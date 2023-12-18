Deacons come out of layoff with eventual blowout
Wake Forest starts slow, but turns up defensive intensity to roll past Delaware State and win fifth straight game
WINSTON-SALEM – The avenue — really, the excuse — was there for Wake Forest to make about this particular slow start, given a nine-day layoff for final exams.
It’s just not the direction that Andrew Carr nor Steve Forbes wanted to take things.
“Yeah, it could be a little bit of that. But, you know, they didn’t play for nine days either, so it’s not really a big excuse, especially coming in at home, just have to be a little better at being fired up defensively,” Carr said.
“I thought we were a little rusty coming out of the gate but that’s not excuse,” Forbes said, “so I was disappointed in the way that we started the game.”
The rust and disappointment didn’t last the duration, as Wake Forest eventually pulled away from and put away Delaware State 88-59 on Monday night at Joel Coliseum.
Wake Forest (7-3) won its fifth straight game thanks in large part to a 6½-minute stretch of the first half in which it allowed one field goal, and a roughly 9-minute stretch in the second half with only one field goal allowed.
“It’s kind of been a consistent thing, we know coming into it we can’t just sit around and feel where the intensity should be the first couple of minutes,” said Carr, who had 15 points and 11 rebounds, his second double-double of the season. “We should be able to set the tone from the start … and that’s something we want to get improved.”
The Deacons have one more non-conference game to get that ironed out, which comes Thursday afternoon against Presbyterian.
And then it’s 20 straight ACC games, starting with a Dec. 30 visit from Virginia Tech.
“All of us in the league are going to play one more game here, pretty soon, we’re all going to go home … and then we’ve got 20 in a row,” Forbes said.
Delaware State (6-8) cut what was a 10-point lead to six by scoring twice in the first minute of the second half.
The Deacons answered with a 10-2 run and Wake’s lead was never under 10 for the rest of the game.
The last six of those points came on a 3-pointer by Hunter Sallis and a three-point play on the following possession. That was quite the palette-cleansing swing for the junior guard, who missed his first seven shots until the 3.
Sallis finished with a game-high 19 points, joined in double-figure scoring by Wake’s usual suspects — Kevin Miller had 17, Cameron Hildreth and Carr had 15 apiece — and freshman guard Parker Friedrichsen, who drained four 3s to supply some bench scoring and zone-busting.
Sallis, Miller, Hildreth and Carr have all scored in double figures for six straight games.
Wake Forest trailed for a chunk of the first half as the Deacons knocked off some exam rust. Delaware State’s biggest lead was 17-11 after about six minutes, and when it was 21-16, Forbes fired off a timeout to beat the under-12 media timeout and voiced his displeasure in Wake’s defense.
“I was just pissed. I mean, that’s not how we play,” Forbes said of that moment. “A lot of it was a step slow. Like, ‘C’mon man, get your motor popping. Don’t hope they miss, force them to miss.’
“I probably despise that more than anything on defense, when you’re cosmetic, fake. And you’re just kind of there. You’re there, but you’re really not there.”
To that point, Delaware State was scoring 1.4 points per possession. Over the next nine minutes, the Hornets averaged 0.4 points per possession.
Deywilk Tavarez hit a couple of tough shots in the last two minutes of the first half to pull the Hornets to within 10, at 42-32, by halftime.
Delaware State wound up with 59 points on 72 possessions, which is 0.82 points per possession — it’s a clip of 0.67 after the initial burst until Forbes’ timeout around the 11-minute mark.
TIP-INS: Friedrichsen making his first three 3s meant he had made eight of his last nine long-range attempts, dating back to his 5-for-6 performance against NJIT. … Wake Forest committed 10 turnovers out of 72 possessions, that 13.9% clip a point of pride for Forbes considering Delaware State entered the game as one of the top 20 teams in the country in forcing turnovers. … During the five-game winning streak, Wake Forest has had a turnover percentage under 17% in each game. … Wake's longest winning streak last season was four games, so this is the Deacons' longest winning streak since the Deacons won five straight in Nov./Dec. of 2021. ... Freshman walk-on Vincent Ricchiuti hit a 3-pointer for Wake’s final points and the first of his career.