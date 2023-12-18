WINSTON-SALEM – The avenue — really, the excuse — was there for Wake Forest to make about this particular slow start, given a nine-day layoff for final exams.

It’s just not the direction that Andrew Carr nor Steve Forbes wanted to take things.

“Yeah, it could be a little bit of that. But, you know, they didn’t play for nine days either, so it’s not really a big excuse, especially coming in at home, just have to be a little better at being fired up defensively,” Carr said.

“I thought we were a little rusty coming out of the gate but that’s not excuse,” Forbes said, “so I was disappointed in the way that we started the game.”

The rust and disappointment didn’t last the duration, as Wake Forest eventually pulled away from and put away Delaware State 88-59 on Monday night at Joel Coliseum.

Wake Forest (7-3) won its fifth straight game thanks in large part to a 6½-minute stretch of the first half in which it allowed one field goal, and a roughly 9-minute stretch in the second half with only one field goal allowed.

“It’s kind of been a consistent thing, we know coming into it we can’t just sit around and feel where the intensity should be the first couple of minutes,” said Carr, who had 15 points and 11 rebounds, his second double-double of the season. “We should be able to set the tone from the start … and that’s something we want to get improved.”

The Deacons have one more non-conference game to get that ironed out, which comes Thursday afternoon against Presbyterian.

And then it’s 20 straight ACC games, starting with a Dec. 30 visit from Virginia Tech.

“All of us in the league are going to play one more game here, pretty soon, we’re all going to go home … and then we’ve got 20 in a row,” Forbes said.

Delaware State (6-8) cut what was a 10-point lead to six by scoring twice in the first minute of the second half.

The Deacons answered with a 10-2 run and Wake’s lead was never under 10 for the rest of the game.

The last six of those points came on a 3-pointer by Hunter Sallis and a three-point play on the following possession. That was quite the palette-cleansing swing for the junior guard, who missed his first seven shots until the 3.

Sallis finished with a game-high 19 points, joined in double-figure scoring by Wake’s usual suspects — Kevin Miller had 17, Cameron Hildreth and Carr had 15 apiece — and freshman guard Parker Friedrichsen, who drained four 3s to supply some bench scoring and zone-busting.

Sallis, Miller, Hildreth and Carr have all scored in double figures for six straight games.