Deacons’ defense takes final steps forward of spring

WINSTON-SALEM – With the obvious caveat that this was a spring game and the season doesn’t begin for 138 days: Wake Forest’s defense looks improved after the coaching staff shakeup.

“We tried to keep it more vanilla today … but regardless of what we called, it’s ready to go, lined up, locked in, assignment, alignment, just fast to the ball,” senior linebacker Ryan Smenda Jr. said. “That’s what we’ve been stressing this whole spring.”

Wake’s first- and second-team defenses only gave up one score, a field goal, in the first seven possessions of Saturday’s spring game at Truist Field. The last two full possessions of the first half saw touchdown passes – Michael Kern to Nick Ragano (27 yards) and Billy Edwards Jr. to Dez Williams (10 yards) – but that was after some liberal substitutions by the defense.

In the second half, Coby Davis appeared to have a pick-6 but was called down because Kern was awarded a two-hand-touch tackle.

“I think we’ve made a lot of progress on defense, we have a lot of good players back,” coach Dave Clawson said. “We have a very good defensive front and I think we’re good in the back end, we’re just a little bit thin.”

The thin areas for new defensive coordinator Brad Lambert's defense should be addressed through the transfer portal in the next few months.

As we move further back into normalcy and out of the COVID-19 pandemic, Saturday’s spring game seemed like another step in that direction. This was Wake Forest’s first spring game since 2019 – if you want some context as to how long ago that was, Sam Hartman and Jamie Newman were battling for the starting QB spot the last time the Deacons held a spring game.

There’s no such QB battle this season for a Wake Forest coming off a historic 2021 season that saw 11 wins, an ACC championship game appearance and a Gator Bowl victory. Hartman is entrenched as the starter and will go down as one of the most successful quarterbacks in program history.

And that’s why Hartman only played four series Saturday – this day was more about the Deacons getting game-like reps and experience for stars of future seasons. Hartman completed 6 of 14 passes for 56 yards.

“The most important thing in a spring game is staying healthy,” Clawson said. “So obviously we took steps to ensure staying healthy by going thud. We have 20 starters back, guys who have played a lot of football.”

(thud is wrapping up but not taking ballcarriers to the ground)

Wake’s continuous mission to build and establish depth meant there was no need for Hartman or other veterans to play more than a few series. Instead, Saturday was a day for players likely to be starters entering the 2023 season and beyond to shine.

That applies to the defense, too.

“That’s all we wanted to see today was which younger guys can take that next step and go out there and just make those plays,” Smenda said.

**********

Here are a few quick takeaways from Wake Forest’s spring game:

Coby Davis spotlight

Davis’ interception was the defensive highlight, the safety who’ll be in his sixth season in the fall undercutting a slant.

It was rewarding to see, given Davis has spent much of the last five seasons battling various injuries. Finally healthy entering last season, Davis was injured early in the season and only played in the first four games.

“It felt amazing and I think it was just a testament to me and how spring went as a whole,” Davis said of his interception.

Kicking things off

It feels superfluous to judge anything that Zach Murphy and Matthew Dennis did on the couple of kickoffs because Ivan Mora, when he returns to health, will handle kickoffs – as he did all of last season.

But in terms of kicking field goals, Murphy’s day notable for one make and one miss.

The walk-on who will be in his sixth season with Wake Forest in the fall made a 49-yarder to begin the scoring – and later in the first half missed a 47-yarder.

Captains announced

As has become tradition, Wake’s captains for next season were announced before the spring game.

Hartman is a captain for the third season, while Michael Jurgens returns for his second season as a captain. Joining them are tight end Blake Whiteheart, defensive end Rondell Bothroyd and linebackers Chase Jones and Smenda.

Hartman is the first player in Clawson’s tenure at Wake Forest to be a captain in three seasons.