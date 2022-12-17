Wake Forest fell behind early through a mistake-filled first few minutes and yo-yo’d its way to an 81-57 loss at Rutgers on Saturday at Jersey Mike’s Arena.

“I thought that they physically overwhelmed us, especially in the beginning of the first half and the beginning of the second half,” coach Steve Forbes said.

The Deacons (8-4) committed a turnover on their first possession — the first of a season-high 22 in the game — and it led to a fast-break dunk 21 seconds into the game.

That was the initial burst of Rutgers (7-4) scoring seven of the game’s first nine points in the first 1½ minutes, triggering a timeout by Forbes.

“We just weren’t strong with the ball,” Forbes said. “We got sped up and they just kind of physically overwhelmed us. We knew coming in here they’re really good at stealing the basketball and we couldn’t have any pick-6s or atomic bombs, whatever you want to call them.

“We gave up five, I think, in the first half. There’s really no way to defend those.”

Rutgers outscored Wake Forest 26-13 in points off turnovers, and the advantage in fast-break points was 20-8.

Forbes also said the Deacons knew they needed to keep Rutgers out of the lane, and that was a failed objective also. The Scarlet Knights were 25 of 34 on 2-point field goals; their 73.5% clip was a season-high and marked the fourth time in 11 games that they’ve made more than 50% of their shots from inside the arc.

Rutgers outscored Wake Forest 44-16 in points in the paint.

“In the paint, I think I had them at like 25-for-32. It was like 1.75 points per possession,” Forbes said. “That’s atrocious.”

It was Wake's most-lopsided loss since an 84-46 defeat at Virginia Tech in late-February of the 2020-21 season.

Wake Forest has lost three of its last four games, with all three of the losses coming away from Joel Coliseum. The win was Wednesday night’s buzzer-beating win over Appalachian State.

Wake’s next two games will be at home, but they’ll hardly give the Deacons much room for error as they enter full-fledged ACC play. Duke visits Wake Forest on Tuesday night, followed by a Virginia Tech visit on Dec. 31.

Duke will be coming off of the break that Wake Forest appears to need, as the Blue Devils haven’t played since Dec. 10. The Deacons will have 10 days between playing Duke, currently No. 12 in the AP poll, and playing Virginia Tech, which is No. 24.