WINSTON-SALEM – Wake Forest needs to run the ball more effectively and needs to defend the pass better this season than it did a year ago.

That Dave Clawson was encouraged by both aspects after watching the film of the Deacons’ first scrimmage of fall camp is a good sign.

“I thought we covered well with the exception of one play, which was a double-move. The ball didn’t get over our head,” Clawson said after Saturday afternoon’s practice. “I thought we created a lot more explosives in the run game, which is something we need to do.”

Wake’s first practice of fall camp was Friday. Teams scrimmage twice during camp, so the Deacons will have one more before game planning for the Aug. 31 opener against Elon begins.

The Deacons were ninth in the ACC last season in rushing yards per game (131.1) and were 11th in yards per carry (3.4). Wake Forest hadn’t averaged that low of a rushing total per game since 2015 — the last time the Deacons didn’t qualify for a bowl berth.

“We only had nine runs last year over 20 yards,” Clawson said. “We want to make a commitment and be a better rushing team than we were a year ago.”

Friday’s scrimmage saw the Deacons go with live tackling rules for the first extensive time in camp. Most times throughout camp, especially in the first week or so, teams go “thud” — which is wrapping up ballcarriers without taking them to the ground.

“The first time you play tackle football, every camp things are going to pop up,” Clawson said. “We’ve done a few live periods, but that’s the first time we went out there and our good players tried to tackle our good players.

“When that happens, you know, you hope both sides are going to win some and lose some.”