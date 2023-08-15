Deacons camp report: Part 12
Wake Forest establishing building blocks on its offensive line
WINSTON-SALEM – In spite of losing three starters from last season, coach Dave Clawson anticipated having a deeper offensive line this year.
Through two weeks of fall camp, that’s how things have materialized for the Beef Boys.
“I feel like our whole O-line has had a really good fall camp,” third-year guard Nick Sharpe told Deacons Illustrated on Tuesday morning. “I like the fact that older guys respect younger guys, and younger guys respect older guys.”
Sharpe is on the younger end of that spectrum and is vying for a starting spot. The 6-2, 330-pounder is the largest of anyone on Wake’s offensive line and appreciates the cohesion and togetherness of Wake’s offensive line.
“Just with communicating and understanding what we’re looking at, knowing that we’re looking at the same thing and just understanding that we’re all on the same team,” Sharpe said. “I’m not against you, you’re not against me, we’re just trying to get our job done and win a football game.”
Offensive line coach Nick Tabacca named Sharpe and Matt Gulbin as two players who have stood out, which is important given they’re the least experienced among Wake’s top six offensive linemen.
He also noted Luke Petitbon, who’s already locked up a starting spot, has become more consistent and dependable.
“And then, you know, the guys who have played football for us … are competing and getting better,” Tabacca said.
The only two returning starters on the revamped offensive line are DeVonte Gordon (right tackle) and Michael Jurgens, and the latter is moving from center to left guard. Petitbon is Wake’s new center after missing all of last season, seventh-year lineman Spencer Clapp lines up at left tackle, and Sharpe and Gulbin are competing for the starting spot at right guard.
“But whoever doesn’t start is now our sixth guy,” Clawson said. “I think Zach Vaughan has had a good camp. George Sell is getting a lot better. Erik Russell is doing really well. Those guys are all coming along the way you would hope.”
That’s when the conversation becomes about more than the next 3-4 months.
Clapp and Jurgens are in their final seasons of eligibility, so there are at least two spots among the starters that will come open after the season. Vaughan (6-6, 304) and Russell (6-8, 301) are lengthy tackles, and Sell (6-4, 300) projects to be on the interior. Vaughan jumped around to a few positions on the line in the past year, and Tabacca said it’s a good fit for him to remain at tackle.
Offensive line hasn’t been a position Wake Forest targets in the transfer portal, so internal development is critical.
“It gives you a good feeling of when you lose Spencer Clapp and Michael Jurgens, you know, the reinforcements are already here,” Clawson said.
Here were my observations during Wake Forest’s 13th practice of fall camp:
Equipment: Full pads.
NFL teams represented: Packers, Cardinals.
Was today won by the offense, defense or neither: Neither.
Had this marked down as an offensive win but upon further review, it was fairly even.
What stood out offensively was the running game. I marked down several decent runs by Justice Ellison and Demond Claiborne, and David Egbe continues to impress with the second-team offense.
The only interception of the day was in 1-on-1s — William Tackie Jr. shout-out for intercepting Santino Marucci. There was a botched exchange on a reverse, though, and that would make giving the offense a win for this practice pretty hard.
The defense got a nice situational win, though it might be under protest from Mitch Griffis. The situation was offense up by one, ball around its own 35-yard line, 3:49 left, with live tackling. After a couple of short runs it was third-and-3. The play was a QB draw and even though it was live tackling, QBs aren’t supposed to be hit.
Chelen Garnes probably forgot that.
Garnes hit Griffis, who squirmed toward the line to gain. From where I was, I thought he was across. So did Griffis because he got up to celebrate a first down and as soon as he did, Clawson hit him with, “OK, fourth down, defense wins. Twos are up.”
Catch of the day: Wide receiver Walker Merrill.
This one was early and I try to avoid highlighting 1-on-1 catches … but there was just nothing to unseat this one.
Merrill played through a ton of contact by Jamare Glasker for a long catch down the sideline. A lot of the work was done before the actual catch, but we’re counting that for today’s purposes.
The Tennessee transfer also showed up on the Yellow Legal Pad notes at the end of practice for making several catches with the second-team offense.
Quote of the day: “People who don’t know that, they (think) they can kind of like blow past me, just think I’m big, I can’t move. But I mean, hey, whenever we put the pads on, we’re out there playing, you’ve just gotta show me I’m slow, basically. That’s how I look at it.” – Nick Sharpe
For those who are new here: It’s fascinated me for a year or so that Sharpe, at 6-2, 330, moves as well as he does. He’s more nimble than you’d think and if it comes together in games, Sharpe is going to blow up as a prospect.
Freshman/newcomer of the day: Defensive tackle Nick Helbig.
Suppose this could’ve gone to Merrill, him being a newcomer too and all.
But Helbig earns the nod here because it was his penetration that forced the fumble on the reverse, and later the Wesleyan University transfer combined with Zach Ranson to blow up the left side of the second-team offensive line in that late-game situation described earlier.
Positional observations: One main one to clear up, and then we’ll get to notes.
- Taylor Morin hasn’t practiced for the last several days, with Clawson noting that he’s been out with a “minor ankle sprain.”
As can be the case, Wake Forest played it slow with Morin, who’s been working out on the side during practices. He’s a fifth-year player and it’s not like he’s an unknown with the staff, and sitting Morin has afforded the Deacons an opportunity to pile reps onto the plate of freshman Deuce Alexander.
Clawson said Morin will be back on Wednesday morning.
- Speaking of Alexander, Clawson said the freshman is in his “red alert” group, which are the players who are going to play the four-game maximum to retain a redshirt and be ready to play more if there’s an injury at their position.
- Malik Mustapha had a nice pass break-up in the end zone against backup tight end Trey Boll.
- Jahmal Banks had a drop in the end zone. Tried to give some credit to Demarcus Rankin for a PBU but after conducting a poll with fellow media members Tony Siracusa and Cooper Sullivan, along with Cole the recruiting intern, it was ruled a drop.
- Horatio Fields has lost some first-team snaps to Wesley Grimes but I thought this was a good day for Fields. He had a deep touchdown catch down the seam from Michael Kern, beating Rankin, and then on the next play ran a nice comeback route for about 15 yards (Kern again at QB).
Like the spot at right guard, it doesn’t matter too much whether Fields or Grimes starts because whoever doesn’t is still bound to play around 35-50% of the snaps. Merrill could force his way into that equation, too.
- I had Sharpe recording pancakes of BJ Williams and Kendron Wayman during a 3-man-line segment*. Let the record show I’d already requested Sharpe for a post-practice interview at this point; this report wasn’t meant to turn into a Sharpe spotlight but he earned it.
- As a programming note: Thursday night is Wake’s second scrimmage of fall camp.
News of the day: That’s in a separate story, which can be found here.
Just brutal luck for Robinson. If you’ll recall, there was a story on him when he committed to Wake Forest out of the transfer portal; based on that impression, have thought highly of him and his character since then.
As a little more background: This was left leg injury and last season was a right leg injury. He took a four-game redshirt last season and obviously can get a medical redshirt for this one, so he’ll have three seasons remaining.