teammate, he’s their friend. It was hard for them to see him have another season ending injury.”
Sensing the stress the week had put on the team as a whole, Forbes said he knew he had to alter his own approach ahead of Saturday night’s eventual 66-58 victory at Joel Coliseum.
“I don’t always believe that I got to be all emotional and stuff for them to play well. Sometimes I think that’s really overrated,” Forbes said. “But I felt like tonight they needed to feel the energy from me the whole time. And I tried. I felt like tonight they needed to feel it and I needed to be about as positive as I can be, and that’s hard for me sometimes.”
Tyree Appleby poured in a game-high 21 points and freshman wing Bobi Klintman, making his first career start, recorded a double-double with 10 points and 12 rebounds as the Deacons (18-11, 10-8 ACC) picked themselves off the mat after taking several punches to the team’s NCAA tournament chances in the two losses prior.
Monsanto, who teammates said was in good spirits, couldn’t stay away from Saturday night’s game even though he wasn’t on the bench. Klintman said teammate Robert McCray received texts from Monsanto during halftime.
“He was texting Rob during halftime, trying to coach me a little bit.” Klintman said.
Forbes said Monsanto underwent successful surgery earlier that day, having his torn left patella tendon repaired and his meniscus "cleaned up." He's expected to be out 6-8 months. Monsanto previously suffered a torn Achilles in June of 2021.
Wake Forest plays host to Boston College on Tuesday in a game Forbes says the team still has plenty to play for.
“I think what we try to do right now is play for seeding (in the ACC Tournament),” Forbes said. “It’s a really important game on Tuesday against Boston College. I’m not good at the Bracketology of the ACC Tournament, but I know it’s important for us to win so that we don’t have to play on Tuesday, and that’s what I’ve been telling them.
"You kind of gotta take it in steps. What we’re trying to do is get the best seed we can get in the ACC Tournament and then we gotta win it.”
“We have to all be honest with ourselves in our room that we have to win the ACC Tournament to go to the NCAA Tournament and that is the ultimate prize," Forbes continued. "That’s what we obviously want to get to. That’s where our fans want us to get to. That’s where I want to get to. But I think we have to be honest, that we’re going to have to win it. We had plenty of opportunities (throughout the season), we just didn’t get it done.”
Wake Forest anchored down on the defensive end after an auspicious start and held the potent 3-point shooting ability of the Irish (10-19, 2-16) at bay for the majority of the night. After making its first four attempts from 3, Notre Dame made just one of its next 16 attempts from behind the arc.
That may have had something to do with the halftime powwow in the locker room.
“They came in at halftime and chewed us out,” Appleby said. “We had to pick it up defensively. Just the will of the defense. The past couple of games, we haven’t had that will and we’ve been letting opponents get easy shots and easy buckets. Just have to start and finish.”
Andrew Carr supplied the Deacons with 11 points, nine of which came in the first half when Wake Forest began to turn the tide on the defensive end. The second half became a barrage of swished 3-pointers, dunks and energy as the defensive success spread to the other end.
“I feel like when we play good defense, that leads to us just floating in the offense,” Klintman said. “We get better shots when we start on defense.”
Ven-Allen Lubin paced the Fighting Irish with 19 points. Trey Wertz and Cormac Ryan finished with 12 points apiece.