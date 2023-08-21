WINSTON-SALEM – There weren’t any fans in the stands but the question was still whether this was an actual game.

There were athletes warming up on the concourse of Bridger Field House but they weren’t wearing Wake Forest gear.

The duality of sport hits hard in the stadium where it still says “Truist Field” on the scoreboard.

Wake Forest held its 18th practice of fall camp Monday afternoon. This was the Deacons’ final practice without opponent-specific drills, being 10 days away from the season opener against Elon.

On the other side of the stands is the Winston-Salem Open, the ATP Tour event that brings some of the top international tennis players to town every year.

Everything happening on the field was about football; everything else in the stadium, seemingly, was about tennis.

Here at the end of fall camp came a reminder of how easy it can be to take football knowledge for granted, given the background conversations in the press box — which doubles as the volunteer lounge for the tennis tournament.

“It would be so foreign, I would be like, ‘What is going on?’” Wake Forest receiver Taylor Morin said, trying to put himself in a state of mind in which he didn’t know football. “Kind of like how I feel when I watch cricket.”

The dichotomy of watching a football practice while an international sport goes on a few hundred yards away struck a chord I wasn’t prepared for. Maybe that’s because I’ve read too much about conference cannibalization moves — despite the dog photos on Twitter — over the past few weeks. Maybe it’s because it can feel like football envelopes my life for months on end and I fear the time commitment only enlarges.

This was a weird place.

Was the ATP Tour event the backdrop to a college football team’s practice? Or was it vice versa?

It’s all a matter of perspective. And it was wild to listen in on conversation and imagine you didn’t have any concepts.

On side of the field, large blue bouncy balls were thrown at players, who had to wrap them up in hugs. On the other side, some of those same large blue bouncy balls were thrown at players who were carrying balls and had to avoid them.

(individual drills; on the first side were the safeties, on the second were running backs)

It didn’t take the onlookers long to figure out the players in black jerseys were on offense — though it was “attacking” to them — and the players in white jerseys were on defense. But then why were a few of the players in green?

(Wake’s QBs wear green jerseys to signal non-contact)

The tennis volunteers were big fans of the jugs machine spitting footballs up into the air as Wake’s returners worked on punt returns. Those machines were called “ball shooters” which, honestly, sounds better.

Coach Dave Clawson got pulled out of practice for an interview as part of the ACC Network’s program. You can’t help but think of the shifts in college football, which affect all of college sports, when you see the head coach step away from a practice to get mic’d up for an interview.

Meanwhile, in the Marvin “Skeeter” Francis press box, it’s explained that the “attacking team” has four tries to move the ball 10 yards or it’s a turnover.

Morin has some homework for when he’s not in film study or studying engineering.

His friend Shanay Sonawala is from India and is in some of Morin’s engineering classes. Sonawala is a “big cricket, big soccer guy,” Morin said, and that “he’s honestly caught on pretty quickly” with football.

“He texted me the other day, ‘Yeah, I’ve got Madden downloaded.’ So he’s really stepping up his game,” Morin said with a laugh.

There’s a rite of passage to it, something along the lines of “how can you be around football without wanting to know what’s happening?”

Morin’s assignment, then, is to watch some cricket with his friend.

“That’s going to be on my agenda now that we’ve had this conversation,” Morin said.

Football is all around us whether we like it or not. Hell, I’m writing this with a preseason NFL game on and enthralled about whether the Ravens will win their 25th straight preseason game.

We don’t just plan weekends around football anymore — again, thanks for that, TV brain trust. We make fun of couples who have audacity to get married on a Saturday in October because God forbid we miss Pitt-Miami, which could determine who goes to the Couldn’t Care Less Bowl. We live and die with the split-second decisions of a 20-year-old who’s trying to do right by 100 of his closest friends.

Seasons aren’t set by the calendar anymore; they’re dictated by which sport(s) is being played.

And football has arrived.