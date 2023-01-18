WINSTON-SALEM – It’d be hard to script a better game for Wake Forest than what played out Tuesday night at Joel Coliseum.

The Deacons never trailed after the first minute and deployed a sizzling offense for most of the night, and closed out an 87-77 win over No. 19 Clemson with stifling defense.

“I think especially as we grow as a team, we’ve kind of proven our offense will be there,” forward Andrew Carr said. “But that’s not something you can rely on to win these types of games. … We buckled down when we needed to and that’s what won us the game tonight.”

Wake Forest (14-5, 6-2 ACC) won its fourth straight game, continuing its surge to the top of the ACC standings. It’s also the 15th straight home win, dating back to last season, enjoyed by a lively crowd of 8,047.

It was, for most of the night, a display of offensive firepower that allowed the Deacons to outpace Clemson. Wake Forest entered with plenty of offensive confidence and, with 72 points in the first 33 minutes, was averaging 1.24 points per possession against a team that entered the night as one of the ACC’s best defensive teams.

Wake’s lead at that point was 72-59. What followed was essentially the only sustained period of the night when the Deacons didn’t get whatever they wanted offensively — partially because Clemson clamped down defensively, and partially because the Deacons were hunting a kill-shot 3-pointer.

What kept the Deacons in control was their defense during that stretch; Clemson only had one field goal for a span of almost 6½ minutes, and it was only two field goals for a span of 9½ minutes.

“That wouldn’t have happened earlier (this season),” Wake Forest coach Steve Forbes said. “We didn’t wilt. We got a lot of stops, and I’m very proud of them for that. Because again, I think that is an area that we have evolved.”

That lethal combo meant Clemson never was closer than six to Wake’s lead in the second half.

Matthew Marsh took a feed from Tyree Appleby for a dunk that pushed the lead to 75-63 with 3:32 left, and Hildreth finally drained that 3-pointer the Deacons were hunting with 1:40 left.

That came after Clemson narrowed the lead to six, at 77-71. That was as close as the Tigers came.

It’s the first ACC loss of the season for Clemson (15-4, 7-1), which remains in first place by one game over the Deacons and Miami (Virginia and Pittsburgh also have two losses and play Wednesday night).