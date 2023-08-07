WINSTON-SALEM – For the second time in three years, Wake Forest will adjust after an injury to Donavon Greene’s right knee.

Greene suffered an injury last week on the first day of fall camp. The timeline for his recovery is 3-5 months, the program announced Monday morning.

So, the best-case scenario is for Greene to have a season similar to his first at Wake Forest, when he played in the final four games of 2019 and retained a redshirt. Three months from Monday lands the Deacons on the calendar with three games remaining.

“If we can get him back at some point in November, that’d be a bonus,” coach Dave Clawson said after Monday morning’s practice. “But right now we’re kind of planning on not having him. To get him back late, that would be a positive.”

Greene had 37 catches for 642 yards and six touchdowns last season, starting 12 of 13 games. His clip of 17.4 yards per catch last season was the best on the team.

The fifth-year receiver has already undergone surgery. It’s the same knee in which Greene tore an ACL two summers ago, causing him to miss the 2021 season.

Greene’s absence that season led to the emergence of A.T. Perry as Wake’s top wide receiver, and Perry had a combined 152 catches for 2,389 yards and 26 touchdowns in the last two seasons.

Expecting a similar replacement to emerge is probably a bridge too far, but Wake Forest has options on the perimeter past Jahmal Banks.

“I think Horatio Fields, Wesley Grimes, Walker Merrill are all having really good camps,” Clawson said.

Fields is a third-year receiver who’s coming off a torn ACL that cost him last season. Grimes played sparingly last season, his first at Wake Forest, and Merrill transferred from Tennessee — both of them were 4-star recruits.

Also in the calculus is the play of two walk-ons, Nick Ragano and Ian Ver Steeg, who have had bright spots in the first week of practices. Freshman Micah Mays Jr. has also looked good at times, though those have primarily come against the third-team defense.

The interesting thing to watch moving forward is whether Taylor Morin shifts to the perimeter. He was Wake’s starting slot receiver last season and split time with Ke’Shawn Williams there, but Morin played significant snaps on the outside in 2020 and 2021.

To this point, one week into fall camp, Morin hasn’t taken any snaps at the perimeter spots during 7-on-7 and full-team periods.

For Morin to move to the outside in any capacity, Wake Forest would have to feel confident about depth in the slot behind Williams. That would likely mean freshman Deuce Alexander becomes the Deacons’ No. 2 slot receiver; he enrolled in January and has been impressive in the last couple of practices.

“The more guys ready to play outside, the more we can leave (Morin) inside,” Clawson said. “And if a slot really steps up and develops, you have more flexibility with Taylor.”