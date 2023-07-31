Deacons camp report: Part 1
Wake Forest wide receiver happy to put fun back in football as he moves into larger role
WINSTON-SALEM – The guy who had nine times as many touchdowns as he started games wasn’t having as much fun as he wanted last season.
You might not have realized it, but that’s how things went for Wake Forest’s Jahmal Banks.
“I feel like I kind of took the fun out of it last year,” Banks told Deacons Illustrated on Monday morning. “You may not have seen it, but I wasn’t having as much fun.”
The fourth-year wide receiver was all smiles after Wake’s first practice of fall camp. The Deacons open with Elon in a month (Aug. 31) and Banks figures to play a starring role after a breakout season in 2022.
He just put too much pressure on himself last season — something he’s gradually come to terms with in the last few months.
“So much pressure on myself,” Banks said of last season. “You know, if you challenge yourself, you’re going to learn your lesson.”
That’s a lesson that’s landed.
“Everybody has their moments,” he said. “No matter when it is, you’ve got your moment. … I just had my moments, overcame them.”
Developmentally and on the field, Banks’ path is similar to several receivers who have previously become stars for the Deacons. He had the equivalent of a redshirt in 2020; that season was a blanket redshirt across the NCAA, but Banks only played in four games.
He had five catches for 98 yards in 2021, playing in every game but finding snaps hard to come by because of the players in front of him.
That brings Banks to last season, when he was a breakout player with 42 catches for 636 yards and nine touchdowns. He only started one game (the second one, against Vanderbilt), but was third on the team in targets (60) and had the highest catch percentage (70) of the six Deacons who had double-digit targets (both per PFF).
Banks is still putting pressure on himself; he just has a different perspective than last year.
“I still put pressure on myself, challenge myself,” he said with a chuckle. “I just ain’t going to be mad. I’m gonna be happy, have fun.”
With A.T. Perry in the NFL, Banks slots into the starting role opposite Donavon Greene. There figures to be competition behind them from a still-loaded receiver position, with Wesley Grimes, Horatio Fields and Walker Merrill as the likely candidates.
Banks will enjoy every part of it, though.
“Now I’m really having fun,” Banks said. “That’s what the beauty is, now it’s on the outside and on the inside. … I’m truly having fun now.”
Here were my observations during Wake Forest’s first practice of fall camp:
Equipment: Helmets only. It’s the first day, this is always the case and will continue at least tomorrow and maybe through Wednesday (Thursday is a scheduled off day).
But there’s substance here …
Six players were wearing padded helmet covers, which are designed to reduce the effects of successive blows to the head. One version is called the Guardian Cap, which the NFL has mandated its teams to use in preseason practices and regular-season practices with contact.
Coach Dave Clawson said the team’s medical staff gave the players a presentation and laid out the pros and cons of wearing the protective padding and left it up to the players to decide if they’d wear them.
“We let every player make their own decision,” Clawson said. “We let them pick what product they want. So, some of them have the Guardian Caps, some of them have the other brand.
“We have a mix of the two and I’m sure if those guys like it and feel comfortable with it, you’ll probably see more and more of those guys with it.”
Four of Wake’s players with them on were running backs Justice Ellison, Demond Claiborne, Will Towns and Drew Pickett; offensive lineman Nick Sharpe and defensive tackle Kevin Pointer also donned the helmet covers on Monday.
Was today won by the offense, defense or neither: There is never a winner on the first day. It’s the first day and they’re in helmets only.
Catch of the day: Hmm … have we really gotten to the point where Wake’s receivers are so good that everything looks routine?
Ehhh.
We’ll give it to Nick Andersen because defensive players rarely have the chance to show up in this category. The fourth-year (they grow up fast!) defensive back snared an acrobatic interception against Michael Kern late in practice.
The *almost* catch of the day goes to freshman Deuce Alexander, who got his hands on a deep ball through a full-speed dive but couldn’t complete the catch on his way to the ground.
Quote of the day: (some context: Clawson pauses the first practice of fall camp every year to emphasize ball security and how to cradle fumbles, carry the ball, protect it, etc. So I asked if he could do the speech with his eyes closed at this point.)
“I changed this year a little bit. I studied how some other people were teaching it. Their approach to the ball is different.
“And then, even you do (the speech), and I was working with Spencer Clapp, who’s been in our program seven years, and he did it the first time incorrectly. So it doesn’t matter how well I know the speech, it matters how well they actually do the drill.” – Clawson
Freshman/newcomer of the day: I removed a nugget from the next category to get this one in here:
Davaughn Patterson is going to help this team this season.
It’s a continuation from the spring. At least once per practice, the freshman safety makes some kind of play around the ball that’s impressive. It’s why, in spite of Wake Forest being blessed with depth at safety, Patterson gets second-team reps.
At worst, he’s going to make an impact on special teams this season and be primed for a starting spot next year (Chelen Garnes and Brendon Harris are both in final seasons of eligibility).
Positional observations: Oof, the first day is like drinking from a fire hose, so this is going to be limited:
- Here was the defense for the first 7-on-7: Caelen Carson and DaShawn Jones at cornerback, Evan Slocum at nickel, AJ Williams and Garnes at safety, Chase Jones and Dylan Hazen at linebacker.
- Later in practice, Carson was taking some snaps at nickel.
- Freshman Rushaun Tongue is at safety (he’s an ATH designation in recruiting profile).
- Walk-on defensive tackle Wyatt Crespi was taking first-team reps alongside Pointer.
- Michael Jurgens was at left guard, with Clapp at left tackle. Luke Petitbon at center and DeVonte Gordon at right tackle, as you’d expect based on the spring; right guard is where you’ll see some rotating between Matt Gulbin, George Sell and Sharpe.
News of the day: Consider this category as the story that’s already been published.
On Zamari Stevenson being out for the season and Jaquez Keyes leaving the team over the summer.