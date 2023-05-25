DURHAM – Rhett Lowder wasn’t bad in the postseason last year. He just wasn’t at the same level of consistency that made him Wake Forest’s first ever ACC pitcher of the year.

He’s the ACC pitcher of the year again and he started the postseason by being who he’s been all season.

In a word: Dominant. And this was without his “good” changeup.

“I don’t think I had my best stuff today, I kind of gutted that one out,” Lowder said after allowing three hits and one run across seven innings. “I kind of settled in, but by no means did I have my best stuff.”

Lowder mowed through Pittsburgh in leading Wake Forest to a 10-2 win in its first game of the ACC Baseball Championship on Thursday at Durham Bulls Athletic Park.

The win moves top-seeded Wake Forest (46-9) through to a semifinal matchup against either fourth-seeded Miami or ninth-seeded N.C. State, depending on the winner of Thursday night’s game. The Deacons play Notre Dame on Friday night, but tiebreakers in pool play mean they could lose to the Irish and still move forward.

Wake Forest is the first No. 1 seed to reach the semifinal round since 2013.

In moving out of pool play for the first time in this format (first implemented in 2017), Wake’s offense was potently balanced. Brock Wilken, Bennett Lee and Danny Corona hit home runs, with Wilken reaching base five times. Eight of nine Deacons had hits, and seven of them drove in at least one run.

The Deacons scored three in the first and that was all Lowder needed, which became the story of the day.

“Rhett didn’t have his changeup today and for him to go out there and give us seven innings and only give up one run … really, again, does what Rhett does,” coach Tom Walter said. “The first two innings he didn’t locate his fastball really well, and then I thought he settled into the game and moved his fastball around and pitched off of his slider.”