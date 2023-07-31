WINSTON-SALEM – The guy who had nine times as many touchdowns as he started games wasn’t having as much fun as he wanted last season.

You might not have realized it, but that’s how things went for Wake Forest’s Jahmal Banks.

“I feel like I kind of took the fun out of it last year,” Banks told Deacons Illustrated on Monday morning. “You may not have seen it, but I wasn’t having as much fun.”

The fourth-year wide receiver was all smiles after Wake’s first practice of fall camp. The Deacons open with Elon in a month (Aug. 31) and Banks figures to play a starring role after a breakout season in 2022.

He just put too much pressure on himself last season — something he’s gradually come to terms with in the last few months.

“So much pressure on myself,” Banks said of last season. “You know, if you challenge yourself, you’re going to learn your lesson.”

That’s a lesson that’s landed.

“Everybody has their moments,” he said. “No matter when it is, you’ve got your moment. … I just had my moments, overcame them.”

Developmentally and on the field, Banks’ path is similar to several receivers who have previously become stars for the Deacons. He had the equivalent of a redshirt in 2020; that season was a blanket redshirt across the NCAA, but Banks only played in four games.

He had five catches for 98 yards in 2021, playing in every game but finding snaps hard to come by because of the players in front of him.

That brings Banks to last season, when he was a breakout player with 42 catches for 636 yards and nine touchdowns. He only started one game (the second one, against Vanderbilt), but was third on the team in targets (60) and had the highest catch percentage (70) of the six Deacons who had double-digit targets (both per PFF).

Banks is still putting pressure on himself; he just has a different perspective than last year.

“I still put pressure on myself, challenge myself,” he said with a chuckle. “I just ain’t going to be mad. I’m gonna be happy, have fun.”

With A.T. Perry in the NFL, Banks slots into the starting role opposite Donavon Greene. There figures to be competition behind them from a still-loaded receiver position, with Wesley Grimes, Horatio Fields and Walker Merrill as the likely candidates.

Banks will enjoy every part of it, though.

“Now I’m really having fun,” Banks said. “That’s what the beauty is, now it’s on the outside and on the inside. … I’m truly having fun now.”