WASHINGTON – There was fight and there was push, Wake Forest fighting and clawing back from a 19-point crater.

And there was the disappointment of an 81-69 loss to Pittsburgh in the quarterfinals of the ACC tournament on Thursday at Capital One Arena.

The Deacons’ offense was too anemic for too long, trailing Pitt 55-36 with less than 13 minutes left before mounting a furious comeback. Wake Forest (20-13) got its deficit all the way down to three twice, with 4:16 and 3:24 left, but couldn’t get closer.

“We just didn't move a lot. When we drove it, we didn't come off of it. We got ripped. We turned it over,” coach Steve Forbes said of Wake’s offense for the first two-thirds of the game. “I just thought we were sluggish offensively.”

Pitt (22-10) will play top-seeded North Carolina in the first semifinal on Friday night. The Tar Heels made quick work of Florida State, 92-67, in the first game of Thursday’s action; they had a slim lead and used a 26-8 run to take control of things, going to halftime with a 22-6 rebounding advantage.

With the winner between Wake Forest and Pitt keeping itself in the NCAA tournament bubble conversation and the loser all but guaranteed a trip to the NIT, Pitt jumped out to an 11-point lead about 11 minutes into the game.

“I think we came out sluggish and we were just static, not really moving too much,” said Cameron Hildreth, who led Wake Forest with 23 points. “We were kind of just swinging it and then when the play got dead, we were just kind of going one-on-one. We weren’t moving, we weren’t cutting and exchanging.

“But we came in at halftime and switched that around and made a great fight, a great push.”

It just wasn’t enough.