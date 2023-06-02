Deacons cruise in NCAA opener
Wake Forest gets sterling performance by Seth Keener, a couple of early homers to dispatch George Mason
WINSTON-SALEM – Wake Forest’s baseball team has been on a roll for most of the season and that’s why the Deacons entered the NCAA baseball championship as the No. 1 overall seed.
The Deacons won their opener thanks to Seth Keener getting on a roll.
Keener retired 12 straight batters in the middle of a seven-inning gem, steering Wake Forest to a 12-0 win over George Mason on Friday night at David F. Couch Ballpark in front of the largest crowd in Deacons history, at 3,823.
“Seth Keener was clearly the story tonight and you can’t throw a whole lot better than that,” coach Tom Walter said. “Made big pitch after big pitch, probably had eight or nine 3-2 counts that he won over the course of the game.”
Wake Forest (48-10) will play second-seeded Maryland, which beat Northeastern 7-2, at 6 p.m. Saturday. George Mason will play Northeastern in an elimination game at noon.
Along with everything else memorable about this season, there’s another milestone: 48 wins is a program record. This was also Wake’s 10th shutout of the season, which is the most in the country.
Keener (7-1) struck out 13 batters — the most of any Wake Forest starter this season — and didn’t allow a walk. He entered the night having allowed eight runs in 6 1/3 innings in his last two starts.
“I don’t think I’ve ever had that many strikeouts in my life, to be honest with you,” Keener said. “I could tell that they were geared for the fastball a lot, so I was getting a lot of swing-and-miss on my slider.”
On a night full of key moments for Keener, the last sequence was the most notable. With two outs in the seventh and a runner at third, Wake’s lead only at 4-0, Walter made a mound visit and Wake’s crowd rose in anticipation of a change.
Keener threw a season-high 85 pitches in his last outing and was a reliever for most of the season, and he’d thrown 99 to this point.
Walter returned to Wake’s dugout without taking the ball from Keener — a deference to his pitcher that elicited one of the loudest cheers of night.
“I figured if I was going to stay out there, I was going to have to convince him to keep me out there,” Keener said. “So I was like, ‘All right, no shot I’m coming out of this game.’”
He fielded a slow comebacker on his 102nd pitch of the night and fired to first base to finish his night.
“It was really just a matter for him to catch his breath,” Walter said, leaving it unspoken that Keener works faster than most pitchers. “And for him to understand, ‘Hey, I can empty the tank right here. One more out, and then I’ll turn it over to the bullpen for the last six.’”
That’s exactly how things played out, with Cole Roland and Derek Crum taking the eighth and ninth innings, respectively. Because Keener went so deep into the game and the Deacons ripped open the scoring in their last two at-bats, Walter was able to preserve back-end relievers Michael Massey and Camden Minacci.
Wake’s offense was held mostly at bay until that late-innings power surge.
Before then, it was opposite-field two-run home runs by Adam Cecere and Justin Johnson in the second and third, respectively, that accounted for Wake’s offense.
The homer by Johnson comes as little surprise; Wake’s second baseman is third on the team with 15 of them.
The blast by Cecere, though, was a long time coming.
Cecere hit five of his nine regular-season home runs in the first five games, and nine in Wake’s first 18 games. He missed a month with a hamstring injury and hadn’t been able to get his timing back, as he was 3-for-23 in May and sat out each game of last week’s ACC tournament.
His homer to give Wake Forest its first runs of the regional was his first homer in 65 at-bats, since a March 15 game at Liberty.
“It’s a day-by-day thing and I know that we have a good lineup,” Cecere said. “I know that I would be hitting every day in a lot of lineups, but we have a really good one. I’m just going to continue to work hard and be the leader that I am, even when I’m not in there.”
For Walter, he couldn’t see Wake’s lineup without Cecere for this game.
“Opening game of the regional, I want that guy in there,” Walter said. “I mean, that’s what it boiled down to. He’s the heartbeat of our team.”
Wake Forest tacked on some insurance with RBI doubles by Nick Kurtz and Pierce Bennett, followed by a two-out, two-run single by Bennett Lee to open up an eight-run lead.
Johnson’s grand slam after a pair of George Mason errors in the eighth made the score even less indicative of how close this game was for the majority of the night.
Maryland 7, Northeastern 2
Earlier Friday, Maryland (42-19) took control of a tight game with a two-run sixth inning and added two more in the eighth to win the first game of the regional.
Nick Lorusso was 3-for-4 and needed a double for the cycle, hitting a solo home run in the first, a triple in the fourth, and an RBI single in the sixth.
Eddie Hacopian also homered and hit a sac fly, and Ian Petrutz drove in runs with a sac fly and a single.
Lorusso and Hacopian’s homers came in the first two innings, and Northeastern (44-15) knotted the game with two-out RBI singles in the third and fourth innings. Petrutz’s sac fly in the fourth put the Terrapins back in front for what turned out to be the game-deciding run.
Jason Savacool (9-5) pitched six innings for Maryland, allowing five hits and two walks, striking out seven. Kenny Lippman pitched two scoreless innings in relief, and Andrew Johnson pitched the ninth.