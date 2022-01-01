Deacons’ defense falters in second loss this week

Coach Steve Forbes started the week feeling like his Wake Forest basketball team needed to improve its defensive consistency.

He ended the week with “zero feel,” in his words, for the Deacons’ defense – those comments coming after Wake Forest’s 92-84 loss at Miami on Saturday night.

“No feel. I couldn’t – I never felt good about it,” Forbes said. “Like we were going to start clicking defensively and we were going to get some stops. They were just way too comfortable.”

Miami’s comfort was spelled out in a 32-for-52 field goal clip (61.5%), as the Hurricanes (11-3, 3-0 ACC) led from wire to wire.

Wake Forest (11-3, 1-2) gave up a season-high in points but was never out of it, trimming Miami’s lead to two early in the second half, and to three on six other occasions. Even in the final minute when the outcome seemed decided, Alondes Williams drilled a 3-pointer to cut the deficit to four.

Miami closed the game out at the free-throw line – where the Hurricanes made 19 free throws, compared to eight attempted (four made) for the Deacons.

Wake Forest gave up 70 points in regulation once in the first 10 games of the season – but has given up at least that many in each of the last four games.

Against VMI and Charlotte, Wake Forest scored enough to overcome its defensive fallacies; against Louisville and Miami, the Deacons didn’t.

“I think 84 is probably enough to win a basketball game. Not when you give up 92,” Forbes said. “It’s one of the worst defensive performances I’ve probably ever been a part of.

“I just never felt like – it was like UNC Charlotte second half on steroids. It was an empty feeling on the sideline.”

For the first 10 minutes, this game looked like it was a foregone conclusion to being Wake Forest’s second road loss of the week – Miami led 21-8 and the Deacons went five minutes without scoring.

Wake Forest climbed back into it when it stopped settling for 3-pointers early in possessions and started driving the lane and either finishing or, more often, dishing to Jake LaRavia or Dallas Walton for an inside score.

LaRavia (12) and Walton (11) combined for 23 of Wake Forest’s 38 first-half points, and the Deacons were able to cut Miami’s lead to 43-38 by halftime.

“I can’t really speak if we just didn’t really come out and respect the opponent, but when they made shots, we’ve gotta dig deep and we’ve got to come together,” Walton said. “I think we did, we did come together like halfway through the first half.”

That was with Miami making seven of its first 10 3-pointers; the Hurricanes cooled off in the second half, making two of six after the break.

Wake Forest heated up in the second half; after making only two in the first half, the Deacons made four in the first five minutes of the second half and were 8-for-20 in the second half overall.