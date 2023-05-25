Deacons cruise in ACC tournament opener
Wake Forest gets seven strong innings from Rhett Lowder, balanced offensive attack in punching ticket to semifinal
DURHAM – Rhett Lowder wasn’t bad in the postseason last year. He just wasn’t at the same level of consistency that made him Wake Forest’s first ever ACC pitcher of the year.
He’s the ACC pitcher of the year again and he started the postseason by being who he’s been all season.
In a word: Dominant. And this was without his “good” changeup.
“I don’t think I had my best stuff today, I kind of gutted that one out,” Lowder said after allowing three hits and one run across seven innings. “I kind of settled in, but by no means did I have my best stuff.”
Lowder mowed through Pittsburgh in leading Wake Forest to a 10-2 win in its first game of the ACC Baseball Championship on Thursday at Durham Bulls Athletic Park.
The win moves top-seeded Wake Forest (46-9) through to a semifinal matchup against either fourth-seeded Miami or ninth-seeded N.C. State, depending on the winner of Thursday night’s game. The Deacons play Notre Dame on Friday night, but tiebreakers in pool play mean they could lose to the Irish and still move forward.
Wake Forest is the first No. 1 seed to reach the semifinal round since 2013.
In moving out of pool play for the first time in this format (first implemented in 2017), Wake’s offense was potently balanced. Brock Wilken, Bennett Lee and Danny Corona hit home runs, with Wilken reaching base five times. Eight of nine Deacons had hits, and seven of them drove in at least one run.
The Deacons scored three in the first and that was all Lowder needed, which became the story of the day.
“Rhett didn’t have his changeup today and for him to go out there and give us seven innings and only give up one run … really, again, does what Rhett does,” coach Tom Walter said. “The first two innings he didn’t locate his fastball really well, and then I thought he settled into the game and moved his fastball around and pitched off of his slider.”
In an ACC Baseball Championship start against Miami last year, Lowder gave up a career-worst five walks and only made it through five innings. In the NCAA tournament, he was battered around for seven runs on 10 hits in a loss to Connecticut.
That’s the last game Wake Forest lost with Lowder on the mound (he got a no decision that day). He’s 13-0 this season, and the Deacons are 15-0 when he’s pitching.
Lowder gave up three doubles in his first seven batters, including Noah Martinez’s RBI drive down the right-field line in the first inning.
After Justin Acal’s double with one out in the second, Lowder retired 15 of 18 batters he faced. The only ones who reached came on back-to-back walks to start the fourth inning, and a hit batter in the sixth.
Pitching coach Corey Muscara made a trip to the mound after that second walk.
“Moose goes out there in a big situation and (Lowder’s) like, ‘My pitch count is getting high, I’ll just get us a double play ball,’” Walter said. “And you know, three pitches later, double play ball and we’re in the dugout.”
That double play was one of two while Lowder was in the game, a 5-4-3 turn that started with Wilken. Lowder didn’t quite collaborate Walter’s version of that story; though Wilken did.
“He asked if I could get a groundball and I told him, ‘Yeah, I’ll try to get a couple more groundballs,’” Lowder said.
“I’ll confirm that one for you. That’s what happened,” Wilken said with a laugh.
The third-year ace recorded 10 outs on ground balls — of the utmost importance in this hitter friendly park — and struck out six, giving him an ACC-leading 114 punch outs this season.
Wake Forest had a run in its first two batters of the postseason. Tommy Hawke walked on five pitches and motored home on Lucas Costello’s double off the 32-foot-high wall in left field.
The Deacons added two more runs in the first, and Wilken’s solo homer and Lee’s two-run homer in the third inning staked Lowder to a 6-1 lead.
That turned out to be more than enough for Lowder. In assessing what makes Wake Forest different from every other No. 1 seed that hasn’t advanced out of pool play in this tournament since 2013, Walter was succinct:
“Well, we have Rhett Lowder,” he said.