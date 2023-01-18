Deacons deal Clemson first ACC loss
Wake Forest uses blistering offense, lock-down defense late to halt Tigers’ seven-game winning streak
WINSTON-SALEM – It’d be hard to script a better game for Wake Forest than what played out Tuesday night at Joel Coliseum.
The Deacons never trailed after the first minute and deployed a sizzling offense for most of the night, and closed out an 87-77 win over No. 19 Clemson with stifling defense.
“I think especially as we grow as a team, we’ve kind of proven our offense will be there,” forward Andrew Carr said. “But that’s not something you can rely on to win these types of games. … We buckled down when we needed to and that’s what won us the game tonight.”
Wake Forest (14-5, 6-2 ACC) won its fourth straight game, continuing its surge to the top of the ACC standings. It’s also the 15th straight home win, dating back to last season, enjoyed by a lively crowd of 8,047.
It was, for most of the night, a display of offensive firepower that allowed the Deacons to outpace Clemson. Wake Forest entered with plenty of offensive confidence and, with 72 points in the first 33 minutes, was averaging 1.24 points per possession against a team that entered the night as one of the ACC’s best defensive teams.
Wake’s lead at that point was 72-59. What followed was essentially the only sustained period of the night when the Deacons didn’t get whatever they wanted offensively — partially because Clemson clamped down defensively, and partially because the Deacons were hunting a kill-shot 3-pointer.
What kept the Deacons in control was their defense during that stretch; Clemson only had one field goal for a span of almost 6½ minutes, and it was only two field goals for a span of 9½ minutes.
“That wouldn’t have happened earlier (this season),” Wake Forest coach Steve Forbes said. “We didn’t wilt. We got a lot of stops, and I’m very proud of them for that. Because again, I think that is an area that we have evolved.”
That lethal combo meant Clemson never was closer than six to Wake’s lead in the second half.
Matthew Marsh took a feed from Tyree Appleby for a dunk that pushed the lead to 75-63 with 3:32 left, and Hildreth finally drained that 3-pointer the Deacons were hunting with 1:40 left.
That came after Clemson narrowed the lead to six, at 77-71. That was as close as the Tigers came.
It’s the first ACC loss of the season for Clemson (15-4, 7-1), which remains in first place by one game over the Deacons and Miami (Virginia and Pittsburgh also have two losses and play Wednesday night).
“They just played with very good pace,” Clemson coach Brad Brownell said. “I thought our guys were just a little bit behind the play, in the first half especially. It took us a while to get into the game. I don’t know if we had heavy legs, obviously some of it was just Wake Forest playing so well quickly.”
That's become something of a staple: During this four-game winning streak, Wake Forest has trailed for 9 minutes, 29 seconds (out of 160 minutes).
Wake’s quartet of Appleby (24 points), Carr (18), Damari Monsanto and Cameron Hildreth (17 apiece) combined for 76 of Wake’s 87 points. Carr and Hildreth posted double-doubles with 11 and 10 rebounds, respectively, while Appleby had seven assists and five steals and Monstanto was an efficient 6-for-10 from the field.
Brownell and Forbes both noted how it felt like Wake Forest had the Tigers on their heels and playing catchup for most of the night, and that was indeed the case for 39 minutes and 55 seconds.
Clemson scored five seconds into the game and that 2-0 advantage was the Tigers’ only lead of the first half.
Wake Forest scored 18 points on its first 10 possessions, setting the stage for an electric first half of offense. Hildreth accounted for seven of those, hitting three free throws when he was fouled in the corner and driving in twice for buckets.
That’s the sophomore’s game, and he was determined to play his game against Clemson’s powerful frontcourt.
“I don’t really think about that too much, to be honest,” Hildreth said of his attacking mindset. “My mentality is just be aggressive and get inside the paint. If there’s a layup for me, I’m gonna take it. And if not and big guys come across, I’m gonna kick out to one of our shooters.”
Wake’s shooting wasn’t quite up to par with where it’s been, though it wasn’t far off either.
Appleby hit two 3-pointers in the first 2½ minutes, part of a 6-for-12 clip on 3s in the first half by the Deacons. On a few of other occasions in the first half, Monsanto, Carr and Daivien Williamson hit 3s when it looked like Clemson was establishing some momentum.
Wake Forest barely fell short of this being a sixth straight game with double-digit 3s. The Deacons were 9 of 26 — their worst percentage since going 5-for-24 against LSU on Dec. 10 — and missed 11 free throws.
And still scored 87 points.
“We’re a good team, I’m really pleased with this team,” Hildreth said.
Not that it’ll matter come résumé time or in the ACC standings, but it should be pointed out Clemson was missing two guards who started when the Tigers beat Wake Forest by 20 in early December.
Not only was Clemson without guard Alex Hemenway, who missed his seventh straight game with plantar fasciitis, but point guard Chase Hunter missed the game because of an ankle injury suffered late in Saturday night’s win over Duke.
“We’re not going to talk about that because I think that takes away from what the Wake Forest kids did,” Brownell said. “They played very well tonight and beat our team.”
PJ Hall scored 22 points to lead Clemson, while Hunter Tyson had a double-double with 19 points and 14 rebounds.