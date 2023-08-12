Deacons camp report: Part 10
Tape from first scrimmage shows improvement in a couple of important areas
WINSTON-SALEM – Wake Forest needs to run the ball more effectively and needs to defend the pass better this season than it did a year ago.
That Dave Clawson was encouraged by both aspects after watching the film of the Deacons’ first scrimmage of fall camp is a good sign.
“I thought we covered well with the exception of one play, which was a double-move. The ball didn’t get over our head,” Clawson said after Saturday afternoon’s practice. “I thought we created a lot more explosives in the run game, which is something we need to do.”
Wake’s first practice of fall camp was Friday. Teams scrimmage twice during camp, so the Deacons will have one more before game planning for the Aug. 31 opener against Elon begins.
The Deacons were ninth in the ACC last season in rushing yards per game (131.1) and were 11th in yards per carry (3.4). Wake Forest hadn’t averaged that low of a rushing total per game since 2015 — the last time the Deacons didn’t qualify for a bowl berth.
“We only had nine runs last year over 20 yards,” Clawson said. “We want to make a commitment and be a better rushing team than we were a year ago.”
Friday’s scrimmage saw the Deacons go with live tackling rules for the first extensive time in camp. Most times throughout camp, especially in the first week or so, teams go “thud” — which is wrapping up ballcarriers without taking them to the ground.
“The first time you play tackle football, every camp things are going to pop up,” Clawson said. “We’ve done a few live periods, but that’s the first time we went out there and our good players tried to tackle our good players.
“When that happens, you know, you hope both sides are going to win some and lose some.”
Observations from Wake Forest’s 11th practice of fall camp are going to be different.
Wake Forest scrimmaged Friday afternoon and was on the field Saturday afternoon during the hottest time of the day. So this wasn’t going to be a 2½-hour practice with a ton of up-tempo offense. It was mostly situational stuff, a lot of special teams work.
Keep that in mind for what follows:
Equipment: Helmets only.
NFL teams represented: None.
Was today won by the offense, defense or neither: N/A.
There wasn’t a full speed portion to this practice.
Catch of the day: Wide receiver Wesley Grimes.
I was convinced there wasn’t going to be this category.
And then halfway through the practice, Grimes made a one-handed catch in which he let the ball get past him, and then snatched it from behind. I don’t know if I was more impressed with how casual he did this or how cool it looked.
Quote of the day: “We’ve got a big pie and they’re fighting for a bigger slice of it. They all have a slice right now, but they’re all small slices. … See, I used pie with defensive line. Usually that’s an O-line reference.” – Clawson on his rotation at defensive tackle
(the news here was that Kevin Pointer looks like a player who’d play 40-50 snaps in a game, and behind him Bryce Ganious, Justin Williams, Nick Helbig and Wyatt Crespi fighting for shares of a rotation.)
Freshman/newcomer of the day: N/A.
Can’t pick a standout when it’s just special teams stuff.
[PLAYER CARD]
Positional observations: Again, really limited here by the nature of the practice.
- We’re coming up on the 10-year anniversary of the Kick Six and it fascinates me how much impact that one play has had.
One of the things Wake Forest practiced on Saturday was putting Ke’Shawn Williams and Justice Ellison deep in the end zone for simulated returns of short field goals.
“I remember that play, Alabama vs. Auburn,” Ellison said. “Caught the ball in the deep end zone, took it to the house. He faked like he was going down the middle, or down the right a little bit, and he bounced it out to the left.”
- Wake’s QBs were working on quick kicks (some with more difficulty than others) and it was interesting to see kicker Matthew Dennis come over to provide some tips.
Note of the day: Mitch Griffis is moving to safety.
Not really. Calm down.
In special teams periods, as you’d imagine, the QBs don’t have much to do. Oftentimes during a regular practice, that’s when Warren Ruggiero gathers them for quiz-like conversations. But you can only do those for so long.
So Griffis had the QBs on the grass field and had himself and Michael Kern line up at safety, had Santino Marucci at cornerback, and talked freshmen Charlie Gilliam and Tyler Mizzell through reads based on what the defense (himself, Kern and Marucci) was doing. Ruggiero was nearby but removed; this was a player-led coaching session.
“He is a very dedicated football player who’s a good leader, who genuinely cares about his teammates,” Clawson said of Griffis. “It’s not fake. There’s not a fake bone in his body. … When he was No. 2, he was a very good and loyal and supportive No. 2. Now that he’s No. 1, he’s a very assertive No. 1.”
One of the freshmen made the wrong read and threw deep, with Kern intercepting and Griffis yelling, “See, he’s taking that to the house! Hand the ball off!” After a while, Griffis called in walk-on QB Troy Hoilman to be a linebacker and said, “Troy, be the Sam. Now we’re gettin’ spicy.”
I’ve never seen another QB do this; it’s why when you read things like Griffis being the quintessential coach’s kid or a football junkie, it’s not lip service or coach cliché.
It was one of the most impressive things I’ve seen at Wake’s practice field.