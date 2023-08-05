Wake Forest boasts stability and depth at safety, and even has a handle on the future of the position

Chelen Garnes is a returning starter at safety for Wake Forest. (James Guillory/USA Today Sports Images)

WINSTON-SALEM – At this time last year, it was common in these reports to read that there wasn’t a point in identifying which safeties stood out because the rotation and combinations changed so often. Oh, what a difference that a year makes. Chelen Garnes and Malik Mustapha provide the Deacons a formidable punch at safety, with Brendon Harris and AJ Williams pushing for snaps behind them. When you delve into the versatility of nickels Evan Slocum and Nick Andersen, you can argue it’s the deepest position on Wake’s defense — and maybe on the entire roster. “Whoever is out there, you’re going to represent what the safety room is like,” Garnes told Deacons Illustrated after Saturday morning’s practice. “Whatever savages are like. It doesn’t matter if I’m starting … if somebody’s out there repping what we stand for every day, it don’t matter.” Garnes (71) and Mustapha (58) were Wake’s third- and fourth-leading tacklers last season. Mustapha had 3½ sacks and forced two fumbles; Garnes had an interception and fumble recovery. Williams had 47 tackles and Harris had 20 tackles and an interception. Unlike last year, there’s now a clear pecking order with Garnes and Mustapha as starters and Harris and Williams with the second-team. It lands home how deep the position is when Harris, a sixth-year player, and Williams, entering his fifth season with the Deacons, are roaming the secondary.

Wake's Malik Mustapha, right, breaks up a pass against Army last season. (Danny Wild/USA Today Sports Images)

“I really feel like I’m at a way more confident level, especially being with the guys in the offseason and doing spring ball,” said Mustapha, who was coming off a torn ACL at this time a year ago. “It’s really seemed like a big difference from last year to this year with this unit,” Mustapha continued. “We’re so interchangeable. We’ve got guys, sometimes five, six DBs at a time because we’re so explosive with our roles.” The new development for Wake’s safeties is you can see the future. With the caveat that it’s early yet — in fall camp and in their respective careers — freshmen Davaughn Patterson and Rushaun Tongue have stood out. “Oh my God. I can’t wait to come back in two, three years and I see them, it’s going to be crazy,” Garnes said. “Like, they’re special. And they’re getting the playbook down like that (snaps fingers).” Wake Forest has a big brother program that pairs older players with newcomers as a means to create bonds and mentorship. Garnes is Tongue’s big brother; Mustapha is Patterson’s. “Obviously they’re young guys, they’ve still gotta learn the plays,” Mustapha said. “The transition from high school to college isn’t easy, but (they’re) putting themselves in the best position to contribute on this team.” There’s always some envy and regret involved when an older player sees how quickly freshmen pick things up. It doesn’t come from malice or jealousy; it’s simply “if I only knew then what I know now.” “I wish I was like that as a freshman. I wish,” Garnes said. “Learning from the best this year, and then they get in that weight room — I can’t wait for the future of the safety room.” For now, though, that’s the future; Garnes and Mustapha, along with Harris and Williams, are the present.

Here were my observations during Wake Forest’s fifth practice of fall camp: Equipment: Uppers. NFL teams represented: None. Was today won by the offense, defense or neither: Defense. This was going to be another “neither” until the last one-third of practice. William Tackie Jr. picked off an overthrow by freshman quarterback Charlie Gilliam; not that he needs it, but it was a lesson in overthrows to the middle of the field often wind up in interceptions. And then linebacker Jacob Roberts dropped into coverage and intercepted Michael Kern, who was trying to throw a short, underneath route to the sideline. So, neither of those was against the first-team offense, which might lead you to think they shouldn’t mean as much. That’s a dangerous way of thinking, though, and at least a few players from the second- and third-team offenses are bound to get meaningful snaps in the next couple of seasons. Catch of the day: Nick Ragano. No defensive back is safe in WR/DB 1-on-1s. Ragano went over the top against Demarcus Rankin early in Saturday morning’s practice, one day after making a similar catch over freshman cornerback Antonio Robinson Jr. Past Deacons defensive backs have sworn that 1-on-1s favor the offense and it’s hard to disagree — everything in football favors the offense, but I digress — but Ragano makes the most of his opportunities in this window each day.

Quote of the day: “That really is ours but, you know, receivers take over everything.” – Mustapha, on the Jugs machine The context here is that there’s one Jugs machine at the practice fields and I joked that Wake Forest needs a second one because of how many players use it after each practice. Freshman/newcomer of the day: Receiver Deuce Alexander. Not to belabor the point but the freshman slot just keeps doing things that stand out. By my estimation, he hasn’t taken a second-team rep at 11-on-11 yet, so it’s not like the suggestion is that he’s got to take snaps away from Taylor Morin and Ke’Shawn Williams. But it’s worth noting now that he has a knack for getting separation and gobbling up yards after the catch. He also got a shout-out from Dave Clawson on Friday. “Gets here in January, not quite ready for it. But had a great summer, working hard,” Clawson said. “He looks different.”