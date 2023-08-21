Deacons camp report: Part 15
Closing Wake Forest’s fall camp with a My Take inspired by the atmosphere of Monday’s practice
WINSTON-SALEM – There weren’t any fans in the stands but the question was still whether this was an actual game.
There were athletes warming up on the concourse of Bridger Field House but they weren’t wearing Wake Forest gear.
The duality of sport hits hard in the stadium where it still says “Truist Field” on the scoreboard.
Wake Forest held its 18th practice of fall camp Monday afternoon. This was the Deacons’ final practice without opponent-specific drills, being 10 days away from the season opener against Elon.
On the other side of the stands is the Winston-Salem Open, the ATP Tour event that brings some of the top international tennis players to town every year.
Everything happening on the field was about football; everything else in the stadium, seemingly, was about tennis.
Here at the end of fall camp came a reminder of how easy it can be to take football knowledge for granted, given the background conversations in the press box — which doubles as the volunteer lounge for the tennis tournament.
“It would be so foreign, I would be like, ‘What is going on?’” Wake Forest receiver Taylor Morin said, trying to put himself in a state of mind in which he didn’t know football. “Kind of like how I feel when I watch cricket.”
The dichotomy of watching a football practice while an international sport goes on a few hundred yards away struck a chord I wasn’t prepared for. Maybe that’s because I’ve read too much about conference cannibalization moves — despite the dog photos on Twitter — over the past few weeks. Maybe it’s because it can feel like football envelopes my life for months on end and I fear the time commitment only enlarges.
This was a weird place.
Was the ATP Tour event the backdrop to a college football team’s practice? Or was it vice versa?
It’s all a matter of perspective. And it was wild to listen in on conversation and imagine you didn’t have any concepts.
On side of the field, large blue bouncy balls were thrown at players, who had to wrap them up in hugs. On the other side, some of those same large blue bouncy balls were thrown at players who were carrying balls and had to avoid them.
(individual drills; on the first side were the safeties, on the second were running backs)
It didn’t take the onlookers long to figure out the players in black jerseys were on offense — though it was “attacking” to them — and the players in white jerseys were on defense. But then why were a few of the players in green?
(Wake’s QBs wear green jerseys to signal non-contact)
The tennis volunteers were big fans of the jugs machine spitting footballs up into the air as Wake’s returners worked on punt returns. Those machines were called “ball shooters” which, honestly, sounds better.
Coach Dave Clawson got pulled out of practice for an interview as part of the ACC Network’s program. You can’t help but think of the shifts in college football, which affect all of college sports, when you see the head coach step away from a practice to get mic’d up for an interview.
Meanwhile, in the Marvin “Skeeter” Francis press box, it’s explained that the “attacking team” has four tries to move the ball 10 yards or it’s a turnover.
Morin has some homework for when he’s not in film study or studying engineering.
His friend Shanay Sonawala is from India and is in some of Morin’s engineering classes. Sonawala is a “big cricket, big soccer guy,” Morin said, and that “he’s honestly caught on pretty quickly” with football.
“He texted me the other day, ‘Yeah, I’ve got Madden downloaded.’ So he’s really stepping up his game,” Morin said with a laugh.
There’s a rite of passage to it, something along the lines of “how can you be around football without wanting to know what’s happening?”
Morin’s assignment, then, is to watch some cricket with his friend.
“That’s going to be on my agenda now that we’ve had this conversation,” Morin said.
Football is all around us whether we like it or not. Hell, I’m writing this with a preseason NFL game on and enthralled about whether the Ravens will win their 25th straight preseason game.
We don’t just plan weekends around football anymore — again, thanks for that, TV brain trust. We make fun of couples who have audacity to get married on a Saturday in October because God forbid we miss Pitt-Miami, which could determine who goes to the Couldn’t Care Less Bowl. We live and die with the split-second decisions of a 20-year-old who’s trying to do right by 100 of his closest friends.
Seasons aren’t set by the calendar anymore; they’re dictated by which sport(s) is being played.
And football has arrived.
As a sidenote: I’m always fuzzy on when the actual end of fall camp is. Some players over the years say it’s the second scrimmage, which was Thursday night, and I tend to agree. But if that were the case, we shouldn’t have been allowed at practices for the last three days.
Michael Jurgens made sense of it the other day, noting that Wake’s scripted practice — the walk-through in which Clawson runs the team through 50-60 hypothetical situations — is Wednesday, and then game-planning for Elon begins Thursday.
But I digress.
Here were my observations during Wake Forest’s 18th (and final) practice of fall camp:
Equipment: Full pads.
NFL teams represented: None, but the ACC Network was here.
Was today won by the offense, defense or neither: Neither.
Might be letting fatigue get the best of me here but I couldn’t pick out a winner.
Demond Claiborne looked really good in a few runs from around the 10-yard line, scoring on one and getting close to another touchdown. It was thud-tackling, so take that with a grain of salt.
Evan Slocum made a great play on a pass break-up in the end zone against Morin; if I had to guess, one of Mitch Griffis’ favorite routes is either of the slot receivers to the back corner of the end zone.
Malik Mustapha cracks me up when it’s thud because he’s a missile and flies around but can’t actually hit ballcarriers. I had him getting a TFL on a screen only for Clawson to spot the ball as a 1-yard gain (everything in football these days benefits the offense).
Matthew Dennis did miss two field goals, from 40 and 45 yards, both from the right hash.
Catch of the day: Slot receiver Deuce Alexander.
Thought this was a strong last practice of fall camp for the freshman to state his case to play above the four-game redshirt threshold.
The highlight from the Douglasville, Ga., native was a diving catch in the end zone about halfway through practice. Alexander went full extension to cradle Michael Kern’s throw into his chest/upper body.
I’ll have a projected depth chart coming in the next day or two for the offense (defense/special teams coming afterward) and it’s going to be worded a little differently; Alexander is one of the reasons I want to change up the format.
Quote of the day: “Is this an actual match?” | “No, it’s just training.”
“I love this, with the golf cart. They’ve got a ball-shooter.”
“How different is this from rugby?” | “Very.”
Now say them in British accents.
Having this practice at the same time as the Winston-Salem Open tennis tournament was strange, and the press box doubles as the volunteer lounge. So we were treated to some background that wasn’t your run-of-the-mill “how are the Deacons looking?” conversation, which got me thinking throughout the practice how strange a football practice looks like to people without much football knowledge.
Hence, the entire intro section.
Freshman/newcomer of the day: Quarterback Charlie Gilliam.
We’ve seen very little of Wake’s freshman QB in fall camp.
When I say very little, I think this might literally be the first time I’m mentioning him.
He threw the touchdown pass to Ian Ver Steeg that ended practice, though. It was about a 15-yard throw that Ver Steeg made a nice diving catch for; ball placement was where only he could make a play on the ball.
The hierarchy of quarterback has been such that Griffis takes every first-team rep and Kern takes every second-team rep. Almost all of the third-team reps go to Santino Marucci, so Gilliam and walk-on Tyler Mizzell can often be seen playing catch with managers or each other on the sidelines.
All of that to say this: I’m just not sure how good and/or comfortable Gilliam is in Wake’s offense.
Positional observations: Ahh, I don’t know.
There’s going to be a lot of explaining in the depth charts over the next few days. That’s where, theoretically, I’ll dive into the ins and outs and positional observations from not just this practice, but the past three weeks’ worth of practices.
News of the day: Annnnnd that’s all, folks.
Don’t get me wrong, I’m grateful Wake Forest opens every practice of fall camp (and spring practices, for that matter). It’s access that isn’t replicated at most other programs. This is the time of year you can actually get to know Wake’s players and assistant coaches; it’s the time of year I try to capitalize on whatever time I can get.
But when you get to the end of the camp, there’s a part of me that’s grateful to have the access end.
It’s time to crank out some season-preview content instead of telling you 1/15th of the story. It’s time to dive into the how and why instead of the who and what. There’s a monotony that sets in during fall camp and now it breaks.
As for fall camp: