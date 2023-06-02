WINSTON-SALEM – Wake Forest’s baseball team has been on a roll for most of the season and that’s why the Deacons entered the NCAA baseball championship as the No. 1 overall seed.

The Deacons won their opener thanks to Seth Keener getting on a roll.

Keener retired 12 straight batters in the middle of a seven-inning gem, steering Wake Forest to a 12-0 win over George Mason on Friday night at David F. Couch Ballpark in front of the largest crowd in Deacons history, at 3,823.

“Seth Keener was clearly the story tonight and you can’t throw a whole lot better than that,” coach Tom Walter said. “Made big pitch after big pitch, probably had eight or nine 3-2 counts that he won over the course of the game.”

Wake Forest (48-10) will play second-seeded Maryland, which beat Northeastern 7-2, at 6 p.m. Saturday. George Mason will play Northeastern in an elimination game at noon.

Along with everything else memorable about this season, there’s another milestone: 48 wins is a program record. This was also Wake’s 10th shutout of the season, which is the most in the country.

Keener (7-1) struck out 13 batters — the most of any Wake Forest starter this season — and didn’t allow a walk. He entered the night having allowed eight runs in 6 1/3 innings in his last two starts.

“I don’t think I’ve ever had that many strikeouts in my life, to be honest with you,” Keener said. “I could tell that they were geared for the fastball a lot, so I was getting a lot of swing-and-miss on my slider.”

On a night full of key moments for Keener, the last sequence was the most notable. With two outs in the seventh and a runner at third, Wake’s lead only at 4-0, Walter made a mound visit and Wake’s crowd rose in anticipation of a change.

Keener threw a season-high 85 pitches in his last outing and was a reliever for most of the season, and he’d thrown 99 to this point.

Walter returned to Wake’s dugout without taking the ball from Keener — a deference to his pitcher that elicited one of the loudest cheers of night.

“I figured if I was going to stay out there, I was going to have to convince him to keep me out there,” Keener said. “So I was like, ‘All right, no shot I’m coming out of this game.’”

He fielded a slow comebacker on his 102nd pitch of the night and fired to first base to finish his night.

“It was really just a matter for him to catch his breath,” Walter said, leaving it unspoken that Keener works faster than most pitchers. “And for him to understand, ‘Hey, I can empty the tank right here. One more out, and then I’ll turn it over to the bullpen for the last six.’”