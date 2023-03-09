GREENSBORO – This team that scratched and clawed and battled all season had one more run in it.

Wake Forest’s comeback attempt from down 18 in the second half against Miami fell short — or, it went just wide as Daivien Williamson’s halfcourt heave at a potential winner veered right.

Top-seeded Miami beat Wake Forest 74-72 in the ACC tournament on Thursday at the Greensboro Coliseum.

The Hurricanes (25-6) advance to a semifinal on Friday night, while the Deacons are left stinging after a seventh two-point loss this season.

“This team is extremely resilient, we’ve been fighting all season,” Williamson said. “We’ve been down a lot this year, dealing with injuries and stuff. … At the end of the day, this team continued to fight all year, no matter what the circumstances were.”

The circumstances saw the Deacons (19-14) trailing by 17 after the first seven minutes of the second half, and Miami’s lead apexed at 61-43 a few minutes later.

Shortly after that, Tyree Appleby pumped in the first of his three 3s in the final 10 minutes, as the grad transfer playing in perhaps his final game as a Deacon — an NIT bid is possible, though coach Steve Forbes said it was improbable — led Wake Forest with 24 points.

“We’ve been down a couple of times this year and I never had a doubt that we were going to come back and put up a fight against Miami,” Appleby said. “Hats off to them, though, they’re a very good team.”

Cameron Hildreth made a pair of 3s in the final minute, as Wake Forest crossed the bridge of making things close to making Miami sweat this out until the buzzer.

Hildreth’s last 3 came with 2.7 seconds left, and Wake Forest fouled to send Wooga Poplar to the free-throw line for a one-and-one situation. Poplar missed, and the Deacons got the ball to Williamson — the hero of Wednesday’s win over Syracuse — for the final shot.

“I just thought that we had tremendous effort, fight, resiliency, no quit. I thought we represented our team and our school to the highest level today,” Forbes said. “Had a chance to win it.

“It would have been a hell of a story if we could have made it, back-to-back buzzer beaters would have been something else, but it wasn't in the cards.”

Hildreth had 17 points, while Williamson scored 11 of his 14 in the second half. Wake’s 7-for-14 clip on free throws — after making all 12 attempts Wednesday — loomed larger as it became clear the margin was going to be close.

“We've had 13 games decided by three points or less this year,” Forbes said. “We're 6-7, so don't blame the players, blame me, if anybody is unhappy with that.”

A shot-maker’s dream like the first meeting of these teams, it was not — at least in the first half.

Bobi Klintman made a 3-pointer on the first possession. That bucket 23 seconds into the game was Wake’s only field goal of the first seven minutes.

The Deacons stayed afloat because they played far better defense than they did 19 days ago in Miami.

Jordan Miller scored 13 points in the first half, with Isaiah Wong and Norchad Omier both scored eight apiece. But the Hurricanes were 2-for-9 on 3s and had a couple of extended stretches without a field goal.

Wake’s halftime deficit was 34-29 and it was slivers of a second from being a two-point hole. Hildreth made a running shot from near halfcourt that was reviewed and waved off.