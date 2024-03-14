Deacons dig hole, comeback falls short
Wake Forest loses ACC tournament game to Pittsburgh because of anemic offense for too long, creating too big of a deficit to overcome
WASHINGTON – There was fight and there was push, Wake Forest fighting and clawing back from a 19-point crater.
And there was the disappointment of an 81-69 loss to Pittsburgh in the quarterfinals of the ACC tournament on Thursday at Capital One Arena.
The Deacons’ offense was too anemic for too long, trailing Pitt 55-36 with less than 13 minutes left before mounting a furious comeback. Wake Forest (20-13) got its deficit all the way down to three twice, with 4:16 and 3:24 left, but couldn’t get closer.
“We just didn't move a lot. When we drove it, we didn't come off of it. We got ripped. We turned it over,” coach Steve Forbes said of Wake’s offense for the first two-thirds of the game. “I just thought we were sluggish offensively.”
Pitt (22-10) will play top-seeded North Carolina in the first semifinal on Friday night. The Tar Heels made quick work of Florida State, 92-67, in the first game of Thursday’s action; they had a slim lead and used a 26-8 run to take control of things, going to halftime with a 22-6 rebounding advantage.
With the winner between Wake Forest and Pitt keeping itself in the NCAA tournament bubble conversation and the loser all but guaranteed a trip to the NIT, Pitt jumped out to an 11-point lead about 11 minutes into the game.
“I think we came out sluggish and we were just static, not really moving too much,” said Cameron Hildreth, who led Wake Forest with 23 points. “We were kind of just swinging it and then when the play got dead, we were just kind of going one-on-one. We weren’t moving, we weren’t cutting and exchanging.
“But we came in at halftime and switched that around and made a great fight, a great push.”
It just wasn’t enough.
The hole was 19 points with 13:14 left, and Wake Forest turned the ball over on the ensuing possession. That was when things were at their lowest.
Efton Reid III scored the first points of a 13-2 run, and his Gonzaga transfer of a teammate Hunter Sallis pumped in the next eight.
“I'd say it kind of looked like we woke up a little bit. We knew that we had to get something going with the time,” Sallis said. “We were fighting against time at that point. Just players trying to make plays, and I feel like my team did a great job down the stretch, just a couple things here and there at the end of the game that really ended up costing us.”
Pitt’s lead was four a couple of times in the last three minutes. Sallis had a mid-range jumper with about 1½ minutes left on which he appeared to be fouled by Blake Hinson, who had 20 points, but it wasn’t called.
Ishmael Leggett, the newly minted sixth man of the year in the conference, led the Panthers with 30 points and eight rebounds. His hot hand came with Wake Forest putting Hildreth on Hinson, and asking Andrew Carr (6-10, 220) to try and defend Leggett (6-3, 185).
Momentum swung on one possession of the first half.
Pitt’s Jaland Lowe created some separation — Wake’s bench wanted a push-off called — and missed a deep 2-pointer. The Panthers got that offensive rebound, and another, before Leggett made a layup.
Hinson blocked Carr on a dunk attempt and in transition, Pitt’s volume scorer drilled a 3-pointer. That prompted a timeout from a fiery Forbes, who was called for a technical foul by Roger Ayers.
Pitt tacked on three more free throws after Forbes’ technical, making it an 8-0 run. Wake Forest got the margin to seven shortly after and strung together two kills — three straight defensive stops — over the next several minutes, but offensive efficiency still escaped the Deacons.
“I thought our defense in the first half was outstanding, and we were able to score and move the basketball,” Pitt coach Jeff Capel said. “I thought we were really ready to start the second half, and we were able to push that lead and got it up to 19 with about 13 minutes left.
“But Wake showed incredible character and why I think they're an NCAA Tournament team, they fought back, and they continued to play. They had guys that made huge plays for them.”
TIP-INS: Wake Forest has not reached the semifinal round of the ACC tournament since 2006, when the league only had 12 teams. The Deacons were 3-13 in the league that season and were the No. 12 seed, but beat No. 5 seed Florida State and No. 4 seed N.C. State to reach the semis. … Wake Forest got a combined 24 minutes from its bench, 18 of which came from Parker Friedrichsen. He was the only one who took a shot, missing six of them (all 3s) without a make. He also had the only rebound and assist for anybody off Wake’s bench. … Leggett scored 67 points against Wake Forest in three matchups this season.