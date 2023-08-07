Deacons camp report: Part 7
Wake Forest adjusts in light of Donavon Greene’s status
WINSTON-SALEM – For the second time in three years, Wake Forest will adjust after an injury to Donavon Greene’s right knee.
Greene suffered an injury last week on the first day of fall camp. The timeline for his recovery is 3-5 months, the program announced Monday morning.
So, the best-case scenario is for Greene to have a season similar to his first at Wake Forest, when he played in the final four games of 2019 and retained a redshirt. Three months from Monday lands the Deacons on the calendar with three games remaining.
“If we can get him back at some point in November, that’d be a bonus,” coach Dave Clawson said after Monday morning’s practice. “But right now we’re kind of planning on not having him. To get him back late, that would be a positive.”
Greene had 37 catches for 642 yards and six touchdowns last season, starting 12 of 13 games. His clip of 17.4 yards per catch last season was the best on the team.
The fifth-year receiver has already undergone surgery. It’s the same knee in which Greene tore an ACL two summers ago, causing him to miss the 2021 season.
Greene’s absence that season led to the emergence of A.T. Perry as Wake’s top wide receiver, and Perry had a combined 152 catches for 2,389 yards and 26 touchdowns in the last two seasons.
Expecting a similar replacement to emerge is probably a bridge too far, but Wake Forest has options on the perimeter past Jahmal Banks.
“I think Horatio Fields, Wesley Grimes, Walker Merrill are all having really good camps,” Clawson said.
Fields is a third-year receiver who’s coming off a torn ACL that cost him last season. Grimes played sparingly last season, his first at Wake Forest, and Merrill transferred from Tennessee — both of them were 4-star recruits.
Also in the calculus is the play of two walk-ons, Nick Ragano and Ian Ver Steeg, who have had bright spots in the first week of practices. Freshman Micah Mays Jr. has also looked good at times, though those have primarily come against the third-team defense.
The interesting thing to watch moving forward is whether Taylor Morin shifts to the perimeter. He was Wake’s starting slot receiver last season and split time with Ke’Shawn Williams there, but Morin played significant snaps on the outside in 2020 and 2021.
To this point, one week into fall camp, Morin hasn’t taken any snaps at the perimeter spots during 7-on-7 and full-team periods.
For Morin to move to the outside in any capacity, Wake Forest would have to feel confident about depth in the slot behind Williams. That would likely mean freshman Deuce Alexander becomes the Deacons’ No. 2 slot receiver; he enrolled in January and has been impressive in the last couple of practices.
“The more guys ready to play outside, the more we can leave (Morin) inside,” Clawson said. “And if a slot really steps up and develops, you have more flexibility with Taylor.”
Here were my observations during Wake Forest’s seventh practice of fall camp:
Equipment: Full pads.
NFL teams represented: Vikings, Patriots, Broncos, Texans.
Was today won by the offense, defense or neither: Offense.
Admittedly was a little more distracted during this practice than most others.
Quarterbacks pushed the ball downfield a bit more than other practices in the last week. That led to some long completions and explosive plays, though it wasn’t one sided.
What swings this was the first-team offense’s performance in third-and-short situations, which was decent, and then the second-team offense in those situations was dominant.
There were also a few big-time runs by Tate Carney and David Egbe, plus one on a reverse that saw Mays eat up yards in the open field.
Catch of the day: Wide receiver Wesley Grimes.
Early in practice, Grimes and Fields were the first-team wide receivers and Grimes had a great catch down the sideline. Thrown by Mitch Griffis in a spot where only Grimes could make a play, he did and it was about a 25-yard catch, completed as Grimes fell backward.
The quality of catches always seems higher when the team goes to the stadium. Days like this one, when they’re back on the practice fields, can seem a little mundane.
Honorable mention here goes to Alexander, who pulled in a hell of a throw by Michael Kern into a tight window. It was a better throw than catch, but still a great catch.
Quote of the day: “Sometimes they don’t throw it to you. The better quarterbacks you play, the harder it is. But when they do, you’ve got to make them pay.” – defensive coordinator Brad Lambert
(stay tuned later this week for a more in-depth look at how the Deacons are aiming to force more turnovers.)
Freshman/newcomer of the day: Linebacker Jacob Roberts.
There are a few different ways this could go and the other options all had standout individual plays on Monday.
But we’re going with Roberts because it’s been eight days (seven practices) and it’s time to reward consistency.
Roberts has made himself valuable to Wake’s defense because of his versatility. It looks like the coaching staff is comfortable lining him up at either linebacker position, and at times he’s used as a standup rusher. That part really makes sense when considering he had 9½ sacks in his three-season career at N.C. A&T.
There’s a quartet at linebacker — Chase Jones, Dylan Hazen, Quincy Bryant and Roberts — to feel good about. If the Deacons add a fifth linebacker to that mix — likely Eldrick Robinson II or Aiden Hall — they’ll be able to rely on the position even more.
Positional observations: Plenty to get through and since there isn’t a practice on Tuesday, leaving no stone unturned here.
- Spent a good amount of time watching RB/TE v. LB/S 1-on-1s. This was interesting because sometimes it was pass blocking and sometimes it was route running.
Chelen Garnes, AJ Williams and Bryant had PBUs that were worth noting. Hall beat Cameron Hite for a sack, and I noted Bryant’s general quickness as a pass-rusher (makes sense, given he was a defensive back in high school).
Harry Lodge was the offensive standout, though it should be noted for the second straight day that Justice Ellison and Carney are the best pass blockers among running backs. Lodge, though, had a strong blocking rep against Bryant and later beat Hazen in a route down the seam.
- In the first full-team segment, Nick Sharpe was at right guard, Zach Vaughan at right tackle, and DeVonte Gordon at left tackle.
This is your reminder, again, that offensive line coach Nick Tabacca mixes and matches throughout camp so that when injuries occur, they’re prepared for the situation.
- Malik Mustapha had the only interception of the day and my question was simply: Why is he on the field against the third-team offense?
- Kevin Pointer blew up a fourth-and-2 run during the short-yardage situational period, which was probably the first-team defense’s best play.
- Evan Slocum made a great play through a block to lock up Ke’Shawn Williams on a quick screen.
Slocum struggled at nickel last year but I think he’s going to be good there with a full year to prep for it.
- Another Gavin Ellis spotlight, with back-to-back catches of about 15-20 yards with the second-team offense. Before this, he split first-team reps with Hite for one segment.
- Bryce Ganious finally broke into the rotation with some first-team defense reps late in practice.
- Because maybe I can’t go a day without mentioning freshman safety Davaughn Patterson: He had a nice TFL with the second-team defense near the end of practice.
- Also, without incurring stitches upon myself: The entire team had to run three gassers in the middle of practice. A "gasser" is running the width of the field and back, and Clawson only has the team run them when he's really displeased.
News of the day: That was covered here and in the opening section of this report.
It just sucks. From a personal standpoint, Greene has been one of my favorite interviews for years. Going back to a few times talking to him in his senior year at Mount Airy, he’s always been well spoken, polite, humble, respectful.
There are positions where losing a returning starter would hurt the Deacons more. There’s not a player on the roster I’d be more disappointed about hearing they’ve suffered an injury like this.