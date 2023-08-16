The few Wake Forest players wearing Guardian Caps appreciate purpose they’ve served

Demond Claiborne, right, has been wearing a Guardian Cap over his helmet for every practice at Wake Forest. (Courtesy of Wake Forest Athletics)

WINSTON-SALEM – Wake Forest left it up to the players to decide if they wanted to wear protective gear on their helmets during fall camp. Of the few who opted to do so, they’re pleased with their decision. “It was kind of a joke at first,” offensive lineman Nick Sharpe said, “but I had a concussion my freshman year, so I just kinda wear it.” Wake Forest had six players wearing Guardian Caps on the first day of fall camp. The four running backs who had them were Justice Ellison, Demond Claiborne, Will Towns and Drew Pickett, and then there was defensive tackle Kevin Pointer and Sharpe. A Guardian Cap is a protective cover that goes on top of a helmet. It’s extra padding that reduces the effect of successive blows to the head. “No really big reason to wearing it, just getting used to it,” Claiborne said. “Of course I know, at the next level, a couple of years from now, that’s mandatory in training camp. “Just getting used to it now so when that time comes, I’m more prepared for it.” The NFL has mandated that every team uses Guardian Caps in preseason practices and regular-season practices with contact. If player safety isn’t a good enough selling point, preparation for a time when players will be required to wear them seems like it should seal the deal. “I want to play at the next level. They wear it up there, might as well wear it now,” Sharpe said. “I enjoy mine. I go helmet-to-helmet a few times, I’m on the inside, so having it is nice. “I don’t know what the difference would be without it. I kind of got used to it. Come game day, it’ll be time to figure it out.”

A closer look at the Guardian Cap worn by Demond Claiborne, as he talks with safeties coach James Adams. (Courtesy of Wake Forest Athletics)

The only player on the defense who has worn a Guardian Cap didn’t last too long. Pointer was wearing one for Wake’s first practice of fall camp but decided to stop wearing it. Peer pressure played a factor. “The only reason I ditched the Guardian Cap is because I felt like I wasn’t part of the defense,” Pointer said. That made watching film with the unit difficult. “I was the only person on the defense with a Guardian Cap,” he continued. “So I’m watching film like, ‘Man, I need to get rid of this Guardian Cap.’ “It was actually kind of crazy that I was the only person on defense with it.” Pointer said he tried to convince others on the defense to wear them but wasn’t successful in getting company. The 6-1, 282-pounder said he considers himself to be a persuasive person — this was just an argument he couldn’t win with any of his teammates. Coach Dave Clawson said after Wake’s first practice of fall camp that players were presented with the pros and cons of wearing the protective gear by the team’s medical personnel. Clawson said it was left up to the players if they wanted to wear them and, after that first practice, he suggested more players would follow the trend. Instead, for the last week, three of the running backs and Sharpe have been the only ones wearing them. “I told the other running backs, ‘Hey, I believe y’all should get these caps,’ just to protect ourselves in practice,” Claiborne said. “They all crack jokes about it. Like, ‘Naw man, I ain’t about to wear that cap.’ “I accept that they don’t want to wear the cap. But me, Justice, Drew Pickett, Nick Sharpe, all of us, we love our brains, so we’re going to continue to wear that cap.”

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5MaXZlIGZyb20gV2FrZSBGb3Jlc3QmIzM5O3MgMTR0aCBwcmFjdGlj ZSBvZiBmYWxsIGNhbXAuPGJyPjxicj5UYWxraW5nIEhlYWRzIHBsYXlpbmcg d2hpbGUgdGhlIERlYWNvbnMgc3RyZXRjaCBhbmQgaXQgY2FuIG1lYW4gb25s eSBvbmUgdGhpbmcgLSBEYXZlIENsYXdzb24mIzM5O3MgYmlydGhkYXkuIDxh IGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby9sd3lsUDFrOVJuIj5waWMudHdpdHRlci5j b20vbHd5bFAxazlSbjwvYT48L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyBDb25vciBPJiMzOTtOZWls bCAoQENvbm9yT05laWxsX0RJKSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIu Y29tL0Nvbm9yT05laWxsX0RJL3N0YXR1cy8xNjkxNzgxNjE2OTk2MDg1NzYy P3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkF1Z3VzdCAxNiwgMjAyMzwvYT48L2Js b2NrcXVvdGU+CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5bmMgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3BsYXRmb3Jt LnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdldHMuanMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48L3Nj cmlwdD4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK

Here were my observations during Wake Forest’s 14th practice of fall camp: Equipment: Helmets only. NFL teams represented: One-quarter of the league was here. Ravens, Panthers, Texans, Lions, Raiders, Giants, Browns, Buccaneers. Was today won by the offense, defense or neither: Neither. This was the calm-before-the-storm practice, which is to say it was a light day ahead of Thursday night’s scrimmage. The Deacons had full-pad practices the last two days and the second scrimmage of fall camp is an intense practice, which meant today was comparatively calm. Let this also serve as a programming note: Coverage of Thursday night’s scrimmage will be thorough and plentiful. Catch of the day: Wide receiver AK Kelly. This is the name you need to file away for next season. Kelly is a 6-4, 186-pound walk-on who’s entering his second season at Wake Forest. His size and skill makes you sometimes forget he’s a walk-on (albeit while taking second- and third-team snaps). He’s got great hands and Moss’d a cornerback in the end zone for a touchdown in 7-on-7 snaps from the 12-yard line, and followed it up with another touchdown catch on the next play. This is also the part where you get a reminder Kelly had one of the best catches on Tuesday morning, too. Nick Ragano had a great toe-tap catch on the sideline at the end of practice but it came after the offense was awarded a generous conversion on a fourth down. Kind of think Ragano’s catch wouldn’t have existed if there had been refs at this practice.

Quote of the day: Hmm, I tried to use everything I got today. There’s some additional info on Claiborne to look at below. Freshman/newcomer of the day: Safety Davaughn Patterson. He made one of the best defensive plays of camp; he just happened to be on the wrong sideline. In an end-of-first-half situation, Patterson dropped into coverage and skied for an interception of a scrambling Mitch Griffis. Where he landed was in question because it was right against the sideline. I thought he was in. But it was on the close sideline, which is where the offense and other observers stand, so there were several onlookers making incomplete signals. I guess that’s what the ruling was, because the offense lined up for the next play. It was an interception on the Yellow Legal Pad, though, and that’s binding*. * when I want it to be.

Positional observations: We’re switching things up for this section today; instead of bullet notes, it’s a mini-feature. Pass protection always feels like the last link of a chain to a running back earning his way into Wake Forest’s rotation. That’s the case with Demond Claiborne. Wake’s second-year running back has looked the part of a home-run hitter since he arrived on campus. He has a burst and vision that makes him a threat to turn minimal gains into explosive runs. Getting him on the field for meaningful snaps, though, requires him to do the other things that make a running back complete. “In high school, nine times out of 10 you’re probably one of the most athletic guys on your team,” Claiborne said. “It’s just easy for the coach to say, ‘Hey, I’ma run you 30 times a game,’ and you have all those yards and spectacular touchdowns. “Being able to embrace the other part of your game … is something I would tell all young guys that’s coming to the next level that they need to be able to do and work on.” Claiborne struggled with pass protection early in fall camp but seems to have turned a corner. Earlier this week, he had three straight wins against Deacons linebackers in 1-on-1 reps. “I’ve definitely improved a lot,” Claiborne said. “I haven’t arrived yet, I’ve still got things I need to work on. But yeah, just really embracing the coaching I’ve gotten from Coach (John) Hunter, awesome guy.” It’s improvement that leads you to believe Claiborne is a candidate for a breakout season in Wake’s backfield.