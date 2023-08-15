Wake Forest establishing building blocks on its offensive line

Wake Forest offensive lineman Nick Sharpe, No. 70, is vying for a starting position this season. (James Guillory/USA Today Sports Images)

WINSTON-SALEM – In spite of losing three starters from last season, coach Dave Clawson anticipated having a deeper offensive line this year. Through two weeks of fall camp, that’s how things have materialized for the Beef Boys. “I feel like our whole O-line has had a really good fall camp,” third-year guard Nick Sharpe told Deacons Illustrated on Tuesday morning. “I like the fact that older guys respect younger guys, and younger guys respect older guys.” Sharpe is on the younger end of that spectrum and is vying for a starting spot. The 6-2, 330-pounder is the largest of anyone on Wake’s offensive line and appreciates the cohesion and togetherness of Wake’s offensive line. “Just with communicating and understanding what we’re looking at, knowing that we’re looking at the same thing and just understanding that we’re all on the same team,” Sharpe said. “I’m not against you, you’re not against me, we’re just trying to get our job done and win a football game.” Offensive line coach Nick Tabacca named Sharpe and Matt Gulbin as two players who have stood out, which is important given they’re the least experienced among Wake’s top six offensive linemen. He also noted Luke Petitbon, who’s already locked up a starting spot, has become more consistent and dependable. “And then, you know, the guys who have played football for us … are competing and getting better,” Tabacca said. The only two returning starters on the revamped offensive line are DeVonte Gordon (right tackle) and Michael Jurgens, and the latter is moving from center to left guard. Petitbon is Wake’s new center after missing all of last season, seventh-year lineman Spencer Clapp lines up at left tackle, and Sharpe and Gulbin are competing for the starting spot at right guard. “But whoever doesn’t start is now our sixth guy,” Clawson said. “I think Zach Vaughan has had a good camp. George Sell is getting a lot better. Erik Russell is doing really well. Those guys are all coming along the way you would hope.” That’s when the conversation becomes about more than the next 3-4 months. Clapp and Jurgens are in their final seasons of eligibility, so there are at least two spots among the starters that will come open after the season. Vaughan (6-6, 304) and Russell (6-8, 301) are lengthy tackles, and Sell (6-4, 300) projects to be on the interior. Vaughan jumped around to a few positions on the line in the past year, and Tabacca said it’s a good fit for him to remain at tackle. Offensive line hasn’t been a position Wake Forest targets in the transfer portal, so internal development is critical. “It gives you a good feeling of when you lose Spencer Clapp and Michael Jurgens, you know, the reinforcements are already here,” Clawson said.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5MaXZlIGZyb20gV2FrZSBGb3Jlc3QmIzM5O3MgMTN0aCBwcmFjdGlj ZSBvZiBmYWxsIGNhbXAuPGJyPjxicj5UaGUgc2tpZXMgYXJlIG9taW5vdXMg dG8gdGhlIHdlc3Q7IG1lbnRpb25lZCB0aGF0IFNwZW5jZXIgQ2xhcHAgYW5k IGhlIHN1Z2dlc3RlZCBpZiB3ZWF0aGVyIENvbmdyZXNzIHRoaXMgd2F5LCBp dCYjMzk7bGwgY29vbCB0aGluZ3MgZG93bi48YnI+PGJyPkNhbiYjMzk7dCBi bGFtZSBoaW0gaWYgdGhhdCYjMzk7cyB3aGF0IGhlJiMzOTtzIGhvcGluZyBm b3IuIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby9HUU41emNnakNVIj5waWMudHdp dHRlci5jb20vR1FONXpjZ2pDVTwvYT48L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyBDb25vciBPJiMz OTtOZWlsbCAoQENvbm9yT05laWxsX0RJKSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3 aXR0ZXIuY29tL0Nvbm9yT05laWxsX0RJL3N0YXR1cy8xNjkxNDE0NTUxMjY5 Mzc2MDAwP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkF1Z3VzdCAxNSwgMjAyMzwv YT48L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5bmMgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3Bs YXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdldHMuanMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04 Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK

Here were my observations during Wake Forest’s 13th practice of fall camp: Equipment: Full pads. NFL teams represented: Packers, Cardinals. Was today won by the offense, defense or neither: Neither. Had this marked down as an offensive win but upon further review, it was fairly even. What stood out offensively was the running game. I marked down several decent runs by Justice Ellison and Demond Claiborne, and David Egbe continues to impress with the second-team offense. The only interception of the day was in 1-on-1s — William Tackie Jr. shout-out for intercepting Santino Marucci. There was a botched exchange on a reverse, though, and that would make giving the offense a win for this practice pretty hard. The defense got a nice situational win, though it might be under protest from Mitch Griffis. The situation was offense up by one, ball around its own 35-yard line, 3:49 left, with live tackling. After a couple of short runs it was third-and-3. The play was a QB draw and even though it was live tackling, QBs aren’t supposed to be hit. Chelen Garnes probably forgot that. Garnes hit Griffis, who squirmed toward the line to gain. From where I was, I thought he was across. So did Griffis because he got up to celebrate a first down and as soon as he did, Clawson hit him with, “OK, fourth down, defense wins. Twos are up.” Catch of the day: Wide receiver Walker Merrill. This one was early and I try to avoid highlighting 1-on-1 catches … but there was just nothing to unseat this one. Merrill played through a ton of contact by Jamare Glasker for a long catch down the sideline. A lot of the work was done before the actual catch, but we’re counting that for today’s purposes. The Tennessee transfer also showed up on the Yellow Legal Pad notes at the end of practice for making several catches with the second-team offense.

Quote of the day: “People who don’t know that, they (think) they can kind of like blow past me, just think I’m big, I can’t move. But I mean, hey, whenever we put the pads on, we’re out there playing, you’ve just gotta show me I’m slow, basically. That’s how I look at it.” – Nick Sharpe For those who are new here: It’s fascinated me for a year or so that Sharpe, at 6-2, 330, moves as well as he does. He’s more nimble than you’d think and if it comes together in games, Sharpe is going to blow up as a prospect. Freshman/newcomer of the day: Defensive tackle Nick Helbig. Suppose this could’ve gone to Merrill, him being a newcomer too and all. But Helbig earns the nod here because it was his penetration that forced the fumble on the reverse, and later the Wesleyan University transfer combined with Zach Ranson to blow up the left side of the second-team offensive line in that late-game situation described earlier.