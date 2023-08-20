Mitch Griffis returns to practice and after shaking off early rust, looks sharp in late-game situation

Mitch Griffis, here trying to avoid VMI defenders during last year's opener, was back at practice on Sunday afternoon after missing a few days. (Jim Dedmon/USA Today Sports Images)

WINSTON-SALEM – YouTube film of Elon football games from a year ago got a boost in views from Winston-Salem over the last few days. Sidelined with a stomach bug, Wake Forest quarterback Mitch Griffis spent some of his down time for the last few days watching what he could on the Deacons’ first opponent of the season. “I just watched Elon games on YouTube because I was so bored,” Griffis told Deacons Illustrated. “I was losing my mind, so I was trying to find any Elon game I could on YouTube. I couldn’t sit in my bed any longer.” The Deacons are 11 days away from the season opener against the Phoenix but didn’t have to wait any longer for their QB to return to practice. Griffis was back with his teammates on Sunday afternoon, resuming control of Wake’s offense after missing Thursday night's scrimmage and a practice on Saturday. He had some rust to shake off. Griffis had three straight inter— “Whoa whoa whoa whoa,” said the QB. Yep, that was my bad. Three straight *incompletions* started a final-minute situation on Sunday afternoon, each pass either deflected or tipped by a defender. Griffis needed a little adjustment time. “I mean yeah, I feel like I hadn’t thrown to moving targets in a while,” Griffis said. “A little discombobulated, a little tired. But yeah, after the first period I felt a little better.” In that first period, he looked to correct himself. Three straight completions — two to Jahmal Banks, one to Taylor Morin — seemed to settle the first-time starting QB into a rhythm. Later, in a more intricate and desperate situation, he really hit his stride.

Mitch Griffis is stepping into his role as Wake Forest's QB. (Jim Dedmon/USA Today Sports Images)

The scenario was that the offense was down 11, 2:57 left, with the ball at its own 49-yard line. Griffis threw a couple of strikes to Banks and Ke’Shawn Williams for medium gains, and hit Wesley Grimes for a smooth touchdown catch over Demarcus Rankin. On the 2-point conversion, he eluded Malik Mustapha coming free on a blitz to find Williams in the back of the end zone. Imagination has to take form sometimes in coach Dave Clawson’s situations — like when there’s an onside kick and the only person on the receiving side of the ball is safeties coach James Adams. Griffis worked the ball down the field again, time ticking off the clock. A pass to Banks got him a first down; Mustapha got some redemption with a sack; Griffis got a chunk of yards back and the offense benefited from a pass interference call (again, imagination). From the 15-yard line, Griffis made a back-footed throw against a blitz to Banks, who was 1-on-1 against DaShawn Jones and made a great catch while moving full speed through the end zone. He celebrated the “game-winning” touchdown in front of Wake’s hypothetical student section. “Got the look that brought me to (Banks) and obviously that’s just his thing, jump balls,” Griffis said of his classmate and top wide receiver. “Fifty-fifty balls are like 90-10 with him, so just give him a shot and he made a great catch. “And he did great job with awareness, getting his eyes back. He really made that play.” Griffis, after spending enough time in bed and YouTube’ing Elon games, was just happy to be out on the practice field again.

Here were my observations during Wake Forest’s 17th practice of fall camp: Equipment: Helmets only. And thanks to Griffis, I finally found out a name — spiders — for the soft-shell shoulder pads they wear. So it was helmets and spiders. NFL teams represented: Eagles. Was today won by the offense, defense or neither: Neither. This was kind of a light practice as fall camp winds down. Helmets only, a little shorter than usual, a lot of special teams work and situational stuff. Catch of the day: Wide receiver AK Kelly. This was going to be Wesley Grimes until the very last part of practice. With the third-team offense and defense on the field running a two-minute drill, Kelly had one of the best catches I’ve seen in this camp. It was a throw of about 20 yards from Tyler Mizzell, down the sideline, on which Kelly went up and Moss’d William Tackie Jr. As a reminder: Kelly is a name to know not necessarily for this season, but for the future as somebody with the tools to crack the rotation at receiver.

Quote of the day: “I hate not being out here with the guys, that was the hardest part. Knowing that they were going through those long drives and hot and tired and me being in my bed, I felt like a bum.” – Griffis on missing a few days of practice Freshman/newcomer of the day: Wide receiver Walker Merrill. It’s not a secret who Michael Kern’s favorite target is with the second-team offense. In that same situation discussed earlier, in which Griffis initially struggled, Kern’s first three passes went to Merrill for 11, 15 and 14 yards. A play or two later, he threw a 26-yard touchdown pass to Merrill — which essentially won the game, pending the PAT, because the offense in this scenario was down six. The transfer from Tennessee has been a little up and down throughout his first fall camp with Wake Forest but seems to be peaking at the right time. He had four catches for 53 yards and a touchdown in Thursday night’s scrimmage, three for 45 on the same drive. Merrill seems to be behind Grimes for the No. 2 wide receiver spot but has probably passed Horatio Fields for No. 3 in the pecking order.